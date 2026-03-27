Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here! Read the archive here.

Welcome to Friday, and congrats on making it to the end of another workweek. Hopefully everyone enjoyed a proper Opening Day of the MLB season yesterday; we’ll have more on the perhaps surprisingly large ripple effects that came out of some of the most unexpected storylines of the day a bit below — avert your eyes if you bought Paul Skenes Cy Young stock! But baseball is not the only thing on the menu, and we saw Arizona assert itself as a semi-clear favorite (27% versus next best Michigan at 20%) to win the men’s NCAA title following its impressive dismantling of Arkansas. We’ll have more potential for the title odds to shift around tonight, with both Duke and Michigan in action, and by the end of the weekend we will know our Final Four (on the men’s side at least — the women’s will be finalized by Monday). Including that, here’s a look at what’s happening in the sports world this weekend:

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

Friday (3/27)

⚾ MLB: Yankees (56%) at Giants (44%) - 4:35 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Guardians (38%) at Mariners (62%) - 9:40 p.m. (Apple TV)

⚾ MLB: D-Backs (30%) at Dodgers (70%) - 10:10 p.m. (MLB Net)

🏀 NBA: Hawks (34%) at Celtics (66%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Heat (34%) at Cavaliers (66%) - 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

🏀 NBA: Mavs (19%) at Blazers (81%) - 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

🏒 NHL: Red Wings (41%) at Sabres (59%) - 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏀 MBB: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, 5 St. John’s (28%) vs. 1 Duke (72%) - 7:10 p.m. (CBS)

🏀 MBB: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, 4 Alabama (19%) vs. 1 Michigan (81%) - 7:35 p.m. (TBS/truTV)

🏀 MBB: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, 3 Michigan State (46%) vs. 2 UConn (54%) - 9:45 p.m. (CBS)

🏀 MBB: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, 6 Tennessee (37%) vs. 2 Iowa State (63%) - 10:10 p.m. (TBS/truTV)

🏀 WBB: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, 6 Notre Dame (30%) vs. 2 Vanderbilt (70%) - 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 WBB: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, 4 North Carolina (2%) vs. 1 UConn (98%) - 5 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 WBB: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, 4 Minnesota (5%) vs. 1 UCLA (95%) - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 WBB: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, 3 Duke (20%) vs. 2 LSU (80%) - 10 p.m. (ESPN)

⚽ International Friendly: England (64%) vs. Uruguay (15%) - 3:45 p.m. (FS1)

⚽ NWSL: Houston Dash (20%) at Angel City FC (48%) - 10 p.m. (Prime Video)

⛳ Golf: Texas Children’s Houston Open (Min Woo Lee and Sam Burns 10% to win)

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open, men’s semifinals, Jiri Lehecka (40%) vs Arthur Fils (60%) - 3 p.m.

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open, men’s semifinals, Alexander Zverev (86%) vs Jannik Sinner (14%) - 7 p.m.

⛸️ Figure Skating: ISU World Championships, women’s free skate - 6 p.m. (USA)

Saturday (3/28)

⚾ MLB: Twins (38%) at Orioles (62%) - 4:05 p.m. (FS1)

⚾ MLB: Yankees (56%) at Giants (44%) - 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

⚾ MLB: D-Backs (32%) at Dodgers (68%) - 9:10 p.m. (MLB.tv)

🏀 NBA: Spurs (93%) at Bucks (7%) - 3 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 NBA: Pistons (46%) at T-Wolves (54%) - 5:30 p.m. (ABC)

🏀 NBA: 76ers (29%) at Hornets (71%) - 6 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Wild (49%) at Bruins (51%) - 5 p.m. (NHL Net)

🏒 NHL: Maple Leafs (43%) at Blues (57%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 NHL: Flyers (46%) at Red Wings (54%) - 8 p.m. (ABC)

🏀 MBB: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, Iowa (27%) vs. Illinois (73%) - 6:09 p.m. (TBS/truTV)

🏀 MBB: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, Purdue (30%) vs. Arizona (70%) - 8:49 p.m. (TBS/truTV)

🏀 WBB: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, 3 Louisville (35%) vs. 2 Michigan (65%) - 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

🏀 WBB: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, 5 Kentucky (10%) vs. 1 Texas (90%) - 3 p.m. (ABC)

🏀 WBB: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, 4 Oklahoma (7%) vs. 1 South Carolina (93%) - 5 p.m. (ABC)

🏀 WBB: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, 10 Virginia (21%) vs. 3 TCU (79%) - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

⚽ Women’s Super League: Manchester City at Manchester United - 8:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open, women’s final, Aryna Sabalenka (71%) vs. Coco Gauff (29%) - 3 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

🐎 Horse Racing: Arkansas Derby - 6:50 p.m. (NBC)

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Israel Adesanya (58%) vs Joe Pyfer (42%) - 8 p.m. (Paramount+)

🥊 Boxing: Sebastian Fundora vs. Keith Thurman (WBC junior middleweight title)

⛸️ Figure Skating: ISU World Championships, men’s free skate - 6 p.m. (USA)

♟️ Chess: Candidates Tournament begins (Fabiano Caruana 31% to win)

Sunday (3/29)

⚾ MLB: Rangers (42%) at Phillies (58%) - 1:35 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ MLB: Guardians (39%) at Mariners (61%) - 7:20 p.m. (Peacock)

🏀 NBA: Clippers (81%) at Bucks (19%) - 3:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

🏀 NBA: Knicks (29%) at Thunder (71%) - 7:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

