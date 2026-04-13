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Happy Monday! It was a weekend of championship returns across sports, with Rory McIlroy rallying from early trouble to win his second consecutive green jacket at the Masters — more on that below — while former world heavyweight champ Tyson Fury won his comeback fight, and Jannik Sinner returned to No. 1 in the world in men’s tennis after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s Monte-Carlo Masters final. At the same time, the NBA’s final regular-season seedings are now locked in, so we’ll officially look ahead to this week’s Play-In Tournament as well. Here’s a look at everything else we’re tracking to start the sports week:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

MLB:

⚾ D-Backs (45%) at Orioles (55%)* - 6:35 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Cubs (37%) at Phillies (63%) - 6:40 p.m. (FS1)

⚾ Mets (36%) at Dodgers (64%) - 10:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

NBA:

🏀 No games 🙁 (Post-regular season hiatus before Play-In)

NHL:

🏒 Rangers (57%) at Panthers (43%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Avalanche (52%) at Oilers (48%) - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Kings (58%) at Kraken (42%) - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Soccer:

⚽ Serie A: Fiorentina (42%) vs. Lazio (29%) - 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

⚽ Premier League: Manchester United (64%) vs. Leeds United (16%) - 3 p.m. (USA)

⚽ La Liga: Levante (37%) vs. Getafe (32%) - 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Play-In plays

In a rare bit of late-regular-season stakes for the NBA, there was still quite a lot to be decided on the final day of the schedule Sunday.

Yes, the identities of all the clubs that would survive past this weekend were already locked in, and six of the Play-In Tournament’s eight entries were known as well. But we still didn’t know who would be what seed, or even who would need to play this week’s extra games in the East, until the Raptors, Sixers, Heat, Hornets, and Blazers won (and the Hawks and Magic lost) on Sunday.

That all set up the Play-In Tournament bracket, which now exists (and no, we’re not above screenshotting Wikipedia here — their playoff brackets are very useful!):

We went into excruciating detail last week about the ins and outs of the Play-In format, so we’ll spare you those details all over again. But the first-round games will happen on Tuesday (Heat vs. Hornets and Blazers vs. Suns) and Wednesday (Magic vs. Sixers and Warriors vs. Clippers), with the 7-versus-8 seed games’ winners advancing to the “real” NBA playoffs, and those losers then facing the 9-versus-10 seed games’ winners on Friday to determine the last entrants for the playoffs — which start on Saturday.

Got all that? Good. So, who has the edge? Obviously, it’s better to be a No. 7 or 8 seed than a 9 or 10, since you can afford to lose a game — a 9 or 10 has to win twice in a row (on the road) to make it — and that is borne out in the data since the current format came into place in 2021:

A No. 7 seed has never missed out on the “real” playoffs, retaining their original spot eight times in 10 chances and falling to eighth for the main bracket twice. The No. 8 seeds have a more checkered history — beating the No. 7 seed just twice in 10 tries during Game 1, with the losers there also going just 4-4 in the second game. But even with that history, they still make the main bracket much more often than a No. 9 seed or especially a No. 10 seed (which hadn’t even advanced from the Play-In at all until the Miami Heat did it last year).

That means the Suns, Blazers, Sixers, and Magic are at an inherent advantage this week — and, sure enough, they all check in with 69% odds or higher in the prediction markets to make the main playoff field. But the Hornets are heavily favored to win their 9-versus-10 matchup with Miami, and they could be dangerous as a top 10 team in net rating from the regular season.

We’ll just have to stay tuned to see if anybody can flip their original seeding around and make the round of 16, or if the top seeds will hold serve in the Play-In like they usually do.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

(Golf) swings of emotion



When Rory McIlroy took a record-setting six-shot lead midway through the Masters, it seemed like he might cruise to a second straight green jacket. But then he promptly squandered that entire lead with a 73 on Saturday, setting up one of the more exciting Sundays at Augusta in recent memory. Over the course of the afternoon, a handful of other players — including Cameron Young (coleader through three rounds), Justin Rose, Russell Henley, and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler — had higher prediction market odds than McIlroy, with favorite status exchanging hands seemingly each hole. But eventually, McIlroy stabilized his round and pulled away in the back nine, solidifying himself further as an all-time great by joining a club of back-to-back Masters winners that had previously only included Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “Eagles Fan Shows the Flaw in NFL Broadcasting: A Die-Hard Eagles Fan Turned NFL Streaming Chaos into an Optimization Problem” by Ethan Strauss

🏈 “Examining the run-stuffing defensive tackle: Are any of the top three worth a first-round pick?” by Matthew Coller

🏀 “The NBA’s problems are so much bigger than tanking” by Matthew Yglesias

🏁 “F1 Energy Recovery Explained: How 9MJ Per Lap Changes the Game” by Formula Reports

⚾ “The NL MVP race of 1985: Doc Gooden’s great year was not enough to convince the writers” by Sean Smith

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Tuesday (4/14)

⚾ MLB: Cubs at Phillies

🏀 NBA: Play-In Tournament - West, No. 7 Suns vs. No. 8 Blazers

🏀 NBA: Play-In Tournament - East, No. 9 Hornets vs. No. 10 Heat

🏒 NHL: Canadiens at Flyers

⚽ Champions League: Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain

♟️ Chess: Candidates Tournament 2026, Round 13

Wednesday (4/15)

⚾ MLB: D-Backs at Orioles

🏀 NBA: Play-In Tournament - East, No. 7 Sixers vs. No. 8 Magic

🏀 NBA: Play-In Tournament - West, No. 9 Clippers vs. No. 10 Warriors

🏒 NHL: Stars at Sabres

⚽ Champions League: Real Madrid at Bayern Munich

♟️ Chess: Candidates Tournament 2026, Round 14 (final round)

Thursday (4/16)

⚾ MLB: Mariners at Padres

⚾ MLB: Orioles at Guardians

🏀 NBA: No games

🏒 NHL: Kraken at Avalanche

🏒 NHL: Canucks at Oilers

⚽ Europa League: Nottingham Forest vs. FC Porto

⚽ Europa League: Real Betis vs. SC Braga

⛳ Golf: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links - Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.