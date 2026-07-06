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Greetings on this Monday in sports! To borrow the famous turn of a phrase, there are some sports weekends where decades worth of action happens… and we just got one of those. On top of busy summer action in baseball, basketball, racing and, of course, Wimbledon (more on that later) — plus Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo once again winning the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contests on Coney Island — the World Cup retained center stage both on and off the pitch. To the former, we were treated over the holiday weekend to Cape Verde valiantly battling Argentina down to the wire in extra time, Paraguay giving France a fight (both figuratively and literally), Erling Haaland scoring twice to help Norway knock off Brazil, and England surviving both a red card and a hostile Azteca Stadium crowd to defeat Mexico. And the biggest off-pitch story involved the revocation of a US player’s suspension — which we’ll dig into below. Before we get to that, here’s everything else going on in sports today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Soccer:

⚽ World Cup: Portugal (33%) vs. Spain (67%) - 3 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock) 🚨

⚽ World Cup: USA (53%) vs. Belgium (47%) - 8 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock) 🚨

⚽ World Cup odds: France 36% to win

MLB:

⚾ Yankees (48%) at Rays (52%) - 6:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Brewers (53%) at Cardinals (47%) - 7:45 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ D-backs (49%) at Padres (51%) - 9:40 p.m. (FS1)

⚾ Championship check-in: Dodgers 34% to win World Series

WNBA:

🏀 Valkyries (66%) at Mystics (34%) - 7:30 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Sun (12%) at Lynx (88%) - 8 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Storm (41%) at Sparks (59%) - 10 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Championship check-in: Lynx 32% to win WNBA title

NBA:

🏀 LeBron James’ next team - Cavaliers favored at 59%

Tennis:

🎾 Wimbledon, Round 2 (ESPN/ESPN+) - Jannik Sinner 65% (men’s) and Naomi Osaka 23% (women’s) to win

🎾 Taylor Fritz (67%) vs. Alexander Bublik (33%) - 10:50 a.m. (ESPN/ESPN+) 🚨

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Even Flo

When last we left you at the end of last week, the US Men’s National Team was still reeling from the seemingly un-appeal-able red card handed to its leading scorer, Folarin Balogun, for a relatively routine collision against Bosnia and Herzegovina that was deemed to be serious foul play after a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) review showed an admittedly slo-mo sequence of Balogun’s cleat landing on and bending his opponent’s ankle to a nauseating 45-degree angle. The contact appeared unintentional and unavoidable, with Balogun’s foot coming down after he jumped to legally challenge for the ball. Balogun haAs a red card, the call carried with it not just a ban from the rest of last week’s game, but also an automatic suspension for Team USA’s following game against Belgium in the Round of 16.

Or so it seemed. Here’s a chart of the prediction market odds for Balogun to play versus Belgium over the past few days:

After appearing to have next to no chance (0.5%) to play as of Sunday morning, suddenly the news came down that Balogun’s suspension was being lifted under Article 27 FDC of FIFA’s bylaws, putting the ban on probation for a year — thereby allowing him to play Monday. After Belgium and European soccer’s international governing body (which is constantly feuding with FIFA) released separate, angry statements, FIFA announced that it was allowing Belgium to appeal the rescission of Balogun’s suspension. But Belgium would not be able to review the formal details of FIFA’s decision before submitting its appeal, which was due at 5am Pacific Time this morning. Making the whole process even murkier, FIFA says it may make a decision on the appeal before the game between Belgium and the United States on Monday night.

It is extremely rare for red card suspensions to be put on hold during the World Cup like this. While Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo had his automatic suspension for a red card in qualifiers given the same probationary treatment earlier this year, the last time an automatic suspension was lifted for a red card received during the World Cup itself was 64 years ago — when Brazil’s Garrincha had a red card overturned, paving the way for him to be on the field as the Seleção won the final over Czechoslovakia.

In that case, political lobbying may have saved Garrincha from suspension — and because history repeats itself, that seems to have been the case with Balogun as well. US president Donald Trump reportedly made a call to FIFA president Gianni Infantino after the Bosnia match, asking him to review Balogun’s red card. Trump and Infantino have a long-running relationship, with both economic links and Trump having received the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize last December.

The markets are reacting to Balogun’s return. He is the highest-probability player to score or assist in the US-Belgium game, with a 52% chance to be involved in at least one goal. And the US’s chances to advance, which had fallen to 49% after the suspension, are back to 52% with news of his return.

A 3-point flip in percentages doesn’t sound like much, but it changed who was favored in the match — and at this stage of the World Cup, every percentage point matters.

So now, we’re left as soccer fans with a complicated mess: The initial (and probably correct) on-field call was overturned by a controversial (and probably terrible) video review process which itself was overturned in a controversial (and probably politically influenced) manner, in a way that hasn’t been seen in six decades, aided by the contradictory and internally inconsistent language of FIFA’s own rules, and which is now being reviewed by a completely novel (and seemingly arbitrary) appeals process. Even by the standards of a notorious (allegedly) corrupt organization like FIFA, it’s a bad look, though it is good news for American fans.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Major comeback energy



It’s been a roller-coaster career for Naomi Osaka, the Japanese tennis star who burst onto the Grand Slam scene at age 21 by beating Serena Williams in the 2018 US Open final, then won three of the next eight major tournaments held from 2019-21. But she hasn’t won a Slam since, in part due to several hiatuses for personal reasons, and in part because she only made it to the semifinals once in 10 major attempts from 2024-26. That might change at Wimbledon, however, as Osaka upset world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday to make the Round of 8 — and she is now listed as the prediction market favorite to win the tournament ahead of her quarterfinal matchup with Karolína Muchová tomorrow.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



⚾ “Did you know about MLB’s dinger quota?” by Bradford William Davis

🏀 “My favorite (and least favorite) moves from a wild week” by Mike Shearer

🌍 “The Week in International Sport: The women’s T20I World Cup, India’s overseas record and Mario Hezonja” by Ben Wylie

⚾ “What Really Happened to Austin Riley?” by Lindsay Crosby

🏈 “NFL Front Families: Run-Fit Efficiency Guide” by Cody Alexander

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Tuesday (7/7)

⚽ World Cup: Argentina vs. Egypt / Switzerland vs. Colombia 🚨

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Rays

🏀 WNBA: Wings at Liberty

🎾 Tennis: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals

Wednesday (7/8)

⚽ World Cup: No games.

⚾ MLB: Brewers at Cardinals

🏀 WNBA: Sun at Lynx

🎾 Tennis: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals

Thursday (7/9)

⚽ World Cup: France vs. Morocco 🚨

⚾ MLB: Braves at Pirates

🏀 WNBA: Fever at Mercury

🎾 Tennis: Wimbledon, Semifinals

⛳ Golf: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.