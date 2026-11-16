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Happy Monday! Hope you survived the travel chaos of the weekend — and settled in for an NFL Sunday that turned into a referendum on the league’s most important position. Joe Burrow strengthened his grip on the MVP race with another ridiculous performance, Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes answered with huge games of their own, Kirk Cousins immediately righted Minnesota’s ship after returning to his old team — and the Patriots got brutal QB injury news. We’ll look at how the league’s contenders are increasingly separating themselves through the men under center. Plus, yesterday somehow produced TWO different Scorigamis, Justin Herbert and the Chargers try to avoid 0-9 on Monday Night Football, and the NBA slate gives us Houston-Miami and Portland-Minnesota. Here’s what we’re watching today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Football:

🏈 Monday Night Football: Chargers (32%) at Ravens (68%) - 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

🏈🏆 Super Bowl check-in: 49ers 18% to win the NFL title

🏈🏆 College Football Playoff check-in: Georgia 34% to win the national title

NBA:

🏀 Magic (23%) at Celtics (77%) - 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

🏀 Rockets (56%) at Heat (44%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 Trail Blazers (45%) at Timberwolves (55%) - 8 p.m.

🏀🏆 NBA title check-in: Spurs 23% to win

NHL:

🏒 Canadiens (52%) at Rangers (48%) - 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

🏒 Canucks (25%) at Mammoth (75%) - 9:30 p.m.

🏒🏆 Stanley Cup check-in: Hurricanes 18% to win

Soccer:

⚽ UEFA Nations League: Netherlands (28%) at Germany (52%) - 2:45 p.m. (FS1)

⚽ CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal: Guatemala (16%) at Canada (84%) 🚨 - 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

⚽🏆 Champions League check-in: FC Barcelona 21% to win

⚽🏆 Premier League title check-in: Arsenal FC 78% to win

⚽🏆 Europa League check-in: Bournemouth 19% to win

⚽🏆 MLS title check-in: Nashville SC 23% to win MLS Cup (playoffs start Thursday, 11/19)

⚽🏆 NWSL title check-in: Washington Spirit 62% to win over KC Current (2026 NWSL Championship at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 21, 2026)

College Basketball:

🏀 MBB: Grambling State (2%) at No. 24 Kentucky (98%) - 7 p.m. (SEC Network+)

🏀 MBB: Long Beach State at No. 9 UCLA - 10 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

🏀 WBB: No. 2 Michigan (99%) at Central Michigan (1%) - 8 p.m.

🏀🏆 March Madness check-in: Duke 16% to win the men’s national title

Tennis:

🎾 Nitto ATP Finals (Group Stage): Carlos Alcaraz vs. Frances Tiafoe - 8 a.m. (Tennis Channel)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

The NFL’s (literal) arms race

As if modern football wasn’t putting enough attention on quarterbacks, the 2026 season is shifting that phenomenon into overdrive. Whether they’re finding a new level of greatness, rediscovering an old one, or simply providing the competence their teams have desperately lacked, quarterbacks are increasingly what separates the NFL’s contenders from everyone else.

Let’s start with Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, who is currently doing the most to elevate his play beyond even the lofty standards he’d already set earlier in his career. After going 35-for-44 with 409 yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs (good for an absurd 135.7 passer rating and 96.7 Total QBR) on Sunday Night, the Bengals’ QB has now taken a commanding lead in the MVP race:

In the past 5 weeks — all Bengals wins — Burrow has played to the following full-season pace:

483-for-622 (77.6 Comp%), 5,522 yards, 68 TDs, 10 INTs, 133.2 passer rating, 86.1 QBR

If sustained over a whole season, those numbers would challenge or outright shatter the all-time NFL records in a number of categories, underscoring just how dominant Burrow has been recently. It’s not a stretch to say this is one of the hottest streaks we’ve ever seen a QB go on.

And yet, others are still trying to keep up and stay within striking distance. Brock Purdy actually out-rated Burrow (154.5 to 135.7) in San Francisco’s 46-40 win at Dallas, helping the Niners tie for the 7th-most points ever scored by a road team against the Cowboys. Purdy’s overall stats on the season can go toe-to-toe with Burrow’s, but Purdy lags in the MVP convo because he never quite gets as much credit as other top QBs — since he was taken last in the 2022 draft (not that this should still be relevant), and is surrounded by strong coaching and supporting-cast talent.

