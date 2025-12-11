Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts attempts a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

This week’s news that 44-year-old grandpa Philip Rivers was coming out of retirement, joining the QB-desperate Indianapolis Colts in the wake of Daniel Jones’ season-ending injury, was both mind-boggling and made a weird kind of perfect sense.

Yes, Rivers hasn’t played since the 2020 season, which would mean an 1,800-day gap since his last start — surpassing Steve DeBerg for the longest gap between starts by a 40+ year old quarterback in postmerger NFL history. At a time when the “Forever QB” concept seems shakier than in its Tom Brady/Drew Brees heyday, it’s fair to wonder whether an ancient signal-caller signed off the street and pressed into desperation duty has any chance of success whatsoever.

And yet, if any QB could pull this off, it feels like Rivers is the dadgum guy.

For one thing, he was pretty good the last time we saw him wear No. 17 for the Colts on an NFL field — ranking 14th in my QB Expected Points Above Replacement metric in 2020, sandwiched between a couple of fellow graybeards in Brees and Ben Roethlisberger. Indy even went 11-5 that year and made the playoffs! And Rivers was always a chaotic and improvisational QB who thrived in situations where a passer has to freelance and get the ball to his playmakers under pressure. That’s exactly what he would need to do in this Colts offense as well.

Beyond that, Rivers’ friendship with current Colts head coach Shane Steichen goes back decades and the two still talk football on a regular basis. Up until this week, Rivers was coaching high school football in Alabama — and the offense he ran for his son Gunnar (one of his 10 children) was, you guessed it, Steichen’s offense from their days together with the Chargers. As one source put it to ESPN: “Options out there are slim… He knows the system, so why not? What the heck?”

Just don’t say that Rivers needs this last ride to work out in order to earn a spot in Canton.