Welcome back to the newsletter, and here’s wishing you a very happy new year on this first Friday of 2026. It was certainly a great start to the year for our College Football Playoff “final four” of Indiana, Oregon, Ole Miss, and Miami, all of whom advanced to play in next week’s semifinals — yes, the playoff stretches on for an absurdly long time now — and ensured that we’ll have a national champ that has either never won before (Hoosiers, Ducks) or not won in decades (Miami last won in 2001 and Mississippi hasn’t won since 1960). In a sport so often dominated by the same core group of teams, that’s already a 2026 trend worth celebrating. Here’s what else we’ve got our eye on as we look ahead to the weekend in sports:

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

Friday (1/2)

🏈 CFB: Rice (14%) vs. Texas State (86%)* - 1 p.m. (Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl)

🏈 CFB: Navy (73%) vs. Cincinnati (27%) - 4:30 p.m. (AutoZone Liberty Bowl)

🏈 CFB: Arizona (51%) vs. SMU (49%) - 8 p.m. (Trust & Will Holiday Bowl)

🏈 CFB: Wake Forest (41%) vs. Mississippi State (59%) - 8 p.m. (Duke’s Mayo Bowl)

🏀 NBA: Nuggets (15%) at Cavs (85%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Thunder (77%) at Warriors (23%) - 10 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Rangers (41%) at Panthers (59%) - 8 p.m. (Discover NHL Winter Classic)

🏀 MBB: USC (7%) at Michigan (93%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Michigan State (44%) at Nebraska (56%) - 9 p.m.

Saturday (1/3)

🏈 NFL: Panthers (41%) at Buccaneers (59%) - 4:30 p.m.

🏈 NFL: Seahawks (51%) at 49ers (49%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves (56%) at Heat (44%) - 5 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Sixers (37%) at Knicks (63%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Celtics (52%) at Clippers (48%) - 10:30 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Avalanche (60%) at Hurricanes (40%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Wild (44%) at Kings (56%) - 9 p.m.

⚽ LALIGA: Espanyol (18%) vs. Barcelona (66%) - 3 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Tennessee (49%) at Arkansas (51%) - 3 p.m.

🏀 WBB: USC (10%) at UCLA (90%) - 8 p.m.

Sunday (1/4)

🏈 NFL: Packers (26%) at Vikings (74%) - 1 p.m.

🏈 NFL: Colts (16%) at Texans (84%) - 1 p.m.

🏈 NFL: Lions (39%) at Bears (61%) - 4:25 p.m.

🏈 NFL: Chargers (15%) at Broncos (85%) - 4:25 p.m.

🏈 NFL: Ravens (66%) at Steelers (34%) - 8:20 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Pistons (45%) at Cavs (55%) - 2 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Thunder (83%) at Suns (17%) - 8 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Canadiens (41%) at Stars (59%) - 2 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Avalanche (55%) at Panthers (45%) - 5 p.m.

⚽ EPL: Manchester City (61%) vs. Chelsea (21%) - 12:30 p.m.

🏀 WBB: Ole Miss (12%) at Texas (88%) - 3 p.m.

All listed times are Eastern.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Who’s number TWO?

The question of who the 2025-26 NBA title favorite should be is an easy one to answer; as we’ve often talked about in this space, the defending champion, Oklahoma City Thunder, is on top of the league by pretty much every measure, from the prediction markets and betting odds to the historical trends and stats from this season. A more interesting debate, though, is over which team ought to be next in line behind OKC.

Before the season began, the Cleveland Cavaliers seemed like the strongest counter-candidate to the Thunder’s claim to favorite, as Cleveland was coming off a season in which they had only slightly less historically dominant numbers than OKC did. With Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley still leading the way, Lonzo Ball joining the team, and the previous two East champs (Boston and Indiana) hobbled by huge injuries, the Cavs’ path seemed clear.

That’s not really what has happened, though, at least not so far. The Cavs have merely been OK (10th in net rating), not great, while others have emerged as better options to dethrone OKC.

The Houston Rockets, now led by Kevin Durant, have hovered around that slot all year and rank second in net rating behind the Thunder. The Denver Nuggets have been propelled by another all-time Nikola Jokić season to second place in the title odds for the most total days this season (see below). And just recently, a new challenger has entered the fray: the San Antonio Spurs, which seem to be as close to OKC’s kryptonite as we might get from one of this year’s challengers.

Victor Wembanyama’s team has been No. 2 in the odds for only four days (including today), but with Jokić out for the next few weeks due to a hyperextended left knee, the Spurs’ time on the Thunder’s heels could last a while.

Or we could get even more new counter-options. The New York Knicks, which beat San Antonio in last month’s NBA Cup final, are right behind the Spurs in the current prediction market odds, and it would surprise no one to see them sit in second place at some point this year. And if you look at my “stats-only” forecast based on Elo ratings, the Boston Celtics — who were supposed to be cooked without Jayson Tatum for most or all of the season — are slightly ahead of Denver and New York in the simulated odds.

So while we may know who sits on the throne, we don’t yet know who’s waiting closest to it… and for what it’s worth, even OKC’s spot at the top is slightly less secure than it was a month ago, with their odds falling from 52% on December 20 to 43% today.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Hockey weather?



Today marks the NHL’s 17th edition of the (mostly) annual Winter Classic, an outdoor hockey showcase that began in snowy 33-degree temperatures in Buffalo, New York, on New Year’s Day of 2008 and has frequently given players a throwback to those childhood days of skating around on the icy pond in their Canadian backyards. But, um, not always. Tonight’s contest between the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers will be played in Miami, where the forecast calls for a temperature of 63 degrees at puck drop, per Accuweather. If that holds, it will easily be the warmest Winter Classic on record. Let’s hope the extra refrigeration units, superthick ice, and retractable roof hold up under hockey conditions!

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “Will college football have a new champion? Here’s each CFP team’s national title history” by Seth Emerson

🏀 “Zone Defense in the NBA, 2025-26 edition” by Mike Shearer

🏀 “Top Mid-Major Basketball Stories 2025: Year in Review” by Elliott Crow

⚽ “What Went Wrong? France at the 2002 World Cup” by Grace Robertson

🏒 “Jets Built to Decline: Why This Season Was (Partly) Predictable” by Garret Hohl





👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (1/5)

🏀 NBA: Knicks at Pistons

🏀 NBA: Suns at Rockets

🏒 NHL: Wild at Kings

🏀 MBB: USC at Michigan State

Tuesday (1/6)

🏀 NBA: Heat at T-Wolves

🏒 NHL: Avalanche at Lightning

🏒 NHL: Stars at Hurricanes

🏀 MBB: Duke at Louisville

🏀 MBB: Georgia at Florida

🏀 MBB: Texas Tech at Houston

Wednesday (1/7)

🏀 NBA: Nuggets at Celtics

🏀 NBA: Clippers at Knicks

🏒 NHL: Stars at Capitals

⚽ EPL: Fulham vs. Chelsea

🏀 MBB: Alabama at Vanderbilt

🏀 WBB: Ohio State at Illinois

🧠 Looking ahead

All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.