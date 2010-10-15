It has been 10 seasons since the Rangers signed Alex Rodriguez to a 10-year, $252 million contract. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

No matter how far the Texas Rangers go in these playoffs, they will have already passed two milestones of sorts when they take the field against the Yankees on Friday night.

First, this is the deepest postseason run in team history, thanks to its 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. Before this season, the Rangers had made the playoffs only three times, and that includes their incarnation as the Washington Senators from 1961 to 1971. Each time, in 1996, 1998 and 1999, they fell to the Yankees in the division series.

The second milestone — made more meaningful by the Yankees as their opponent — is the passing of 10 seasons since the former Rangers owner Tom Hicks signed Alex Rodriguez to a 10-year, $252 million contract.

When it was signed, in December 2000, the deal shattered all records for an American athlete. But it came at a steep price, consigning the Rangers to a run of futility that they are only now emerging from.

In the end, the Rodriguez deal showed just how much damage one decision could do.

Hicks bought the Rangers in 1998 and intended to bring to them the same success as an owner he had delivered to the Dallas Stars, who won the Stanley Cup in 1999. As part of his plan, Hicks tried to build his own regional sports network, which would provide a major source of new revenue to the Rangers.

Hicks’s bid to form a network ultimately failed, but the threat of his doing so led Fox Sports Southwest to negotiate a $550 million deal with him in 1999 for the cable rights to televise Stars and Rangers games. The windfall, to be paid out over 15 years, was the type of money that Hicks wanted to invest in the Rangers and add a marquee player to boost the franchise’s profile. In Hicks’s eyes, Rodriguez, coming off one of the best performances ever by a shortstop in 2000, was that player.

The rest of the story is well known. Hicks used a significant amount of the Fox money to sign Rodriguez. For better or for worse, the deal came to define Hicks’s vision for the franchise.

Largely because of the money annually tied up in paying their star shortstop, Texas devoted only 31.4 percent of its payroll to the pitching staff, the lowest proportion in the American League from 2001 to 2003.

Not coincidentally, the Rangers also had by far the American League’s worst earned run average over that span, allowing 151 more runs than any other team. Even when Hicks tried to pay for proven pitching, most notably with the signing of Chan Ho Park before the 2002 season, it backfired: pitching in the hitter-friendly Ballpark in Arlington, Park had easily the worst E.R.A. in baseball among pitchers with 270 or more innings from 2002 to 2004.

To be sure, the Rangers’ futility — they finished in last place every season that Rodrigeuz was a member of the team — was not his fault. He won the American League Most Valuable Player Award and two Gold Gloves at shortstop, hit .305 with 156 home runs and posted a 1.011 on-base plus slugging average from 2001 to 2003. (He later admitted that he was using performance-enhancing drugs during this time.)

But during his tenure, the team’s hitting-pitching imbalance, already skewed, intensified to become one of the most extreme disparities in baseball history. The 1999-2001 Rangers were just the fourth team to score 2,500 runs and allow 2,800 in a three-year span.

By the end of the 2003 season, Hicks was feeling the squeeze financially and traded Rodriguez to the Yankees, the team that could best afford him. The trade, though, came with the provision that Texas would continue to pay $67 million of the $179 million remaining on Rodriguez’s contract. When the Rangers filed for bankruptcy in May, the team still owed him $25 million, evidence of the lasting impact his contract had on the franchise.

The Texas club facing Rodriguez’s Yankees on Friday, though, will be drastically different from the one Rodriguez knew. Gone are the days of one-dimensional baseball in Arlington — Texas not only scored the fourth-most runs of any American League team in 2010, but it also had the league’s fourth-best E.R.A.

And the star of these Rangers isn’t a slugger, but rather a pitcher, Cliff Lee, one of the best left-handed starters in the game.

This change in philosophy, guided by Nolan Ryan, has put the Rangers on a collision course with one of the biggest ghosts from their past. If nothing else, the A.L.C.S. will give Texas a chance to show Rodriguez how far they’ve come since signing him a decade ago.

