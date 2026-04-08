NASCAR Live: Neil Paine joins to preview Bristol

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript41NASCAR Live: Neil Paine joins to preview BristolA recording from Neil Paine and NASCAR's live videoNeil Paine, NASCAR, and Cameron RichardsonApr 08, 202641ShareTranscriptGet more from Neil Paine in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNeil’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsNeil PaineCameron RichardsonNASCARRecent PostsLive MLB Opening Day Neil-Cast!Mar 26 • Neil Paine and Neil Greenberg🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Super Bowl Prop-Fest '26Feb 6 • Neil Paine and Tyler🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: The Emergency Backup QB Has Entered the ChatJan 22 • Neil Paine and Tyler🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Who's the Chaos Quarterback Now?Jan 15 • Neil Paine and Tyler🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: We're Talking About PlayoffsJan 8 • Neil Paine and Tyler🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Worst. Week. Ever.Jan 1 • Neil Paine and Tyler🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Merry Christmas SickosDec 24, 2025 • Neil Paine and Tyler