Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs makes a diving catch in a game against the Detroit Tigers at Wrigley Field on July 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

It’s always startling when any player ranks ahead of Shohei Ohtani on any baseball-related list. (That goes as either a batter or a pitcher, to be honest.) For many years now, Ohtani has been the reliable standard against which everyone else is measured. So it was eye-opening when, after a bit of an overnight delay, Baseball-Reference refreshed around noontime Wednesday and I was able to update my Wins Above Replacement rankings. Instead of Ohtani, as had been the case practically every day for months, there was a very interesting and different name sitting atop the ranking:

Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Cubs has also been an object of fascination on this blog in recent years, ever since he made his initial leap from a toolsy-but-unrefined prospect to an MVP candidate in the first half of last season. I watched as he took over games with his speed, power and defense early in 2025, but also as he made huge mistakes and completely faded in the second half, with some of his worst free-swinging tendencies plaguing him.

Now, Good PCA is back again — and maybe here to stay.

The top-line stats are startling: In addition to that roughly 10-WAR pace, itself potentially joining Sammy Sosa in 2001 as the second time a Cubs batter did that since Ron Santo in 1967, Crow-Armstrong is also attempting to become the third AL/NL player since 1901 to post 40+ runs above average (per 162 team games) batting, 5+ runs baserunning and 20+ runs fielding in a season, joining Mookie Betts in 2020 and Andre Dawson in 1981 — themselves both accomplished in a shortened season.

Maintaining his Isolated Power, PCA’s drastically improved walk rate has helped his OBP climb from 10 percent below average to 20 percent above, and his overall OPS is now 51 percent better than average. Digging deeper, we find that Crow-Armstrong has earned his improved numbers at the plate with better Statcast swing indicators and even mildly improved discipline. (See below.) At the same time, his baserunning value and defensive metrics continue to improve as well — he literally has the most 5-star catches of any player ever, for instance. Suddenly, Crow-Armstrong has become one of baseball’s most complete players, producing top-tier value in all phases of the game.

The only catch is that, again, we’ve been here before with PCA. He was one of the leading NL MVP candidates early last season before hitting that major slump, and while Crow-Armstrong has genuinely improved areas of his game where he struggled a year ago, he is also the second-most inconsistent player in MLB since the start of 2024. We can judge this by pulling split data by month for qualified players at FanGraphs, and tracking which players (among those who appeared as qualifiers in at least half of all possible months in that span) had the highest standard deviation of WAR per plate appearance from month to month:

By this measure, only Colorado’s Brenton Doyle — himself a weird kind of funhouse-mirror version of PCA when he was at his best a few years ago — has been more volatile on a month-to-month basis than Crow-Armstrong. And similarities aside, Doyle is nowhere near the player PCA is; the only player in the same vague (very vague!) neighborhood ability-wise with a comparable level of inconsistency might be Aaron Judge, but even that’s an imperfect comparison.

The point is that, when it comes to streaky players who have an MVP ceiling and a replacement-level floor in how they’ll produce in any given month, PCA may have no peers in the current game.

This matters beyond just things like the MVP race and spills over into the broader playoff races and even the World Series. PCA aside, the Cubs are a flawed contender who rank No. 2 in runs scored per game but 16th in runs allowed, to go with a No. 26 WAR rank for their rotation, No. 21 for their bullpen and No. 26 for their pitchers overall. No team is more reliant on one single player to carry them than the North Siders are on PCA, in terms of the gap in WAR/162 between the team leader and runner-up:

On top of that, my research the other day found that Chicago was the top-ranked team in baseball in terms of how sensitive their World Series odds were to small changes in talent between now and the end of the regular season. I was applying that fact to the trade deadline (which is the most obvious way a team’s talent level can meaningfully shift down the stretch of a season), but it can also apply to swings in performance from existing players, whether they catch fire or go ice-cold — especially when a player is as mercurial as PCA has been.

Crow-Armstrong, then, is in one of baseball’s most weirdly pivotal spots: Already good enough to sit above no less an icon than Ohtani on the WAR leaderboard, yet volatile enough to swing between carrying the Cubs and tanking them, and indispensable enough that Chicago’s championship outlook may rise or fall with whichever version of him shows up from here. Plenty of other stars will determine the rest of this season as well, sure. But few are positioned to swing the fate of both their team and the league’s biggest races quite like PCA is.

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