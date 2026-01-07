Welcome to Wednesday, everybody! And hopefully you’re having a better time of things than the New Jersey Devils, who last night became just the ninth NHL team this century to lose by a score of 9-0 or worse. Or John Harbaugh, who was surprisingly let go in Baltimore after the Ravens missed the playoffs — despite delivering the franchise a Super Bowl and compiling the most wins in team history during his mostly lauded 18-year tenure. Still, not everything in sports right now is about disappointments and failure. Between playoff games in college and pro football this week and the Winter Olympics less than a month away, there’s plenty positive to look ahead to — and we’ll break down some of the odds for the latter of those events below. As we do, here’s what to watch as the week hits its midpoint:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

NBA:

🏀 Nuggets (23%) at Celtics (77%)* - 7 p.m.

🏀 Clippers (35%) at Knicks (65%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 Lakers (28%) at Spurs (72%) - 9:30 p.m.

🏀 Rockets (70%) at Blazers (30%) - 10 p.m.

NHL:

🏒 Stars (45%) at Capitals (55%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 Senators (46%) at Mammoth (54%) - 9:30 p.m.

College Hoops:

🏀 Alabama (36%) at Vanderbilt (64%) - 9 p.m.

🏀 Ohio State (50%) at Illinois (50%) - 7 p.m. (WBB)

Soccer:

⚽ Fulham (26%) vs. Chelsea (49%) - 2:30 p.m. (Premier League)

⚽ Brentford (53%) vs. Sunderland (21%) - 2:30 p.m. (Premier League)

All listed times are Eastern.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Olympic hockey, hopefully

We’re about a month out from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, Italy, which means preparations for the games are entering their final phase — including the much-fretted-over ice surface for the men’s and women’s hockey tournaments. Despite construction delays at the main Milan arena causing concerns as the NHL returns to the Olympics for the first time since 2014, IIHF President Luc Tardif said this week that the ice will be ready when the puck drops (even if parts of the venue itself aren’t quite finished).

“We can be confident on that,” he said Monday. “You’re not going to go to Milano for nothing.”

The NHL is sending its own experts to Italy to double-check that claim, and has said the league would pull its players out if rink conditions were unsafe. But if Tardif is right, the tournament ought to proceed as planned — delivering a once-in-a-lifetime Olympic moment to the players who were selected for final national team rosters just a few days ago, many of whom have waited their entire careers for this opportunity.

Assuming they do get that chance, here’s who Polymarket has listed with the highest odds to win the gold medal for men’s ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics:

It’s no surprise to see Canada lead the pack, as it still contributes the bulk of NHL players and won gold the last time the league’s players competed at the Olympics — part of its all-time record hardware haul in hockey at the Games overall. But the US has become a near-equal to its Canadian neighbors in recent decades, which set up an epic 4 Nations Face-Off final last year and should translate to the rivalry continuing in Italy next month.

There aren’t many other prediction markets on specific sports for the Winter Olympics yet — personally, I’m still waiting for the curling odds — but we’ll leave you with a list of the leading candidates to win the most golds at Milano-Cortina, where Norway looks to continue its historical record of domination:

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Baylor puts the brakes on Audi



Iowa State’s Audi Crooks is one of the nation’s most entertaining women’s basketball players — usually a totally unstoppable force inside who has led the country in points for two seasons running. But this past Sunday, Baylor threw an interesting double-team strategy at her late in the game, and it worked like few tactics have against the All-American. Not only did the Bears beat the Cyclones, but Crooks was held to four points in the second half and didn’t make a single basket in the fourth quarter. Among games where she played at least 30 minutes, this was the first time she was held to 26 points or fewer in 319 days:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “Adjusted Quarterback Efficiency: Drake Maye is the 2025 MVP” by Kevin Cole

🏀 “What Makes a Good GM?” by Chris Gunther

🏈 “The Chris Weinke Prophecy: How Indiana Proved Age Beats Stars” by Michael Weinreb

🏁 “Why Loopholes Keep Beating The F1 Rulebook” by Formula Reports

🏈 “Blecch Monday. Stupor Tuesday” by Mike Tanier





👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Thursday (1/8)

🏈 CFB: Miami vs. Ole Miss (College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl)

🏀 NBA: Cavs at T-Wolves

🏒 NHL: Senators at Avalanche

🏒 NHL: Oilers at Jets

🏒 NHL: Panthers at Canadiens

⚽ EPL: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

🏀 WBB: Ole Miss at Oklahoma

Friday (1/9)

🏈 CFB: Oregon vs. Indiana (College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl)

🏀 NBA: Thunder at Grizzlies

🏀 NBA: Knicks at Suns

🏀 NBA: Raptors at Celtics

🏒 NHL: Kings at Jets

⚽ Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund

Saturday (1/10)

🏈 NFL: Rams at Panthers (NFC Wild Card Playoffs)

🏈 NFL: Packers at Bears (NFC Wild Card Playoffs)

🏀 NBA: Spurs at Celtics

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves at Cavs

🏀 NBA: Clippers at Pistons

🏒 NHL: Blue Jackets at Avalanche

🏒 NHL: Lightning at Flyers

🏒 NHL: Kings at Oilers

🏒 NHL: Panthers at Senators

🏀 MBB: SMU at Duke

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.