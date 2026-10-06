Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Head coach Nick Sirianni after being evaluated by the medical staff during the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense is in a pretty dysfunctional place right now. The team has scored 27 total points in the past two games — back-to-back losses to the Bears and Rams — including zero in the second half. QB Jalen Hurts has a 38.2 Total QBR across those outings, and the team is averaging just 104.5 passing yards per game with a miserable 2-for-21 (9.5 percent) success rate on third downs.

One big reason for the Eagles’ offensive struggles is their many injuries: On that side of the ball alone, Philly was missing Dallas Goedert, DeVonta Smith, Hollywood Brown, Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson for one or both contests. But maybe the biggest injury of all happened on the first play of the Eagles’ second drive Sunday — when running back Saquon Barkley pulled up with a hamstring injury and exited the game, not to return the rest of the day. (Later tests set Barkley’s status as week-to-week.)

More than any player, Barkley was the heart and soul of the Eagles’ 2024 championship squad. Not only did he co-lead the team in Approximate Value (AV) that year, while running for a league-high 2,005 yards, but his penchant for the spectacular play — most typified by the backwards-leap hurdle over Jaguars CB Jarrian Jones — gave the entire season a storybook quality, like No. 26 could summon his magic to deliver destiny whenever the moment demanded it.

As I wrote at the time, that outcome was hardly guaranteed when Philadelphia signed Barkley to a 3-year, $38 million contract ($26M guaranteed) the previous offseason. Though Barkley was going to be just 27 years old in 2024, running backs have a much steeper aging curve than other NFL positions (much less athletes in other sports), and Barkley himself was coming off injuries that cost him games in four of the previous five years. After bursting onto the scene with 14 AV as a rookie in 2018, Barkley averaged just 6.4 per year over the next five seasons, including at the age (26) when RBs typically peak.

Football Bytes: Saquon Barkley is Defying RB Gravity Neil Paine · November 27, 2024 Welcome to Football Bytes — a weekly NFL column in which I point out several byte-sized pieces of information that jumped out to me from my various football spreadsheets. If you’ve noticed a Football Byte of your own, email me and I’ll feature it in a future column! Read full story

Based on the history of running backs who a) had between 40-50 career AV through age 26 (Barkley had 46); b) had between 19-26 AV specifically at ages 24-26 (Barkley had 22); and c) played at ages 27-29, the Eagles should have expected 7.4 AV at age 27, 6.6 at age 28 and 4.4 at age 29.

Obviously, Barkley absolutely blew that projection out of the water in 2024, with 18 AV — the seventh-best season by a 27-year-old RB since 1960 — and that was a critical part of Philly counterbalancing its world-beating defense with the league’s seventh-best scoring offense as well. The Eagles don’t win that championship without Barkley defying the gravity that usually applies to similar running backs.

But Barkley’s subsequent numbers look a lot more like what we’d have expected his career arc to resemble going into that charmed 2024 campaign. In 2025, he posted only 57 percent as many rushing yards as in 2024, part of across-the-board stat reductions that landed him at 9 AV — the second-biggest decline at age 28 among RBs who had 15+ AV the previous year and played at least 14 games in the second year.

That was still a perfectly good season for a 28-year-old running back; in fact, it was actually tied for 72nd-best all-time. (Well, “all-time” for AV, which is since 1960.) And it did still beat the two-years-in expectation from the POV of Barkley’s comps going into 2024.

But this year, Barkley has already fought through a neck “stinger” that limited him in Week 2 against Tennessee, and although he was one of the few Eagles to produce halfway-decent numbers (albeit for one half) against Chicago — in what was a highly dispiriting game for the Eagles overall — Barkley’s early departure versus Los Angeles dragged his current AV pace down to just 4.7, while illustrating the injury risks that progressively begin to pile up as a RB’s career goes on.

So in the span of just two seasons, Barkley’s arc went from massively exceeding expectations to basically falling right in line with them. Gravity can only be fought against for so long.

But if Barkley’s escape from the pull of RB regression only proved temporary, that should give us even greater appreciation for just how special his 2024 campaign really was. The Eagles caught one huge outlier of a performance at exactly the right moment, and they rode it all the way to a championship. While the lessening (and potential absence) of that production is a problem for the 2026 version of The Birds — add it to a long and constantly-growing list, tbh — it’s also something that can never be taken away from the 2024 version. That flag flies forever.

NFL teams (like the Eagles under Howie Roseman) can build consistent contenders by accumulating players with high expected values, but Super Bowls are often won at the far tails of the probability distribution — when one or two guys deliver a season far beyond anything even the most optimistic projections could have anticipated. Barkley gave Philadelphia an all-time example of that in 2024; after that ended in a Lombardi Trophy, the Eagles were playing with house money on whatever came next.

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