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Happy Friday! And this week, that makes us basically ready for a huge weekend to kick off the next few months of playoff action. In the NHL, the bracket is finally locked in, and Saturday will see a triple-header of action to begin the 2026 postseason, with four more games on Sunday. We hope you have multiple screens, though, because the NBA offers four playoff games of its own on both Saturday and Sunday. (That’s after Friday’s Play-In Tournament finales help finalize the bracket.) Combine that with everything else going on — full-swing baseball, soccer, golf, auto racing, etc. — and it’s an extremely busy time on the sports calendar, which we love to see. Here are the best options to check out amid this weekend’s smorgasbord of sporting activity:

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

Friday (4/17)

🏀 NBA: Hornets (61%) at Magic (39%),* East Play-In Tournament, No. 8 Seed Game - 7:30 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 NBA: Warriors (41%) at Suns (59%), West Play-In Tournament, No. 8 Seed Game - 10 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏒 NHL: No games 🙁 (Pre-playoff hiatus)

⚾ MLB: Orioles (44%) at Guardians (56%) - 6:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Braves (52%) at Phillies (48%) - 6:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Rays (45%) at Pirates (55%) - 6:45 p.m. (Apple TV+)

⚽ Serie A: Inter Milan (80%) vs. Cagliari (7%) - 1:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

⛳ Golf: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links (Ludvig Aberg 20% to win)

🥊 Boxing: Alycia Baumgardner vs. Bo Mi Re Shin (IBF/WBO/WBA women’s junior lightweight titles)

Saturday (4/18)

🏀 NBA: Playoffs, Round 1 begins!

🏀 Raptors (24%) at Cavs (76%), Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 1 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 T-Wolves (30%) at Nuggets (70%), Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 3:30 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 Hawks (33%) at Knicks (67%), Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 6 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 Rockets (66%) at Lakers (34%), Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

🏒 NHL: Playoffs, Round 1 begins!

🏒 Senators at Hurricanes, Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

🏒 Wild at Stars, Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏒 Flyers at Penguins, Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 8 p.m. (ESPN)

⚾ MLB: Braves (49%) at Phillies (51%) - 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

⚾ MLB: Rangers (45%) at Mariners (55%) - 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

⚽ Premier League: Chelsea (44%) at Manchester United (31%) - 3 p.m. (USA/Peacock)

⛳ Golf: RBC Heritage

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Gilbert Burns (29%) vs. Mike Malott (71%) - 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

🤼 WrestleMania 42 - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN Unlimited)

🐎 Horse Racing: Federico Tesio Stakes (Laurel Park) - Approx. 5 p.m.

Sunday (4/19)

🏀 NBA Playoffs:

🏀 Sixers (14%) at Celtics (86%), Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 1 p.m. (ABC)

🏀 Suns/Warriors winner at Thunder, Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

🏀 Magic/Hornets winner at Pistons, Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 6:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

🏀 Blazers (18%) at Spurs (82%), Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 9 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

🏒 NHL Playoffs:

🏒 Kings at Avalanche, Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 3 p.m. (TNT/truTV/Max)

🏒 Canadiens at Lightning, Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 5:45 p.m. (TNT/truTV/Max)

🏒 Bruins at Sabres, Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏒 Mammoth at Golden Knights, Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 10 p.m. (ESPN)

⚾ MLB: Royals (41%) at Yankees (59%) - 1:35 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Padres (49%) at Angels (51%) - 4:07 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚽ Premier League: Liverpool (42%) at Everton (31%) - 9 a.m. (USA)

⚽ Premier League: Arsenal (23%) at Manchester City (53%) - 11:30 a.m. (NBC)

⛳ Golf: RBC Heritage

🏁 NASCAR: AdventHealth 400 at Kansas, Denny Hamlin 17% to win - 2 p.m. (FOX)

🏁 IndyCar: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Kyle Kirkwood 31% to win - 5:30 p.m. (FOX)

🤼 WrestleMania 42 - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN Unlimited)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

The real NBA title chase starts

As we write this Friday morning, there are but two remaining playoff slots to be decided in the NBA — the final play-ins for seeds No. 8 in the East (Charlotte is 61% to beat Orlando) and West (Phoenix is 59% to beat Golden State). Will either of those outcomes truly matter? Well, in Polymarket’s odds to make the conference semifinals — aka round 2 of the playoffs — No. 1 seeds Detroit (East) and Oklahoma City (West) both have at least 94% odds to beat their eighth-seeded opponents… so probably not.