For Buffalo, Josh Allen remained in the MVP hunt next to Purdy, though his numbers in the Bills’ 31-12 win over the Jets were fairly ordinary. Allen’s longtime foil, Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, had a phenomenal game in KC’s 35-13 win over Atlanta — 22-for-35, 348 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 79.8 QBR, 135.5 passer rating — and he completed 4 passes for 53 yards and a TD to new target Josh Downs, acquired from the Colts at the trade deadline. Giving Mahomes another weapon could supercharge his second-half production.

And then there are the teams finding out firsthand how important even competent quarterback play can be. Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, for instance, didn’t need to be transcendent Sunday — just dramatically better than what the Vikings had gotten at quarterback a week earlier, before a trade to bring No. 8 back to the Twin Cities. Cousins went 21-for-31 with 207 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, a 73.1 QBR and 94.4 passer rating in Minnesota’s 30-10 win at Green Bay, and that alone caused the Vikings’ Super Bowl odds to literally double from a few days ago. (I’m not kidding!)

On the flip-side, the New England Patriots’ game — and maybe their season — fell apart in Germany on Sunday morning, when Drake Maye was hauled down early and left the field with an ankle injury. Backup Tommy DeVito came in and played miserably in the 35-10 loss, but even more damaging was the postgame news that Maye would miss significant time — possibly even the rest of the season. New England was already fighting for its playoff life, but the market sliced their odds down by 41 percentage points (!) in response to Maye’s injury.

It was just another reminder that there may be no position in sports with more power to swing a season than the men who line up under center in the NFL.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Is “Scorigami” plural?

Longtime Scoreboard readers will remember us covering the concept of “Scorigami” — but for the uninitiated, these are final game scores that have (somehow) never happened before in the history of the NFL. (There’s actually a surprising number of possible scores that we’ve never seen, though most of them are unlikely due to the unique scoring increments of football.) The typical year this decade — 2020 excepted (see below) — has yielded about 6 new Scorigami, and we’ve seen 5 already in 2026. What makes this year strange, however, is that 4 of those 5 came in just two weeks: Week 1, when Chicago beat Carolina 59-37 and Minnesota defeated Green Bay 39-22, and literally yesterday evening and night, when San Francisco defeated Dallas 46-40 and Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh 38-18 — two brand-new scores to add to the annals of NFL history. Good for you if you bought “Yes” on the prediction market for a Scorigami in Week 10!

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “The Oklahoma City Thunder and Their Potent Stack of Ball-Handlers” by Parker Fleming

⚾ “Does It Really Matter If MLB Owners Make More Money Under a Cap System?” by Sean Millerick

🌍 “The Week in International Sport: Rugby League World Cup(s), basketball migration and Aaryavir Sehwag” by Ben Wylie

🏈 “Kirk Cousins has the Vikings ready to pillage” by Tyler Lauletta

🏈 “Josh Downs’ Chiefs debut showed how he can give them what they’ve needed at WR” by Seth Keysor

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Tuesday (11/17)

🏈 CFB: Miami (OH) at Kent State

🏀 NBA: Pistons at Spurs

🏒 NHL: Oilers at Panthers

⚽ CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal: United States vs. Haiti 🚨

⚽ CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal: Mexico vs. Jamaica 🚨

⚽ UEFA Nations League: Wales vs. Portugal

🏀 CBB: No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Duke

🎾 Tennis: Nitto ATP Finals (Group Stage) - Alexander Zverev vs. Ben Shelton

Wednesday (11/18)

🏈 CFB: Central Michigan at Buffalo

🏀 NBA: Celtics at Nuggets

🏒 NHL: Canadiens at Devils

⚽ CONMEBOL / Int’l Friendly: Argentina vs. Uruguay

🏀 CBB: No. 4 UConn vs. No. 12 Arizona

🎾 Tennis: Nitto ATP Finals (Group Stage) - Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev

Thursday (11/19)

🏈 Thursday Night Football: Colts at Texans

🏈 CFB: Rice at Temple

🏀 NBA: Warriors at Grizzlies

🏒 NHL: Canadiens at Hurricanes

⚽ MLS Wild Card: FC Cincinnati at Orlando City SC 🚨

⚽ MLS Wild Card: Real Salt Lake at Seattle Sounders FC 🚨

🏀 CBB: Southern Utah at No. 7 Texas

⛳ Golf: The RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club - Saint Simons Island, GA (Round 1)

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.