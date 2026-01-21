Welcome to Wednesday, that time of the sports week ripe with off-field action in addition to what’s happening between the lines of the playing surface. Today, we celebrate baseball’s newest Hall of Famers — more on them in a bit — and the trickle of NFL coaches still landing new gigs. We also watch with the horrified fascination of onlookers passing a train wreck when it comes to this long ESPN expose about family infighting at the center of the Los Angeles Lakers’ dysfunction. But, of course, there are also actual games to keep track of today, including some interesting hockey and hoops, soccer, and more tennis from Down Under (which I often find myself watching late into the night). Here’s all of what we’re watching in sports right now:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

NBA:

🏀 Cavs (58%) at Hornets (42%)* - 7 p.m.

🏀 Thunder (76%) at Bucks (24%) - 9:30 p.m.

Hockey:

🏒 Red Wings (49%) at Maple Leafs (51%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 Ducks (26%) at Avalanche (74%) - 9 p.m.

College Hoops:

🏀 Notre Dame (12%) at North Carolina (88%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 Texas Tech (64%) at BYU (36%) - 9 p.m. (WBB)

Soccer:

⚽ Marseille (27%) vs. Liverpool (50%) - 3 p.m. (Champions League)

Tennis:

🎾 Australian Open (Jannik Sinner 54% men’s; Aryna Sabalenka 39% women’s)

All listed times are Eastern.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Scorigami hunting

One of the nerdiest — but most fun — concepts to emerge from internet football commentary since the 2010s is the idea of the “Scorigami”: a score combination in an NFL game that has never happened before in the sport’s history. Originally conceived by SB Nation’s Jon Bois, the hunt for Scorigamis has evolved to become a pastime unto itself, with a whole website devoted to tracking the frequency of different score combinations and the odds that a new one will appear in the next batch of games.

Though each new unique score can drive down the likelihood of seeing the next one (by taking lower-hanging fruit off the board), Nate Silver argued here that the NFL is also making Scorigamis more likely than they would otherwise be, through recent rule changes and score-altering analytics strategies such as the increased use of two-point conversions. At the very least, he wrote, these changes are leading to more and more unconventional scorelines in NFL games, which are the lifeblood of the Scorigami.

A total of four Scorigami have taken place this season so far: 41-40 (Bills over Ravens on September 7), 40-40 (a tie between the Cowboys and Packers on September 28), 36-29 (Texans over Jaguars on November 9), and 44-32 (Bills over Bucs on November 16). None have happened in the playoffs, though, much to the chagrin of “Yes” traders in Polymarket’s weekly Scorigami prediction markets.

During the opening round of games two weeks ago, the odds of a Scorigami rose to 16% during the Buffalo-Jacksonville Wild Card game, but that contest ended at 27-24 — a score that had happened 243 times before. It reached 8.8% during the following night’s Texans-Steelers game, but again, that one ended in a familiar (if rarer) 30-6 score. And during last week’s Divisional Round, the odds of a Scorigami never even reached 8% after the games kicked off:

We’ll try it again this weekend with the Conference Championships, and the current odds have settled at 7%. (It’s progressively harder to get a Scorigami in any given week as we go deeper into the playoffs, because each round contains fewer and fewer games.) I wouldn’t hold my breath for a unique score. But who knows? Maybe this weekend will buck those odds — and perhaps it will even deliver us the elusive 36-23 final score, which Silver and others have identified as the highest-probability unrealized Scorigami left on the board.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Center (fielders) of attention



The Baseball Hall of Fame revealed its voting results yesterday evening, and the tallies showed that Carlos Beltran and Andruw Jones have both cleared the requisite 75% threshold to be inducted. They’ll join Jeff Kent, who was voted in via the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee, at the Cooperstown induction ceremony on July 26. In addition to their talents as players, what made Beltran and Jones’ selections most notable was that they played the same position during their careers: center field. And I found in my own research last year that center fielders were among the positions most unfairly excluded by HOF voters in the past, being 17% less likely to receive the honor after controlling for the player’s performance and production. (Second base, Kent’s position, was also 13% less likely to be inducted than we’d expect.) But with these latest results, the Hall of Fame is clearly redressing some of those historical biases and adding to underrepresented positions. Now it just needs to start adding some third basemen as well…

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Thursday (1/22)

🏀 NBA: Rockets at Sixers

🏀 NBA: Warriors at Mavs

🏀 NBA: Lakers at Clippers

🏒 NHL: Panthers at Jets

🏒 NHL: Golden Knights at Bruins

🏒 NHL: Red Wings at Wild

🏀 WBB: South Carolina at Oklahoma

🏀 WBB: Iowa at Maryland

🏀 WBB: Kentucky at Tennessee

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open

⛳ Golf: The American Express

Friday (1/23)

🏀 NBA: Rockets at Pistons

🏀 NBA: Nuggets at Bucks

🏒 NHL: Flyers at Avalanche

🏒 NHL: Golden Knights at Maple Leafs

🏀 MBB: Ohio State at Michigan

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open

⛳ Golf: The American Express

Saturday (1/24)

🏀 NBA: Warriors at T-Wolves

🏀 NBA: Cavs at Magic

🏒 NHL: Hurricanes at Senators

🏒 NHL: Lightning at Blue Jackets

🏒 NHL: Panthers at Wild

⚽ EPL: Fulham vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

🏀 MBB: North Carolina at Virginia

🏀 MBB: Illinois at Purdue

🏀 MBB: Houston at Texas Tech

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open

⛳ Golf: The American Express

🥊 UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett

🧠 Looking ahead

