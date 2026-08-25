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Happy Tuesday, and welcome to a sports day where the usual labels are starting to not make sense anymore. In college football, a player who spent the summer in an NFL training camp could now be headed back to the SEC, the latest sign of how bizarre NCAA eligibility rules have gotten. Meanwhile, the Astros just fired their GM while tied for first place… of course, that’s in the AL West, so it means their record was below .500 in what might be one of the weakest divisions in MLB history. We’ll dig into both below, while we watch a Dodgers-Braves showdown, another round of Little League World Series action and a pair of Champions League elimination games. Here’s what we’ve got an eye on today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

MLB:

⚾ Rays (55%) at Tigers (45%) - 6:40 p.m. (FS1)

⚾ Red Sox (61%) at Marlins (39%) - 6:40 p.m. (NESN / MLB.tv)

⚾ Dodgers (59%) at Braves (41%) - 7:15 p.m. (TBS)

⚾ Cubs (51%) at D-Backs (49%) - 9:40 p.m. (Marquee / MLB.tv)

⚾ Phillies (49%) at Mariners (51%) - 9:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ World Series title check-in: Dodgers 32% to win

WNBA:

🏀 Sky (69%) at Sun (31%) - 7 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Fire (23%) at Wings (77%) - 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

🏀 Mystics (55%) at Mercury (45%) - 10 p.m. (NBA TV / Local)

🏀 WNBA title check-in: Lynx 46% to win

Soccer:

⚽ Champions League Play-offs: LASK (10%) vs. Celtic (90%) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+) - Second leg 🚨

⚽ Champions League Play-offs: Bodø/Glimt (95%) vs. NEC Nijmegen (5%) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+) - Second leg 🚨

⚽ Premier League title check-in: Arsenal FC 53% to win

⚽ MLS title check-in: Inter Miami CF 19% to win MLS Cup

⚽ NWSL title check-in: Washington Spirit 27% to win

Football:

🏈 Super Bowl check-in: Rams 17% to win NFL title

🏈 College Football Playoff check-in: Notre Dame 15% to win national title

Tennis:

🎾 US Open: Men’s & Women’s Qualifying Round 2 - 11 a.m. (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

🎾 US Open title check-in - Men’s: Carlos Alcaraz 32% to win / Women’s: Aryna Sabalenka 23% to win

Little League World Series:

⚾ International Bracket Elimination Play - 1 p.m. (ESPN) 🚨

⚾ U.S. Bracket Elimination Play - 3 p.m. (ESPN) 🚨

⚾ International Bracket Winner’s Play - 5 p.m. (ESPN)

⚾ U.S. Bracket Winner’s Play - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Golf:

⛳ FedEx Cup Playoffs: Scottie Scheffler 22% to win championship

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

College? Pro? What’s the difference?

College sports have been trending toward pure chaos for over a decade now, ever since the NCAA’s amateurism rules were found to have violated federal antitrust laws by restricting student-athletes’ abilities to capitalize on their athletic careers. The aftereffects of that ruling included the introduction of name, image, and likeness (NIL) compensation, the introduction of the transfer portal (along with general freedoms of player movement), and a dramatic erosion of traditional eligibility restrictions.

The latest you can add to that list? NFL players going back to college after being cut from the pros.

Once the Cleveland Browns waived undrafted free-agent Dae’Quan Wright as part of preseason roster cut-downs, the former Ole Miss tight end had an agreement in place to follow his former coach, Lane Kiffin, to LSU for his fifth year of college football eligibility for the Tigers.

This was made possible by a lawsuit filed by dozens of former college athletes against the NCAA, arguing to be grandfathered into its new rule granting Division I athletes five years of eligibility over five years, despite the rule not taking effect until next season. According to ESPN, Wright “is believed to be the first player to have an agreement to return to play in college after signing with an NFL team as an undrafted free agent.”

For now, it’s unclear what kind of precedent this sets — it’s worth noting that Wright (and potentially others) are currently participating under temporary emergency court protections rather than a final verdict in their lawsuit. But it is the latest of many challenges to eligibility rules that have led to older and more “professionalized” players in college football, for lack of a better term.

The average age for starting QBs in the National Championship Game has already risen sharply in recent years, with its current 4-year average of 22.4 approaching the Chris Weinke-driven high-water mark of 22.8 from 2000-03 since the sport added a dedicated championship game in 1998:

The number of star players transferring has also exploded: After only 3 of 32 primary QBs (9%) were transfers during the BCS era (1998-2013), 10 of 24 (42%) have been transfers during the Playoff era (2014-2025), including 9 of 14 (64%) since 2019 and 5 of 6 (83%) since 2023. This latest development, if it holds, will surely help push those figures even higher still.

And if the upcoming 2026 season is any indication, it’s anybody’s guess who’ll come out ahead in the national title picture as a result. Here are the leaders in the prediction market odds to win the championship:

The most we might be able to say is that someone from the top echelon of teams will likely win, as almost always happens (though not always — last year’s champ, Indiana, had around a 1% chance this time last year). But who among that group? The favorite has changed hands a few times already in the weeks leading up to kickoff… and it might do so even more, depending on which literal former NFL players are able to play where.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Astro-turfed

Usually, sitting atop the division standings offers a general manager at least some job security. Apparently not in Houston, though: The Astros parted ways with GM Dana Brown on Monday, despite entering the day tied for first place in the AL West — because, technically, they were also below .500 at 65-66. Forecasts based on Elo ratings project Houston to end up with 79.8 wins by season’s end, while FanGraphs sets them at 80.8. (Remember, 81 wins is a .500 record.) One way or another, the winner of that division will flirt with becoming just the second team to win an MLB division with a losing record, joining the 1994 Texas Rangers. (And even there, Texas never got the chance to finish the season and improve their record, due to the ‘94 players’ strike.)

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “Deshaun Watson Is a Complete and Total Failure That the Browns Won’t Quit” by me

🏀 “WNBA SuperLeague: Golden State’s AMAZING Defense on Display” by Jeff Fogle

🏒 “Which Public WAR Model Is Most Predictive?” by Aaron Knodell

🏈 “Study’s Alarming Finding: At Least 1 in 4 N.F.L. Players Gets Brain Disease” by John Branch (Note: I have my issues with some of this story’s framing around selection bias, as I do with all of these CTE studies.)

💰 “Are Pro Sports Franchises In A Bubble?” by Joe Pompliano

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (8/26)

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Braves

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries at Sun

⚽ NWSL: Angel City FC at North Carolina Courage

⚾ Little League World Series: International & U.S. Bracket Play 🚨

🎾 US Open: Qualifying Round 3

Thursday (8/27)

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Braves

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries at Liberty

⚽ Carabao Cup: Chelsea vs. Luton Town

⚽ Carabao Cup: Fulham vs. AFC Wimbledon

🏈 NFL: Preseason Week 3 - Steelers at Bills

🎾 US Open: Men’s & Women’s Qualifying Final Round

⚾ Little League World Series: International & U.S. Bracket Elimination Play 🚨

Friday (8/28)

⚾ MLB: Red Sox at Yankees

🏀 WNBA: Sun at Fever

⚽ NWSL: Thorns at Gotham FC

🏈 NFL Preseason: Giants at Jets

⚾ Little League World Series: Off-Day (before Championship Weekend)

🎾 US Open: Qualifying Final Round / Fan Week

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.