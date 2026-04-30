Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here! Read the archive here.

Happy Thursday, as we approach the end of a week that will have some déjà vu to it in the NBA and NHL playoffs. We mentioned the other day about there being pending “elimination days,” in which teams fight for their playoff lives. Well, in many of those cases they have staved off elimination — take the Detroit Pistons, for example, which made their stand at home last night to eat away at the Orlando Magic’s 3-1 series lead. So we’ll dig into the “redos” that have emerged as a result below, in addition to a refresher on F1’s return after an extra long break. Along with that, here’s what else we’re watching in sports today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 Knicks (57%) at Hawks (43%),* Game 6 (NYK leads 3-2) - 7 p.m. (ESPN) 🚨

🏀 Celtics (68%) at Sixers (32%), Game 6 (BOS leads 3-2) - 8 p.m. (Peacock/NBCSN) 🚨

🏀 Nuggets (67%) at T-Wolves (33%), Game 6 (MIN leads 3-2) - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN) 🚨

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 Stars (46%) at Wild (54%), Game 6 (MIN leads 3-2) - 7:30 p.m. (TNT) 🚨

🏒 Oilers (55%) at Ducks (45%), Game 6 (ANA leads 3-2) - 10 p.m. (TNT) 🚨

MLB:

⚾ D-Backs (46%) at Brewers (54%) - 1:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Giants (44%) at Phillies (56%), Game 2 - 5:35 p.m. (MLB Network)

⚾ Blue Jays (55%) at Twins (45%) - 7:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

Soccer:

⚽ Europa League: Nottingham Forest (35%) vs. Aston Villa (38%), Semifinal, First Leg - 3 p.m. (Paramount+/CBSSN)

⚽ Europa League: Braga (43%) vs. Freiburg (28%), Semifinal, First Leg - 3 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tennis:

🎾 Madrid Open, men’s (Jannik Sinner 75% to win) and women’s (Mirra Andreeva 45% to win) singles

Golf:

⛳ Cadillac Championship at Doral (Scottie Scheffler 24% to win)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

They’re baaaack

With everything else going on in sports right now, you might be forgiven for pushing Formula 1 back to the recesses of your fan brain. The 2026 season fired up its engines on March 8 in Australia, then ran two more races in China and Japan. But the US-Iran conflict forced the Bahrain (April 12) and Saudi Arabian (April 19) grands prix to be canceled, leaving F1 with just three completed races ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

Going back to the 2000 campaign, that makes 2026 tied with 2007, 2011, and 2016 as the (non-pandemic) seasons with the fewest completed races through the end of April:

It’s a far cry from the previous two seasons, which saw five races already in the books by now. And one more note on the long layoff: the 35-day gap from racing in Japan (March 29) to Miami (May 3) is the longest unplanned break between races on the F1 calendar since at least 2000, surpassing the 28-day gap created by the cancellation of the Chinese GP in 2023.

The good news for F1 is that this break offers a bit of a reset point on many different levels. After three races run under the sweeping rule changes introduced for this season — and the many driver and fan complaints that resulted — the FIA agreed to tweaks involving the power units and safety regulations ahead of Miami’s race. The hope is for a more refined product emerging on the other side of the long break in action.

As for the actual contenders, the markets have already moved a lot since the beginning of the season. Here’s a look at the prediction market odds to win both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships at the moment, compared with where those figures were prior to the season on March 1:

The big changes are in just how much Mercedes’ chances have skyrocketed under the new regulations, particularly with regard to drivers George Russell and (especially) Kimi Antonelli. After Russell won at Australia, Antonelli was a bit of a surprise back-to-back winner — from pole position each time — at both China and Japan, setting him up as the points leader in the drivers’ standings. At the other end, any hopes that Red Bull’s Max Verstappen would translate last season’s impressive late form into another title bid have fallen sharply, as has the belief that Ferrari and Charles Leclerc would take command over Mercedes. (And last year’s champs at McLaren are, sadly, as diminished as prognosticators expected going into the year.)

But this weekend offers a rare type of second chance for teams that struggled early with the new rules — another season opener of sorts, and with it, maybe another reset button on everything we think we know right now.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Let’s try this again



As mentioned above, we’re going to get a serious feeling of déjà vu in the playoffs tonight and tomorrow — a distinct sense that we’ve seen this before, with one team trying to close out another for good. Of the 11 total playoff games on the NBA and NHL docket for Thursday and Friday night, every single one is part of a 3-2 series configuration, and six will feature cases where a team has a “redo” of a previous failed elimination attempt. We’ll see if they can get it right the second time around.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏒 “The Kings went out with a whimper” by Brendan Farrell

⚾ “The Reds Are Running Baseball’s Ultimate Stars-and-Scrubs Experiment” by me

⚾ “What the #%$! Is Wrong With Nando? Digging Into Fernando Tatis’ Power Outage” by Michael Cecchini

🏐 “2026 NCAA Tournament Projections” by TJ Breshears

🏈 “The Consensus Draft Board Debate is Sports Culture War at Its Worst” by Freddie deBoer

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Friday (5/1)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Cavs vs. Raptors, Game 6

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Pistons vs. Magic, Game 6 (if necessary)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Lakers vs. Rockets, Game 6 (if necessary)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Mammoth, Game 6

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Sabres vs. Bruins, Game 6

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Lightning vs. Canadiens, Game 6

⚾ MLB: Orioles at Yankees

⚽ Premier League: Leeds United vs. Burnley

🎾 Tennis: Madrid Open

⛳ Golf: Cadillac Championship

Saturday (5/2)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Sixers vs. Celtics, Game 7 (if necessary)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Hawks vs. Knicks, Game 7 (if necessary)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: T-Wolves vs. Nuggets, Game 7 (if necessary)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Trail Blazers vs. Spurs, Game 7 (if necessary)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Flyers vs. Penguins, Game 7 (if necessary)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Wild vs. Stars, Game 7 (if necessary)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Ducks vs. Oilers, Game 7 (if necessary)

⚾ MLB: Orioles at Yankees

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Cardinals

⚽ Premier League: Arsenal vs. Fulham

🎾 Tennis: Madrid Open (women’s final)

⛳ Golf: Cadillac Championship

🏇 Horse Racing: 152nd Kentucky Derby

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates

🥊 Boxing: Naoya Inoue vs. Junto Nakatani (junior featherweight championship)

🥊 Boxing: Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez vs. David Benavidez (WBO and WBA cruiserweight titles)

Sunday (5/3)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Magic at Pistons, Game 7 (if necessary)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Raptors at Cavs, Game 7 (if necessary)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Rockets at Lakers, Game 7 (if necessary)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Bruins at Sabres, Game 7 (if necessary)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Canadiens at Lightning, Game 7 (if necessary)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Utah at Golden Knights, Game 7 (if necessary)

⚾ MLB: Phillies at Marlins

⚾ MLB: Orioles at Yankees

⚽ Premier League: Manchester United vs. Liverpool

⚽ Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Tottenham

🎾 Tennis: Madrid Open (men’s final)

⛳ Golf: Cadillac Championship

🏁 NASCAR: Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

🏁 F1: Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.