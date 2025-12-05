Whether it’s Chandler Morris and Virginia, or the Duke Blue Devils, who win the ACC will have surprising ripple effects on the College Football Playoff. (Lance King/Getty Images)

By ending the deeply-maligned BCS era, the College Football Playoff was supposed to bring a long-overdue dose of sanity to a sport that has always struggled to crown its champion in a fair and appropriate way. But of course, things can never be so simple in this sport. From the very start, when the committee dropped a team that won its final game by 52 points (TCU) from third to sixth in their final rankings, to when it arbitrarily used injuries to exclude undefeated FSU from the 2023 bracket, the playoff has always been as messy and chaotic as the sport it serves.

And this year promises to be little different from that long-standing norm. While I noted here that we had atypical clarity around the top teams’ playoff fates with weeks to spare in the regular season — which has carried over to now, with nine of the 12 playoff teams effectively at 100 percent in ESPN’s FPI forecast model — that still leaves plenty of room for some deserving (or at least not plainly undeserving) teams to be left out, particularly given the CFP rules around bids for conference champions.

Historical research by myself and others has consistently found that a 12-team playoff bracket tends to produce a nice balance between the competing factors I wrote about last week — sensitivity (making sure the best team is in the playoff) and specificity (excluding undeserving teams). Updating this chart from a year ago, here is the frequency at which teams make the Top 12 in the AP Poll (pre-2014) or CFP rankings based on their losses and conference status:

In a typical year since 1998, gathering up all FBS teams who fit one of these categories…

Undefeated Power-Conference Teams

1-loss Power-Conference Teams

Undefeated Non-Power-Conference Teams

2-loss Power-Conference Teams

…will add up to 12.08 total teams per season, almost exactly fitting within the constraints of a 12-team bracket format — putting aside wrinkles like autobids for conference winners, etc.

But one of the flaws of a fixed bracket system is that not every season will work out with a perfect number of teams in the right categories. This year is a great example. Because the only two undefeated major-conference schools (Ohio State and Indiana) are literally playing each other in the Big Ten title game, we will have one — and only one — of those by the end of the weekend, which is below historical norms. We also have no non-power-conference undefeated teams. But we will have a glut of 1-loss power-conference teams, as well as a surplus of 2-loss power-conference squads:

Because of this, if you add up the number of teams in our usually-tidy categories from above, you get 14.09 expected teams in total by Selection Sunday. That means at least two — and probably more, for reasons I’ll get into below — teams that usually tend to make the Top 12 in a typical season will be left out this year. (And that’s before we get into the factors that will make things even more chaotic on Friday and Saturday.)

Who will likely be in which category of team? Here are the chances of finishing the (pre-bowl) season in any given category, for each team who might be in one of our eight tiers from the charts above:

Historically, teams in Tiers 1-2 (that’s undefeated or 1-loss power-conference squads) are basically locks to make the Top 12, which is why Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Georgia all show up so strongly in models like the ESPN forecast.

But that only gets us seven teams deep in the 12-team field. Seven more teams — BYU, Notre Dame, Miami, Utah, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma and Virginia — are most likely to finish as 2-loss power-conference teams, which traditionally make the Top 12 a bit less than 80 percent of the time before we even get into autobids.

And clearly, not all of those teams are created equal in the minds of the committee, based on their penultimate rankings. Oklahoma (8th) and Notre Dame (10th) were ahead of BYU (11th), Miami (12th), Vandy (14th), Utah (15th) and UVA (17th), with a likely 3-loss Alabama sliding in at No. 9 and a certain 3-loss Texas at No. 13.

To maximize confusion around which potential deserving teams are left to choose from at the end of the weekend, wins by Alabama (who’d be 11-2) and Virginia (11-2) would do the trick, bringing our total number of teams in Tiers 1-4 up to 15. Meanwhile, North Texas (who’d be 12-1), James Madison (12-1) and UNLV (11-2) can make things even more chaotic by maximizing their own placement within the next set of tiers.

But maybe the messiest thing of all that could happen would be a Virginia loss. If Duke wins the ACC title with a record of 8-5, the playoff selection committee would either need to re-rank the Blue Devils or be compelled, by rule, to bypass a power-conference champion entirely and send the champions of the American — whether that be Tulane, who was No. 20 in the CFP rankings, or No. 24 North Texas — and Sun Belt — if No. 25 James Madison fulfills its 94 percent chance of beating Troy — to the bracket over 2-loss power-conference teams like Miami, BYU, Utah and Vanderbilt (to say nothing of 3-loss blue bloods like Texas, Michigan and USC).

That would probably be the ending college football deserves — another selection-day headache for a sport that’s never once made things easy in its whole history. Because at this time of the year, unleashing chaos and confusion is still sort of the whole point of the enterprise, no matter how much the teams change and the format expands.

