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Happy Thanksgiving Eve! This is our last edition of Scoreboard until Monday, so hopefully you’ve saved plenty of room this week — because the sports calendar is serving up a 5-day feast that might rival whatever’s on your dinner table. From a historically great NFL Thanksgiving slate to college football’s rivalry-weekend chaos, NBA Cup showdowns and massive soccer matches, there’s almost too much to watch. So we’ve put together a day-by-day viewing guide to help you prioritize the main courses over the side-dishes. Here’s what we’re watching over the holiday:

🗓️ THE HOLIDAY DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Wednesday (11/25)

🏈 NFL: Packers (45%) at Rams (55%) - 8 p.m. (Netflix)

🏀 NBA: Heat (47%) at 76ers (53%) - 5 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 NBA: Timberwolves (45%) at Thunder (55%) - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 NBA: Spurs (59%) at Trail Blazers (41%) - 10 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀🏆 NBA title check-in: Spurs 23% to win

🏒 NHL: Hurricanes (55%) at Lightning (45%) - 7 p.m. (TNT)

🏒 NHL: Rangers (44%) at Sabres (56%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Canadiens (47%) at Avalanche (53%) - 9:30 p.m.

🏒🏆 Stanley Cup check-in: Hurricanes 19% to win

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Lille (17%) vs. Bayern Munich (61%) - 3 p.m.

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain (66%) vs. AS Roma (16%) - 3 p.m.

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Club Brugge (21%) vs. Liverpool (60%) - 3 p.m.

🏀 MBB: No. 2 Virginia (71%) vs. Marquette (29%) - 12 p.m.

🏀 MBB: No. 5 Duke (43%) vs. No. 3 UConn (57%) - 7 p.m.

🏀🏆 March Madness check-in: Illinois 16% to win (men’s) | South Carolina 34% to win (women’s)

Thursday (11/26)

🦃 Happy Thanksgiving!

🏈 NFL: Bears (52%) at Lions (48%) - 1 p.m. (CBS)

🏈 NFL: Eagles (19%) at Cowboys (81%) - 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

🏈 NFL: Chiefs (41%) at Bills (59%) - 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

🏈🏆 Super Bowl check-in: 49ers 23% to win the NFL title

🏈 CFB: TCU (15%) at No. 11 Texas Tech (85%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 NBA: No games.

🏒 NHL: No games.

⚽ UEFA Europa League: Crystal Palace (48%) vs. Real Sociedad (29%) - 3 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Georgetown (22%) at No. 7 Texas (78%) - 2:30 p.m.

🏀 MBB: No. 20 Arkansas (35%) vs. No. 2 Michigan State (65%) - 4:30 p.m.

⛳ DP World Tour: BMW Australian PGA Championship, Round 1 - Adam Scott 10% to win

Friday (11/27)

🏈 NFL: Broncos (65%) at Steelers (35%) - 3 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏈 CFB: No. 25 Nebraska (34%) at No. 13 Iowa (66%) - 12 p.m.

🏈 CFB: No. 20 Florida (68%) at Florida State (32%) - 3:30 p.m.

🏈 CFB: No. 5 Texas (82%) at Texas A&M (18%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏈🏆 College Football Playoff check-in: Georgia 36% to win the national title

🏀 NBA: Heat (39%) at Knicks (61%) - 7 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏀 NBA: Grizzlies (31%) at Timberwolves (69%) - 8:30 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Lakers (38%) at Spurs (62%) - 9:30 p.m. (Prime Video)

🏒 NHL: Maple Leafs (42%) at Bruins (58%) - 1 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Avalanche (44%) at Wild (56%) - 4 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Rangers (62%) at Blackhawks (38%) - 5:30 p.m. (TNT)

⚽ Premier League: Nottingham Forest (38%) vs. Chelsea (35%) - 3 p.m.

