Get ready for more of this. (Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

The 2025-26 NBA season belonged to the New York Knicks, which meant it was automatically one of the biggest fever-dream seasons in recent memory.

OG Anunoby made the tip-in of a lifetime, Jalen Brunson won Finals MVP, Knicks fans went nuts partying along the Canyon of Heroes, and Tyler Kolek had to convince the cops he was actually on the team. Then it was the league’s turn to bring back the classic unhinged NBA offseason, culminating in The Jaylen Brown Trade and LeBron James signing with Philly. The only thing missing was Kevin Durant interrupting your Fourth of July barbecue to announce he’d signed with the Space Jam Monstars.

And yet, now that preseason hoops is upon us and the 2026-27 regular season is just one week away… well, it’s kind of like none of that stuff ever happened. According to the markets at least, we’ve basically rolled back to the middle of the ‘26 Western Conference Final, trying to decide which of the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs would dominate whatever lesser squad emerged from the East. Anything after that? Well, the thing about fever dreams is that once you wake up, even the most vivid details quickly begin to feel unreal.

So that, in turn, leaves us in one of the strangest preseason situations in NBA history: The two teams who didn’t win the championship are not only the clear favorites to win the next one — miles ahead of everyone else — but virtually indistinguishable from each other at the top as well.