We're coming off a chaotic night that saw one of the few remaining undefeated men's hoops teams (Vanderbilt) go down — to go with multiple big comebacks and buzzer-beaters across the college basketball schedule — while NBA Rookie of the Year favorite Cooper Flagg suffered a sprained ankle and, in the NFL, John Harbaugh reportedly finalized a deal to become the coach of the New York Giants. What can today offer to compete with all that? Well, we've got plenty of basketball, hockey, soccer, and even golf to keep an eye on:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

NBA:

🏀 Grizzlies (35%) vs. Magic (65%)* - 2 p.m. (NBA Berlin Game)

🏀 Suns (32%) at Pistons (68%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 Thunder (64%) at Rockets (36%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 Knicks (31%) at Warriors (69%) - 10 p.m.

Hockey:

🏒 Jets (43%) at Wild (57%) - 8 p.m.

🏒 Stars (50%) at Mammoth (50%) - 9 p.m.

🏒 Maple Leafs (45%) at Golden Knights (55%) - 9:30 p.m.

College Hoops:

🏀 Louisville (52%) at Notre Dame (48%) - 6 p.m. (WBB)

🏀 Texas (42%) at South Carolina (58%) - 7 p.m. (WBB)

🏀 Illinois (11%) at Michigan (89%) - 7 p.m. (WBB)

🏀 Nebraska (36%) at Michigan State (64%) - 7 p.m. (WBB)

Soccer:

⚽ Como (30%) vs. AC Milan (39%) - 2:45 p.m. (Serie A)

Golf:

⛳ Sony Open in Hawaii (Russell Henley 9% to win)

All listed times are Eastern.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Any change at the top, Down Under?

The first Grand Slam of the 2026 tennis season is nearly upon us, with the Australian Open singles beginning this weekend at Melbourne Park. And everywhere you look, history is on the line. For one thing, Carlos Alcaraz and and Iga Świątek both have the chance to complete the career Grand Slam with a victory, but they’ll have to do it by beating arguably stronger players — Jannik Sinner on the men’s side and Aryna Sabalenka on the women’s, respectively.

Sabalenka and Świątek have won each of the previous two Grand Slam events, and are the two leading favorites in the prediction markets to win the Aussie Open this time around, with a combined 50% chance that one of them wins it:

But at least there’s a chance for the rest of the field, including a decent shot at a final with just one of Sabalenka and Świątek but not the other. (The two have actually never met in a Grand Slam final — those wins to close out last year’s finals were both separately over American Amanda Anisimova.)

There’s even less daylight for would-be challengers on the men’s side — as usual.

A few years ago, I wrote about whether the long-running “Big Three” of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer had finally lost its grip on the Grand Slams after decades of nearly uninterrupted dominance. And that ended up being true… except we just ended up with a new “Big Two” of Alcaraz and Sinner, who’ve not only won each of the past eight consecutive men’s Grand Slams — nobody aside from them has won a Slam since Djokovic in August 2023! — but have also locked out each of the past three Grand Slam finals. (The last player other than those two to make the final of a Slam was Alexander Zverev in Australia a full calendar year ago.)

Sinner and Alcaraz are on opposite sides of the draw again, and if they meet in a fourth consecutive final, it would tie the all-time record streak for head-to-head matchups by two players in Grand Slam finals, matching Djokovic and Nadal’s four in a row from Wimbledon in 2011 through Roland Garros in 2012. And the odds of that happening are good. Here are the prediction market odds to win, with Sinner and Alcaraz gobbling up more than 85% of the field’s chances all by themselves:

That still leaves a small slice for the other players — but the leader from outside the Big Two is just a holdover from the Big Three era, in Djokovic. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

One step forward, one step back



Everyone knows about winning streaks and losing streaks. But what about streaks of alternating wins and losses? The Orlando Magic are familiar with this particular brand of consistent inconsistency, heading into tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies having followed a win with a loss (or a loss with a win) in 14 consecutive games.

That’s not quite the NBA record, but it’s pretty close.

In 1977-78, the Buffalo Braves — now known as the LA Clippers — alternated wins and losses for 16 consecutive games from November 4 to December 11, 1977, setting the all-time record. With a loss to Memphis this afternoon in Berlin (don’t ask), the 2025-26 Magic would tie the 1966-67 Lakers, 1997-98 Knicks, and 2016-17 Pacers for the second all-time record, with 15 straight games alternating wins and losses, setting themselves up to potentially tie the record with a win over those same Grizzlies in London on Sunday. Yes, their odds of losing today are just 35%, but I think they can make history if they want to.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (1/16)

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves at Rockets

🏀 NBA: Cavs at Sixers

🏒 NHL: Panthers at Hurricanes

🏒 NHL: Predators at Avalanche

⛳ Golf: Sony Open in Hawaii

Saturday (1/17)

🏈 NFL: Bills at Broncos (AFC Divisional Playoffs)

🏈 NFL: 49ers at Seahawks (NFC Divisional Playoffs)

🏀 NBA: Thunder at Heat

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves at Spurs

🏒 NHL: Maple Leafs at Jets

🏒 NHL: Panthers at Capitals

🏒 NHL: Wild at Sabres

🏀 MBB: Florida at Vanderbilt

🏀 MBB: Arkansas at Georgia

🏀 MBB: BYU at Texas Tech

⚽ EPL: Manchester United vs. Manchester City

⚽ EPL: Chelsea vs. Brentford

⛳ Golf: Sony Open in Hawaii

Sunday (1/18)

🏈 NFL: Texans at Patriots (AFC Divisional Playoffs)

🏈 NFL: Rams at Bears (NFC Divisional Playoffs)

🏀 NBA: Hornets at Nuggets

🏀 NBA: Raptors at Lakers

🏒 NHL: Lightning at Stars

🏀 MBB: Arizona State at Houston

🏀 WBB: Tennessee at Alabama

🏀 WBB: LSU at Oklahoma

🏀 WBB: Maryland at UCLA

🏀 WBB: Michigan State at Iowa

⚽ EPL: Aston Villa vs. Everton

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open

⛳ Golf: Sony Open in Hawaii

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.