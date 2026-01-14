Welcome to Wednesday, and another day of relative calm before the storm of a busy late-week and extended holiday weekend in sports. The big news of the morning continues to be the ripple effects from Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s departure from the team — we’ll break down some of the incredible facts around his career below. Otherwise, we’re processing some overnight results from college and pro hoops. (The Thunder finally got a W over the rival Spurs, for instance, while men’s No. 2 Iowa State is reeling from Kansas wrecking its perfect season.) Here’s what to look forward to as the rest of the day unfolds:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

NBA:

🏀 Cavs (48%) at Sixers (52%)* - 7 p.m.

🏀 Nuggets (49%) at Mavs (51%) - 9:30 p.m.

Hockey:

🏒 Senators (51%) at Rangers (49%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏒 Golden Knights (52%) at Kings (48%) - 10 p.m.

College Hoops:

🏀 Iowa (17%) at Purdue (83%) - 6:30 p.m.

🏀 Duke (88%) at Cal (12%) - 11 p.m.

🏀 UCLA (86%) at Minnesota (14%) - 8 p.m. (WBB)

Soccer:

⚽ Chelsea (27%) vs. Arsenal (48%) - 3 p.m. (Carabao Cup)

All listed times are Eastern.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

A new season on the links

The PGA Tour will tee off anew for the 2026 season on Thursday in Hawaii for the Sony Open, the first of what is scheduled to be 45 official events on the calendar. It comes at yet another moment of transition for men’s pro golf, as five-time major champ Brooks Koepka’s return to the Tour may spark a trend of former defectors unwinding their high-profile moves to LIV Golf from a few years ago. A new Returning Member Program now allows certain LIV golfers who were away from the PGA Tour for at least two years to come back, with a lot of conditions attached.

After Koepka made the leap back, here’s the progression of odds in a new Kalshi market around other notable LIV players rejoining the PGA Tour in the next few weeks:

On the course itself, Russell Henley is your favorite to win the Sony Open this weekend, though the tournament field won’t contain the very best players in the world — many of whom will make their debuts at next week’s American Express Desert Classic in La Quinta, California. Tops among those? Scottie Scheffler, who’s coming off a season for the ages in 2025 and is both the prediction market favorite to win the Masters Tournament in April (at 19%) and to win at least one major championship throughout the season (at 58%, well beyond anyone else):

In a separate market, Scheffler even has a 10% chance to become the first-ever pro golfer to win the Grand Slam — all four majors (the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open, and British Open) in the same calendar year — by 2028, which sounds insanely high. (Not even Tiger Woods at his peak did that; he “only” held all four titles at once, but spread across two years.) Even if that doesn’t happen, though, one might consider investing in what I call the SCOTTIE Index — the Scheffler-Centric Outperformance Tracker for Tournament Investment Efficiency — which has absolutely eaten the S&P 500’s lunch over the past few years.

(Please note that this is not real investment advice, and the SCOTTIE Index is not a real fund. But Scheffler is the best golfer in the world by a wide margin. Thank you.)

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Mr. Consistency



After 19 years at the helm, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin stepped down on Tuesday following the team’s playoff ouster on Monday night. Whether he coaches elsewhere in 2026 or not, there’s a lot of history to note around Tomlin’s tenure in the Steel City — including his becoming the NFL’s winningest Black coach and the only coach in NFL history to never have a losing record in at least 15 total seasons, plus the fact that the Steelers will now be looking for just their fourth coach since before Apollo 11 landed on the moon. While Tomlin’s teams did struggle to win once they got into the playoffs, his ability to raise their floor and make them competitive nearly every game — as illustrated by the chart below, showing how often Pittsburgh had an above-average Elo rating under Tomlin — was practically unparalleled in NFL history:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “The Rams Are a Remake of a Remake of a Remake” by Michael Weinreb

🏀 “WNBA Offseason Competition: Ranking Rival Leagues” by Chris Gunther

🏈 “Indiana’s final obstacle to a national championship is its spiritual predecessor” by Craig Meyer

🏀 “The Importance of a Second Scorer on an NBA Team” by Edward Egros

🏀 “Extend accuracy’s reach: Use points per shot” by John Gasaway





👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Thursday (1/15)

🏀 NBA: Thunder at Rockets

🏀 NBA: Suns at Pistons

🏀 NBA: Knicks at Warriors

🏒 NHL: Jets at Wild

🏒 NHL: Stars at Mammoth

🏒 NHL: Maple Leafs at Golden Knights

🏀 WBB: Texas at South Carolina

🏀 WBB: Nebraska at Michigan State

🏀 WBB: Maryland at USC

⚽ Soccer: Como vs. AC Milan (Serie A)

⛳ Golf: Sony Open in Hawaii

Friday (1/16)

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves at Rockets

🏀 NBA: Cavs at Sixers

🏒 NHL: Panthers at Hurricanes

🏒 NHL: Predators at Avalanche

⛳ Golf: Sony Open in Hawaii

Saturday (1/17)

🏈 NFL: Bills at Broncos (AFC Divisional Playoffs)

🏈 NFL: 49ers at Seahawks (NFC Divisional Playoffs)

🏀 NBA: Thunder at Heat

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves at Spurs

🏒 NHL: Maple Leafs at Jets

🏒 NHL: Panthers at Capitals

🏒 NHL: Wild at Sabres

🏀 MBB: Florida at Vanderbilt

🏀 MBB: Arkansas at Georgia

🏀 MBB: BYU at Texas Tech

⚽ EPL: Manchester United vs. Manchester City

⚽ EPL: Chelsea vs. Brentford

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open

⛳ Golf: Sony Open in Hawaii

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.