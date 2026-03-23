Brayden Burries of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates during the second half against the Utah State Aggies in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 22, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The first two rounds of the 2026 NCAA men’s tournament are in the books, and March has certainly given us some moments of Madness thus far — including a few unforgettable shots both made (Otega Oweh) and narrowly missed (Tyler Tanner), plus a quartet of double-digit seeds (Texas, Texas A&M, VCU, High Point) making the Round of 32, and a No. 1 seed (the defending champs!) getting knocked off already. After a couple of insanely chalky opening weekends in 2024 and 2025, we saw at least a bit more unpredictability at the start of this year’s tourney.

But only a bit. Add up the seed numbers of all the Sweet 16 teams, and you get a grand total of 60 this year — higher (i.e., more chaotic) than the average of 54 from the previous two years, but still well lower than the long-term average of 70.7 since the start of the 64-team bracket era in 1985. This is the first time in that modern tournament era that three consecutive Sweet 16s have featured total seed values of 60 or lower:

The way all that chalk has come together, however, has been interesting this year. With South No. 1 seed Florida falling against Iowa on Sunday, this marks the first time a top seed exited the men’s tourney before the Sweet 16 since 2023 — a more chaotic tournament than average. And yet, only two of the final 16 squads are seeded higher than sixth in their regions, which is not far from the average of 1 per year in 2024-2025, and well below the average of 3.5 from 1985 through last season.

That still leaves the bulk of the entries as high seeds, including a disproportionate number coming from the dangerous “middle seeded” group I wrote about going into the tourney. As we see in the chart below, many more 2- and 4-seeds are still active than usual at this stage of the tournament, to go with the relative rarity of a 9-seed and an 11-seed making it this far.

Of course, none of those seeds are exactly Cinderellas: the 9 is Iowa (a quintessential Big Ten program) and the 11 is Texas (an SEC behemoth with the second-biggest athletic-department budget in America). In fact, all remaining teams hail from power conferences, with nary a charming mid-major success story in the bunch as the tournament rolls on to its second week of action.

Against this backdrop, the glass slipper belonging to one of those big-conference-but-low-seeds, or perhaps a team like Nebraska — who just recorded their first two NCAA tournament wins in program history — or one of the other nine schools still alive who’ve never won a Division I national title before, would be what passes for a Cinderella story from here.

But a Florida Gulf Coast, Oral Roberts, Saint Peter’s or Princeton — to name just a few small-conference schools who made Sweet 16 runs in recent memory — is nowhere to be found in the current NCAA tournament forecast model odds, where the top four schools (Duke, Michigan, Arizona and Houston) occupy 67 percent title odds by themselves:

At the same time, even in this era of powerhouses, all but one remaining team has odds that round to at least 1 percent (with apologies to Texas, who sits at 0.3 percent). We’re saying there’s a chance for this season to still surprise us, even if that surprise is less of a bracket-buster and more a member of this year’s deep class of very good teams waiting for the chance to knock off the heavy favorites at the top.

Filed under: College Basketball