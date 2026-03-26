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The NCAA men’s tournament resumes play tonight with a quartet of fascinating matchups — headlined by a No. 1 seed in action (Michigan, versus Alabama) and a 2-3 battle (Houston vs. Illinois) that might be the best game of the entire tournament thus far, at least on paper.

Each of these games is a high-stakes, win-or-go-home affair for the teams on the floor. But from a bracket-wide perspective, not all contests are created equal.

Some games have consequences that are self-contained, affecting only the teams within the matchup itself. Others have a significant “Butterfly Effect” that can spread across the entire tournament, creating wide-ranging implications for the other teams who remain in the field.

Which is which? Determining that is where my NCAA tournament forecast model comes in handy.

Taking its thousands of simulated outcomes, we can estimate how much each possible result would shift the championship odds for every team left in the field, not just the ones playing. So for each matchup, we’ll compare the national-title picture in the world where Team A wins to the one where Team B wins, then add up the changes across the bracket, weighted by how likely each outcome is to occur. That gives us a way to measure not only how much a game matters to the teams actually in it — what I’ll call its “Internal” effect — but also how much it can affect everyone else’s road to a title — aka its “External” effect.

Here are the Sweet 16 games with the biggest total weighted swings in championship odds across the field, broken out into those Internal and External effects: