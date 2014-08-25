Geoff Burke/US Presswire

Quarterbacks are usually the focus of every team’s attention, but that’s particularly the case in Washington, where the fate of the Redskins’ entire franchise seems to rest on Robert Griffin III and his surgically repaired right knee.

When Griffin was brilliant as a rookie in 2012, Washington went 10-6 (its first 10-win season in seven years) and won the NFC East for the first time since 1999. But with Griffin recovering from injury a year ago — and evidently not his usual self because of it — the Redskins collapsed to 3-13. It doesn’t take an insider who understands of the game of football to see that Washington will likely rise or fall this year on the basis of Griffin’s play.

If the Redskins are counting on Griffin to duplicate (or exceed) his performance of two years ago, they might need a reality check. It’s very possible that Griffin will never again reach that level of play — and it has little to do with his injury.

Griffin’s 2012 season was a masterpiece. He led the NFL in yards per attempt, and tied Tom Brady for the league’s lowest interception rate. He also led all quarterbacks in rushing yards and yards per carry. Remember all of those early-2000s articles about how a new wave of dual-threat quarterbacks — strong-armed and accurate, with a sprinter’s speed — would revolutionize football? That was Griffin, at his best, in 2012.

It also could never last. On a practical level, the more RGIII played, the more defenses could prepare for him (the dreaded “year of tape”). And sure enough, in the first month of the 2013 season, opposing defenses had already started catching up to the read-option scheme that Washington had used to such great effect with Griffin in 2012. There was also the matter of a microscopic interception percentage that was primed to regress to the mean.

We should also consider how exceptional Griffin’s statistical portfolio really was. According to Pro-Football-Reference’s Approximate Value (AV), only 35 quarterback seasons since 1950 were better than Griffin’s 2012 campaign. It was a once-in-a-career type of performance, perhaps literally.

We can predict how likely a quarterback is to surpass his existing career high in AV, based on his age and how great he was in his best season to date. Here’s the probability of a QB like Griffin — with a previous single-season career high of 18 AV — topping that in a subsequent season as he gets older:

If history is any guide, the odds of Griffin ever surpassing his 2012 season weren’t high (only about 1 in 3) even before his knee injury. The problem with such rare performances is that they’re the product of both skill and luck, which means they aren’t likely to be repeated — no matter how good the player is.

Filed under: NFL, History