⚽🏆 Premier League title check-in: Arsenal FC 74% to win

⚽🏆 Champions League check-in: FC Barcelona 22% to win

⚽🏆 Europa League check-in: Bournemouth 18% to win

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1): No. 7 Columbus Crew (37%) at No. 2 Inter Miami CF (41%) - 8 p.m. 🚨

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1): No. 9 Real Salt Lake (35%) at No. 1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC (40%) - 10 p.m. 🚨

⚽🏆 MLS title check-in: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 26% to win MLS Cup

🏀 MBB: Villanova (13%) at No. 12 Kansas (87%) - 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

🏀 MBB: Western Kentucky (3%) at No. 4 Illinois (97%) - 6 p.m.

⛳ DP World Tour: BMW Australian PGA Championship, Round 2

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

A Thanksgiving-weekend feast

Since it’s a long weekend for us — and hopefully you! — we figured we would provide a service to readers by highlighting the best and most important games of each day across the NFL, NBA, NHL, soccer, and men’s and women’s college basketball. Let’s feast!

🍗 Wednesday (11/25):

👀 Must watch: Packers at Rams (8 p.m., Netflix). Despite their talent, both teams are 6-4 and hovering around the NFC playoff bubble. A Green Bay win adds 25.5 percentage points to their playoff odds in my forecast model; a Rams loss costs them 23.5 points.

🍽️ Also make room for… Duke vs. UConn men’s basketball (7 p.m., Prime Video). It’s a 1999 NCAA title game rematch! Both storied teams are among the best in the nation despite a few early L’s, and the Blue Devils are looking to avenge the 73-72 loss to the Huskies that knocked them out of the bracket last March.

🫡 For the sickos: Timberwolves at Thunder (7:30 p.m., ESPN). A couple of Top-8 Elo teams face off in a game that might determine who wins Group B of the NBA Cup. Talk about stakes!

🍗 Thursday (11/26):

👀 Must watch: Chiefs at Bills (8:20 p.m., NBC). Celebrate Thanksgiving night with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen headlining a matchup between two teams with a combined 17-3 record. Both teams will make the playoffs, so this contest matters for seeding and their inevitable postseason collision.

🍽️ Also make room for… Bears at Lions (1 p.m., CBS). Record-wise, they’re not far off from Chiefs-Bills at 16-4 combined, and this one has the added twist of huge implications for who wins the NFC North. Feel free to skip Thursday’s middle NFL game between the Cowboys and Eagles, though.

🫡 For the sickos: TCU at Texas Tech (8 p.m., ESPN). While pro football is Thanksgiving’s centerpiece, this is a consequential college game. The 10-1 Red Raiders can clinch a Big 12 title-game berth with a win, which would also push their CFP odds to 79%. But those same odds would fall to just 30% with a loss.

🍗 Friday (11/27):

👀 Must watch: Lakers at Spurs (9:30 p.m., Prime Video). This one has all kinds of stakes for an early-season NBA contest. First, it might be an MVP referendum between runaway award frontrunners Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic. It also could help determine who leads the West standings — and decides the fate of NBA Cup Group C.

🍽️ Also make room for… Inter Miami at Columbus (8 p.m., FS1/Apple TV). Remember how the MLS playoffs were all about the top favorites? Well, one of them — the defending champs, who happen to be led by Lionel Messi — could see their season end without a win in this match.

🫡 For the sickos: Nebraska at Iowa (12 p.m., CBS). A week after ending Ohio State’s CFP hopes, Nebraska aims to do the same to Iowa. The Hawkeyes’ CFP chances go to 53% with a win but 1% with a loss, the biggest playoff swing on Friday’s college slate.

🍗 Saturday (11/28):

👀 Must watch: USC at UCLA (3:30 p.m., CBS). The biggest game left in the CFB season. It’s a coin-flip by the model forecast, and UCLA is at 71% to make the field with a win and 27% with a loss. Indiana and Oregon have plenty riding on it, too.

🍽️ Also make room for… Nashville at Cincinnati (6:30 p.m., Apple TV). Nashville set the MLS regular-season points record and is the far better side on paper. Ninth-seeded Cincinnati can knock them out anyway.

