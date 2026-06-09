William Karlsson and Mitch Marner of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 during the second overtime in Game 3 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final on June 6, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Going into the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, I talked about how this Vegas-Carolina series would be dictated by players — specifically the goaltenders — trying to keep outrunning their regular-season résumés.

All postseason long, both teams had been relying on some preposterously hot individual performances, from Freddie Andersen and Carter Hart in net to Mitch Marner, Brett Howden, Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven in the scoring column. Whichever streaks held up best figured to go a long way toward determining who would hoist Lord Stanley’s hardware when the whole thing was over.

What I didn’t count on, though, was just how volatile the momentum swings would be within each game of the series — or how a 2+ goal lead would be the most dangerous position to occupy so far.

For the first time in NHL history, Games 1-2 of the Stanley Cup Final both saw multi-goal comebacks — Vegas overcoming a 2-0 Carolina start in the opener to win 5-4; Carolina overcoming a 2-0 Vegas lead in the third period to claim a 4-3 lead. But that was nothing compared with Game 3, featuring a 4-0 second-period run by Vegas to open the scoring (including a natural hat trick for Marner) before an incredible four-goal third-period comeback by Carolina — setting the tone for a tense overtime period that gave way to a second, finally ending on Shea Theodore’s winning goal:

All in all, the 2026 Final has seen 25 total goals by both teams, the fifth-most of any championship series through three games. (The record is 30, from 1981 between the Islanders and North Stars.) But remarkably, 11 of those 25 goals have belonged to the team trailing on the scoreboard — a 44 percent share of “comeback goals” that is the highest of any Stanley Cup Final through three games:

This has fed into the general sense that “no lead is safe” in the 2026 Final thus far… and it’s driven some truly massive swings in the odds for either team to win.

We can measure this by creating a simple logit regression model using scoring data from all Cup Final games since 1927, predicting each team’s odds to win based on the score, game location and time remaining. According to the model, Carolina opened with an 86 percent chance to win Game 1 before Vegas’ comeback; Vegas opened with an 87 percent chance before Carolina stormed back in Game 2. And Vegas peaked at 99.8 percent (which the prediction markets can corroborate) before Carolina’s massive Game 3 comeback began — even if it fell short in the end.

Add up all the ups and downs across all three games, and there has been 5.68 total WPA of absolute movement to start these Finals, which ranks second only to the 1982 Final between the Islanders and Canucks — with 5.71 absolute WPA movement — in that regard. (No other Final rated higher than Chicago and Philly from 2010 at 5.23.) Between those massive WPA swings and the record-setting share of all goals in the series by comeback-minded teams, there’s an easy case to be made that 2026 has seen the most chaotic start to a Stanley Cup Final since at least 1927:

Where can the series possibly go from here as a follow-up? Well, Vegas is up 2-1 — a position from which Finals teams win 81 percent of the time — and the Golden Knights are the statistical favorite, clearly. However, just when we think we have either of these two teams figured out, they find new ways to make our numbers and predictions look silly.

So yes, Vegas is in the driver’s seat right now. But if we’ve learned anything through three games of this Final, it’s that the driver’s seat might actually be the last place you want to be.

Filed under: NHL, Hockey