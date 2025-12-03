Welcome to Wednesday — the workweek is officially halfway over. In last night’s big men’s college basketball battles, Duke narrowly held off a late Florida surge, UConn came back to win at Kansas, UNC took a seesaw W over Kentucky, and Michigan State ran their record to 8-0 over Iowa. Surely the following edition of the Associated Press poll, which had just come out on Monday, will look different next week as a result. As we look ahead to the rest of this week, here’s what to watch for in the world of sports tonight:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

NBA:

🏀 Spurs (27%) at Magic (73%)

🏀 Pistons (62%) at Bucks (38%)

NHL:

🏒 Stars (51%) at Devils (49%)

🏒 Jets (53%) at Canadiens (47%)

College Hoops:

🏀 Louisville (61%) at Arkansas (39%)

🏀 Clemson (15%) at Alabama (85%)

🏀 NC State (27%) at Auburn (73%)

🏀 Tennessee (53%) at Stanford (47%) (WBB)

🏀 Virginia (26%) at Vanderbilt (74%) (WBB)

🏀 Kentucky (78%) at Miami (22%) (WBB)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Formula 1’s grand finale

If nothing else, the 2025 Formula 1 season has provided its share of drama — and those theatrics are coming to a close this weekend at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi for the final race on the schedule.

Unlike many an F1 campaign, in which one dominant driver or team sprints away from the pack and leaves the season finale with little in the way of stakes, this year’s title contest is still up for grabs going into the last race. McLaren’s Lando Norris leads the standings with 408 points, but four-time champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull has won each of the past two races to pull within 12 points of Norris, with Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri sitting just four points behind Verstappen as well.

It’s the first time since 2021 — one of the most controversial finishes ever — that the championship will be decided in the season finale, and the first time since 2010 that three drivers are still active for the title going into the final race.

And the way we got here offered plenty of twists and turns. Red Bull lost its grip on team dominance last season, ceding the Constructors’ Championship (to McLaren) for the first time in three years, though Verstappen captured his fourth consecutive Drivers’ Championship title. An uncharacteristically un-dominant first half, though — combined with the ascendance of Norris and Piastri — had seemingly left Verstappen’s dynasty running on fumes by late summer. But starting with the Italian Grand Prix in early September, the defending champ rattled off five wins in the span of eight races, never finishing lower than third, while the young McLaren rivals were up and down.

That development reached its nadir when both Norris and Piastri were disqualified at Las Vegas for a technical rules breach, sending both drivers’ title odds tumbling. Norris still had a chance to clinch the title at Qatar the following week, but his fourth-place finish left the door open. Norris remains the championship favorite now, with a 72% probability according to Polymarket, though that’s down from a high of 91% before the Vegas incident on November 23. For his part, Piastri’s chances were as high as 80% on September 2, but he has fumbled those odds down to just 6% ahead of the last race. Meanwhile, Verstappen — whose odds were left for dead at 0.3% in late August — has climbed back to a fighting 23% chance.

Norris will win the title, regardless of what Verstappen does, if he finishes third or better on Sunday — but Verstappen will prevail if he wins the race and Norris finishes fourth or worse. (Piastri can also take the title if he finishes first or second, depending on what Norris and Verstappen also do.) It’s all setting up for a dramatic finish that we didn’t necessarily see coming earlier in the season.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Two-time finalists in trouble?



Going into the 2025-26 NHL season, the big question was whether anything could stop the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers from facing off in the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive season. But neither team is off to a great start this year: both have lost more games than they’ve won, and they each rank outside the Top 20 in goal differential. As a result, Florida entered Wednesday with only a 52% chance of making the playoffs, according to my Elo rating-based simulation forecast, with Edmonton not sitting too much better at 69%. That implies a shocking 15% chance that not only will the finals be absent both teams, but the playoffs could be as well.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “Lane Kiffin Didn’t Break College Football. He Just Stopped Pretending” by Michael Weinreb

🏈 “Why Eagles Fans REALLY Hate Nick Sirianni” by Mike Tanier

🏒 “Burn it all down: How the Flames have fallen apart” by Brendan Farrell

🏈 “Which NFL Offenses Have the Most Motion?” by Ray Carpenter

🏀 “Opening Shots: Why Does Draymond Go First?” by Chris Gunther

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Here’s what’s coming over the next few days:

Thursday (12/4)

🏈 Cowboys at Lions (TNF)

🏀 Lakers at Raptors

🏀 Warriors at Sixers

🏒 Avalanche at Islanders

🏒 Maple Leafs at Hurricanes

🏀 UNC at Texas (WBB)

🏀 South Carolina at Louisville (WBB)

🏀 Notre Dame at Ole Miss (WBB)

Friday (12/5)

🏈 North Texas at Tulane (AAC Championship)

🏈 Troy at James Madison (Sun Belt Championship)

🏀 Spurs at Cavaliers

🏀 Suns at Rockets

🏀 Nuggets at Hawks

🏀 Lakers at Celtics

🏒 Golden Knights at Devils

🏀 Gonzaga at Kentucky

Saturday (12/6)

🏈 BYU vs. Texas Tech (Big 12 Championship)

🏈 Georgia vs. Alabama (SEC Championship)

🏈 Indiana vs. Ohio State (Big Ten Championship)

🏈 Duke vs. Virginia (ACC Championship)

⚽ Arsenal at Aston Villa

⚽ Sunderland at Manchester City

⚽ Barcelona at Real Betis

🏀 Warriors at Cavaliers

🏀 Bucks at Pistons

🏒 Avalanche at Rangers

🏒 Jets at Oilers

🏀 Iowa State at Purdue

🏀 Duke at Michigan State

🏀 Louisville at Indiana

🏀 Illinois at Tennessee

🏀 Auburn at Arizona

🏀 Iowa at Rutgers (WBB)

🧠 Looking ahead

— by Neil Paine

