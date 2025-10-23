NASCAR Substack Live with Neil Paine!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1NASCAR Substack Live with Neil Paine!A recording from Neil Paine and NASCAR's live videoNeil Paine, NASCAR, and Cameron RichardsonOct 23, 20251ShareTranscriptGet more from Neil Paine in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appNeil’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsNeil PaineCameron RichardsonNASCARWrites NASCAR SubscribeRecent Posts🏈🎙️Football Bytes: Every Team Betrays Us6 hrs ago • Neil Paine and TylerA Couple of Goons: The Utah Mammoth and Other Smelly DevelopmentsOct 22 • Neil Paine and Walter Hickey🎙️ Podcast: Why So Many MLB "What-Ifs" Run Through the Mets (w/ Andrew Wyrich)Aug 28 • Neil Paine and Andrew WyrichInterview: Out of the Park Baseball 26 with Rich GrishamMar 12 • Neil PaineA Trio of Goons: NHL Trade Deadline + Ovechkin/Gretzky Edition!Mar 9 • Neil Paine, Gare Joyce, and Walter Hickey🎁Let’s Have a Chill Holiday Hangout Opening Trading Cards and Remembering Some Guys!🎄Dec 24, 2024 • Neil Paine