Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

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Jeremy Keys
Oct 6

Love this Neil! Makes me appreciate how special that 2024 season really was. And makes me want to invest in a time machine to take the Eagles back there. Do you know anyone currently making a time machind?

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