🏒 NHL: Panthers (48%) at Rangers (52%) - 1 p.m. (NHL Net)

🏒 NHL: Stars (60%) at Flyers (40%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏀 CBB: NCAA Men’s/Women’s Tournament Elite Eight (teams TBD)

⚽ International Friendly: France (58%) vs. Colombia (20%) - 3 p.m. (FS2)

⚽ NWSL: Gotham FC (48%) at Orlando Pride (48%) - 6 p.m. (NWSL+)

⛳ Golf: Texas Children’s Houston Open

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open, men’s final, 3 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

🏁 F1: Aramco Japanese GP (Suzuka), George Russell 56% to win - 1 a.m. (ESPN)

🏁 IndyCar: Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Christian Lundgaard 13% to win - 1 p.m. (NBC)

🏁 NASCAR: Cook Out 400 (Martinsville), Denny Hamlin 15% to win - 3 p.m. (FS1)

⛸️ Figure Skating: ISU World Championships, Exhibition Gala - 4 p.m. (NBC)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Opening Day moves

As mature, sober-minded baseball analysts, we know it’s important not to overreact to any single baseball game, which represents just 0.6% of any team’s schedule in a marathon-like regular season that stretches out over more than six months. Like it or not, little of what happened yesterday will have any real, long-term meaning.

But as fans, we say screw that! Yesterday’s results clearly represent trends that will reverberate across the rest of the season, and we will tolerate no annoying talk of “sample sizes” or “mean reversion.”

OK, so obviously there’s a middle ground to find between the two approaches during this first day/week/month of baseball. And that’s one of the things I like about prediction markets: they represent a wisdom-of-the-crowd version of what’s called Bayesian updating, in which incremental adjustments are made to our prior assumptions in an attempt to zero in on the truth. And the truth is that yesterday’s action did have some effect on the odds, especially in the cases of a few outlier results.

First, we have to talk about reigning National League Cy Young winner Paul Skenes’ dud of a start against the Mets, in which he was pulled after just two-thirds of an inning, surrendering five runs in the worst outing of his career by Game Score. (He posted a 23; his previous low was 36.) The bad start dropped his odds of repeating for the Cy Young Award from 30% to 23%, making him no longer the favorite — he was surpassed by Philly’s Cristopher Sanchez after Sanchez spun the type of Game Score (76) start that we all expected from Skenes, and Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski zoomed up from 3% to 10% as well after he posted 11 strikeouts in his season debut.

Skenes wasn’t the only outlier of the day. With many of the top prospects in baseball in action right away to start the season, we saw preseason American League Rookie of the Year favorite Kevin McGonigle go 4-for-5 with two doubles for the Tigers… and actually lose ground in the odds relative to rival Chase DeLauter of the Guardians, whose odds rose from 14% to 27% (nearly doubling!) when he went 3-for-5 with two home runs. And over in the NL, JJ Wetherholt of St. Louis, Carson Benge of the Mets, Sal Stewart of the Reds, and Justin Crawford of Philadelphia were all among the highly rated prospects who either homered or had multiple hits in their 2026 debuts, all of which significantly tightened the NL Rookie of the Year race.

Combine that with Aaron Judge’s AL MVP odds taking a bit of a hit — from 34% to 31% — after his own rough outing (0-for-5, four strikeouts) Thursday, and it’s clear that traders do put surprising stock into early performances, at least when it comes to the awards races. (Particularly pitching awards, since one start for, say, Skenes, represents 3% of his entire season if he makes 32 total trips to the hill again, like he did last year.) For teams, it’s less so; no single game out of 162 is going to move their odds by more than a fraction, barring a key injury. But it’s worth keeping an eye on when those early-season team outliers also begin to move the odds meaningfully, which may happen sooner than we think.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Spotting the next Derby winner 🐴



Two of the biggest stops on the Road to the Kentucky Derby — the Florida Derby and Arkansas Derby (which I’ll be at 😊) — are taking place this weekend, meaning we’ll begin to have a good sense of the May 2 field at Churchill Downs very soon. But not all Derby prep races are created equal; some are real proving grounds for future Triple Crown winners, while others translate less to the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, and Belmont. I did some research into which warm-up races do the best job of producing winning horses who go on to shine later in the year, when the stakes get even higher — and the takeaway is that next weekend’s Santa Anita Derby is even more correlated with Triple Crown success than Florida or Arkansas:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “You Got Mossed: How Randy Moss became a folk hero in an era where folk heroes were presumed dead.” by Michael Weinreb

🏀 “Corralling the Madness in College Basketball: Why Don’t More Teams Understand Late-Game Situations?” by Edward Egros

🏁 “Banging gavels or not, here’s why NASCourt always remains in session” by Nate Ryan

🏈 “Who’s the next star wideout?” by Bob McGinn

⚾ “How do the Mets finish 2026? OOTP sim part 2” by Almost A Met

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (3/30)

⚾ MLB: Guardians vs. Dodgers

🏀 NBA: Pistons vs. Thunder

🏒 NHL: Penguins vs. Islanders

⚽ Soccer: Portugal vs. Mexico

Tuesday (3/31)

⚾ MLB: Yankees vs. Mariners

🏀 NBA: Cavaliers vs. Lakers

🏒 NHL: Stars vs. Bruins

⚽ Soccer: Brazil vs. Croatia

Wednesday (4/1)

⚾ MLB: Red Sox vs. Astros

🏀 NBA: Spurs vs. Warriors

🏒 NHL: Ducks vs. Sharks

⚽ Soccer: US vs. Portugal

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.