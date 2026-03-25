Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here! Read the archive here.

Welcome to Wednesday, and we’re especially excited for this one — because baseball is finally back! Tonight’s game between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants marks the first MLB game that truly counts since Game 7 of last year’s World Series, 145 days ago. (But who’s counting?) In honor of the return, we’ll devote a couple sections in the newsletter to previewing the upcoming season below. But if baseball isn’t your thing, not to worry — there’s plenty else going on in the world of sports, both today and over the rest of the week:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

MLB:

⚾ Opening Day Night: Yankees (54%) at Giants (46%)* - 8:05 p.m. (Netflix)

NBA:

🏀 Hawks (42%) at Pistons (58%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 Thunder (57%) at Celtics (43%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 Heat (42%) at Cavaliers (58%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 Rockets (53%) at T-Wolves (47%) - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

NHL:

🏒 Bruins (35%) at Sabres (65%) - 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

🏒 Rangers (53%) at Maple Leafs (47%) - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Soccer:

⚽ Women’s Champions League: Manchester United (33%) vs. Bayern Munich (47%) - 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

⚽ NWSL: Kansas City Current (53%) vs. Seattle Reign FC (14%) - 9 p.m. (NWSL+)

Tennis:

🎾 Miami Open, men’s (Jannik Sinner 76% to win) and women’s (Aryna Sabalenka 43% to win) quarterfinals

Figure Skating:

⛸️ ISU World Figure Skating Championships (Prague, Czech Republic)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

2026 MLB outlook

While the bulk of the league’s opening games will be interspersed throughout the day on Thursday, Wednesday is — as we mentioned above — technically the start of the 2026 MLB season. So what better time than now to run through what the prediction markets see in the cards for the year ahead?

Let’s start with win totals. Here are the over/unders that Polymarket has people trading against to begin the year:

Notably, the LA Dodgers are set at a league-high 99.5 wins, nearly 10 more than the next highest team (the Atlanta Braves — themselves a fascinating prove-it case for 2026 — at 90.5). But remember, these are just over/under benchmarks; the traders think some might be off. Here are the teams with the highest and lowest implied probabilities to exceed their listed totals… basically, the teams traders think are most over- or undervalued at their current win totals:

The Tigers are a hot team going into what might be their last dance with Cy Young ace Tarik Skubal on the roster, so it makes sense that traders think they’ll be better than their 85.5-win over/under (especially considering they won 87 a year ago). Meanwhile, traders are bearish on the Rockies — which won a league-low 43 games 😳 last year — reaching 65.5, even though that’s easily the lowest predicted total in the league this year.

Let’s move on to the division and playoff races. Here are the prediction market odds for each team to win their division and/or make the postseason:

Again, in a recurring theme, the Dodgers are far out in front of the pack with a near 100% chance to make the playoffs and a greater than 80% stranglehold on the National League West. (San Diego is next at just 11%.) The most competitive division races, on the other hand, belong to the American League East — where the favored Yankees have just 34% odds to win, with three other rivals (Toronto, Boston, and Baltimore) each nipping at their heels with 20% odds or better — the NL East (the Mets are favored at just 43%), NL Central (Cubs 44%), and AL Central (Tigers 47%).

Let’s move on to look at the big prize: the World Series. Here are the teams with the leading odds to make and win the 2026 Fall Classic:

Unsurprisingly, the Dodgers are also well ahead of the pack here, with a nearly 50-50 shot at making the World Series and a greater than 30% chance to win it. Your most likely World Series matchup is Dodgers-Mariners — which we narrowly missed getting last year when the Blue Jays outlasted Seattle in the American League Champion Series — with the Yankees, Red Sox, and Blue Jays being the next most likely AL pennant winners, while the Mets and Phillies are the most likely non-Dodgers teams to represent the NL in the Fall Classic.

Finally, let’s end our tour with a quick rundown of the prediction market favorites (and runners-up) for each of the major awards races, from MVP to Cy Young and Rookie of the Year:

In keeping with our theme of Dodgers dominance, the single most likely award winner is two-way baseball god Shohei Ohtani, with basically a coin flip’s chance to take home his fourth consecutive MVP (which would tie Barry Bonds’ all-time record). The rest are not nearly as certain, with Nolan McLean of the Mets as the strongest award upstart (versus favorite JJ Wetherholt to win NL Rookie of the Year) to unseat the top dog in the odds.

Having said all that, these are just probabilities on paper — the real fun is watching them get torn up over the next six months. So settle in, grab some peanuts and Cracker Jack — or maybe nine beers and nine hot dogs — and enjoy the season!

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Back for more



One of the cool things about a new season is the chance to see new faces in new places, wearing weird and different uniforms. But not every team turned over its roster this past offseason. To quantify which MLB teams are running it back versus starting over, Jordan Shusterman of Yahoo! Sports calculated a “Rate of Return” for all 30 MLB rosters based on the share of 2025 plate appearances and innings pitched coming from players still with the team now. By this metric, the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, and Cleveland Guardians lead the league in continuity, while the New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, and Pittsburgh Pirates sit at the opposite end of the spectrum after overhauling their rosters.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “Maybe it’s chance, perspective, and the portal” by John Gasaway

⚾ “Kevin McGonigle Spearheads the Detroit Tigers’ Future” by Michael McDermott

⚾ “Hit it hard and in the air.” by Voros McCracken

⚾ “Let The Catchers Call The Pitches, Please” by Carlos Collazo

🏈 “How much better is Kyler Murray’s supporting cast now?” by Matthew Coller

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Thursday (3/26)

⚾ MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers

⚾ MLB: Pirates at Mets

🏀 NBA: Knicks at Hornets

🏒 NHL: Oilers at Golden Knights

🏀 Men’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16:

🏀 2 Houston vs. 3 Illinois

🏀 1 Arizona vs. 4 Arkansas

🏀 2 Purdue vs. 11 Texas

⚽ Soccer: Brazil vs. France (International Friendly)

⛳ Golf: Texas Children’s Houston Open

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open, men’s quarterfinals and women’s semifinals

⛸️ Figure Skating: ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Friday (3/27)

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Giants

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

⚾ MLB: Guardians at Mariners

🏀 NBA: Hawks at Celtics

🏀 NBA: Mavs at Blazers

🏒 NHL: Red Wings at Sabres

🏀 Men’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16:

🏀 1 Duke vs. 5 St. John’s

🏀 2 UConn vs. 3 Michigan State

🏀 Women’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16:

🏀 1 UConn vs. 4 North Carolina

🏀 2 LSU vs. 3 Duke

⚽ NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Houston Dash

⚽ Soccer: England vs. Uruguay (International Friendly)

⛳ Golf: Texas Children’s Houston Open

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open, men’s quarterfinals and women’s semifinals

⛸️ Figure Skating: ISU World Figure Skating Championships

Saturday (3/28)

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Giants

⚾ MLB: Twins at Orioles

🏀 NBA: Spurs at Bucks

🏀 NBA: Pistons at T-Wolves

🏒 NHL: Flyers at Red Wings

🏒 NHL: Maple Leafs at Blues

🏒 NHL: Bruins at Panthers

🏀 Men’s NCAA Tournament Elite Eight (teams TBD)

🏀 Women’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16:

🏀 1 Texas vs. 5 Kentucky

🏀 1 South Carolina vs. 4 Oklahoma

⚽ Women’s Super League: Manchester United vs. Manchester City

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open, women’s final

🐎 Horse racing: Arkansas Derby (Note: Yours truly will be in attendance 😊)

⛸️ Figure Skating: ISU World Figure Skating Championships

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.