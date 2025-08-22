Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings scores as she is fouled by Julie Allemand of the Los Angeles Sparks during an 81-80 Los Angeles Sparks win over the Dallas Wings at Crypto.com Arena on August 20, 2025. (Harry How/Getty Images)

If there ever was a distillation of Paige Bueckers’ rookie WNBA season, it came on Wednesday night.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft was on fire, scoring 16 in the first half, 15 in the third quarter and 13 more in the fourth to set a new league rookie record with 44 points on 17-for-21 (!) shooting, including 4-of-4 from downtown. And yet, after Bueckers’ Dallas Wings teammate Aziaha James missed a potential game-sealing 3 with 21 seconds to play, L.A. Sparks guard Kelsey Plum weaved into the lane around multiple Wings defenders and hit a runner off the glass, at the buzzer, to win the game.

It was Dallas’ 27th loss in 36 games this season, giving them the league’s third-worst record. They, the Chicago Sky and the once-proud Connecticut Sun are all on pace to lose at least 32 games this season, which would mean three teams are likely to surpass — granted, in more games than ever — the 2024 Sparks’ all-time “record” for most defeats in a single WNBA campaign.

Dallas isn’t quite as historically awful as those other two. The Sky and Sun carry net ratings of -14.2 and -13.9, respectively — which are both tracking to rank among the 10 worst marks in league history — while the Wings are merely solidly bad, at -6.4. But they are uniquely bad for a team with a player as productive as Bueckers has been this rookie season.