🎙️ Podcast: Why So Many MLB "What-Ifs" Run Through the Mets (w/ Andrew Wyrich)

The proprietor of the “Almost A Met” Substack stops by to talk about how missed deals, near-signings and media rumors have shaped baseball history.
Neil Paine
and
Andrew Wyrich
Aug 28, 2025
It’s time for another edition of the Neil’s Substack podcast, in which I sporadically interview people on subjects that are of interest to me — and hopefully you, too. Today’s guest is

Andrew Wyrich
, the writer behind the Almost A Met newsletter, which chronicles all the near-misses, failed signings and what-if trades that seem to define so much of Mets — and MLB — history.

In our conversation, I asked Andrew about the origins of “Almost A Met”, why that franchise in particular seems to generate so many of these stories of missed connections with star players, how much baseball history is shaped by the players teams didn’t land, what makes fans so drawn to these hypotheticals, and how Steve Cohen’s Mets are reshaping the team’s relationship with “almosts”… for better and for worse.

If you are a Mets fan or just a fan of blockbuster baseball trades that almost happened, check out Andrew’s newsletter — and if you feel like it, let me know your favorite almost-transaction from MLB history in the comments below!

(Also, special thanks to the great Tyler Lauletta for producing this episode.)

Filed under: Baseball, Interviews

Discussion about this video