That means the “real” playoffs are effectively ready to analyze, then. And this is a pretty captivating prediction market odds landscape to survey, indeed:

Clearly, the Oklahoma City Thunder are favorites — and with good cause. Not only did OKC win the title last year with a dominant season, but they ran it back this year with 64 wins and the league’s best net efficiency rating: +11.2, one of the top 8 marks in the league since the 1977 ABA merger. That was despite most of their key players, including MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, missing at least a handful of games — or more, in the case of Jalen Williams, who sat for 49 games but ought to be available in the playoffs (and looked like he might be OKC’s most important player at times last spring).

And yet, there are reasons to think Oklahoma City might not even win the West again. Chiefly standing in their way are Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, which had the second-best net rating during the regular season (despite Wemby playing only 64 games himself) and which have appeared to be OKC’s kryptonite in their head-to-head matchups this season — which matters more than you might expect. Then there’s Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets, which won the 2023 title and are still a team to be reckoned with, in part because Jokić can credibly claim to be as good as SGA and in part because Denver took OKC to seven games last spring.

Plus, in OKC’s own conference there also lurk a number of talented, intriguing teams that could at least play spoiler, if not make a run for themselves — options like Kevin Durant’s Rockets, Anthony Edwards’ T-Wolves, and LeBron James’ Lakers (injury-riddled as they are) in what might be The King’s last ride.

And that’s just in the West. Over in the East, the top-seeded Detroit Pistons just wrapped their first 60-win season in 20 years, behind Cade Cunningham and the league’s second-ranked defense. And yet, Detroit isn’t even the conference favorite! (Make of that disrespect what you will.) The Boston Celtics have emerged at No. 1 in the East odds, thanks in part to their previous playoff success (winning the 2024 NBA title) and in part due to a 15-5 record since Jayson Tatum returned from his Achilles injury in early March. Beyond those two, the Knicks and Cavaliers also stand out as dangerous, if inconsistent, East contenders. And while the Hornets may not even make the playoff field, they were No. 8 in net rating and could at least potentially make the Pistons sweat in round 1.

The other narrative hanging over these playoffs will be whether the league’s unprecedented streak of different champions in consecutive seasons ends at seven — with a repeat winner — or continues on to eight. Add up the odds above and there’s around a 70% chance the streak ends this year, though most of that work is being done by the prospect of an OKC repeat. All it would take is a Spurs reemergence on the Finals stage, or breakthroughs by the Pistons, Cavs, or Knicks in the East, and we could be looking at eight different winners in eight years.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Will LIV die?



Coming out of Masters week, the big news in the golf world has been the possibility that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund may pull funding from LIV Golf, the “sportswashing” venture it created with a huge financial and media splash a few years ago. In many ways, LIV will be viewed as an expensive failure: it garnered little in the way of viewership, lost tons of money, fractured the sport, and ended up with only 13 of the world’s top 100 players primarily appearing in it. And yet, LIV did also change golf forever — breaking the PGA Tour’s de facto monopoly on the pro game and forcing it to change how it compensates players. Here’s how the prize money payouts have changed on tour since before LIV, through the introduction of Signature Events and other bonus initiatives designed to help the PGA Tour compete financially with LIV:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “12 Takes on the High Stakes of the NBA Playoffs” by 5x5 with Royce Webb

⚾ “We Should Appreciate the Mike Trout Renaissance While We Can” by me

⚽ “How bad analytics built a Tottenham team that might get relegated” by Ryan O’Hanlon

⚾▶️ “This new strategy is not allowed, a breakdown” by Jomboy Media

🏒 “College hockey’s most decorated program did it again” by Craig Meyer

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (4/20)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Raptors at Cavs, Game 2

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Hawks at Knicks, Game 2

🏀 NBA Playoffs: T-Wolves at Nuggets, Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Flyers at Penguins, Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Senators at Hurricanes, Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Wild at Stars, Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Ducks at Oilers, Game 1

⚾ MLB: Braves vs. Nationals

⚽ Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. West Ham

Tuesday (4/21)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: 76ers at Celtics, Game 2

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Blazers at Spurs, Game 2

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Rockets at Lakers, Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Kings at Avalanche, Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Canadiens at Lightning, Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Bruins at Sabres, Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Mammoth at Golden Knights, Game 2

⚾ MLB: Yankees vs. Red Sox

⚽ Premier League: Brighton vs. Chelsea

Wednesday (4/22)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Magic/Hornets at Pistons, Game 2

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Suns/Warriors at Thunder, Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Penguins at Flyers, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Stars at Wild, Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Ducks at Oilers, Game 2

⚾ MLB: Dodgers vs. Giants

⚽ Premier League: Manchester City vs. Burnley

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.