🫡 For the sickos: Duke vs. UConn women’s basketball (7 p.m., Fox). If you haven’t had enough of the Huskies and Blue Devils yet, this matchup might be even better on the women’s side. Also, consider carving out a spot on the watchlist for Palmeiras vs. Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores final (3 p.m., beIN Sports).

🍗 Sunday (11/29):

👀 Must watch: Manchester City at Arsenal (11:30 a.m., USA Network). Two of the best Premier League squads face off in a game where Arsenal can stretch its lead in the table to 9 points — or City can cut its deficit to 3. Add in Man City’s relegation drama, and this is Sunday-morning appointment viewing.

🍽️ Also make room for… Seahawks at 49ers (4:25 p.m., Fox). It’s the weekend’s strongest NFL matchup on paper, and Seattle needs a strong road showing to rise up in the NFC playoff bubble. The defending champs’ playoff odds rise to 55% with a win, but fall to just 28% with a loss.

🫡 For the sickos: Raiders at Browns (8:20 p.m., NBC). This is nobody’s idea of a pretty game — “for the sickos,” indeed! — but Sunday’s nightcap will end the weekend with the biggest playoff-qualification swing of the day. A Cleveland win adds 11.9 points to their playoff odds, while a loss costs 16.8 points.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

TurkeyBall

As mentioned above, Thanksgiving is typically synonymous with NFL football — and maybe some backyard football where you get injured, too, but I digress. And we just showcased the quality of this year’s slate. How good is it historically? According to the harmonic mean of pregame team Elo ratings, Chiefs-Bills is the fourth-best Thanksgiving Day game since the 1970 AFL merger, while Bears-Lions ranks No. 8 on that list. Just don’t ask about Cowboys-Eagles, which ranks 116th-best out of 134 Thanksgiving games since the merger.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “The Steel Curtain falls on Aaron Rodgers” by Tyler Lauletta

🏈 “6th Annual ALL OLD SCHOOL TEAM!” by Tyler Dunne

🏒 “Defense a silver lining to Nashville’s consistency” by Nick Kieser

⛳ “Monahan’s complicated legacy as commish” by Bob Harig

⚾ “How Arizona Got 120 Months of Ketel Marte” by Trades Ten Years Later

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Saturday (11/28)

🏈 CFB: Michigan at No. 21 Ohio State

🏈 CFB: Auburn at No. 6 Alabama

🏈 CFB: No. 15 USC at No. 9 UCLA

🏀 NBA: 76ers at Rockets

🏒 NHL: Lightning at Panthers

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1): Charlotte FC at Chicago Fire 🚨

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1): Houston Dynamo at San Jose Earthquakes 🚨

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1): Philadelphia Union at New England Revolution 🚨

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1): FC Cincinnati at Nashville SC 🚨

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1): LAFC at St. Louis CITY SC 🚨

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1): FC Dallas at Portland Timbers 🚨

⛳ DP World Tour: BMW Australian PGA Championship (Round 3)

🥊 Boxing: Agit Kabayel vs. Nelson Hysa

🥊 MMA: Cage Warriors 214: Chasen Blair vs. Nathan Jones

Sunday (11/29)

🏈 NFL: Seahawks at 49ers

🏈 NFL: Ravens at Texans

🏈 NFL: Raiders at Browns

🏀 NBA: Lakers at Grizzlies

🏒 NHL: Wild at Blackhawks

⚽ Premier League: Arsenal vs. Manchester City

🏀 CBB: Dayton at No. 24 Memphis

⛳ DP World Tour: BMW Australian PGA Championship (Final Round)

🏁 F1: Qatar Grand Prix

Monday (11/30)

🏈 Monday Night Football: Panthers at Buccaneers

🏀 NBA: Celtics at Mavericks

🏒 NHL: Hurricanes at Rangers

🏀 CBB: Rider at No. 10 UConn

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.