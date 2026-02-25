Who will win the Stanley Cup?

The NHL’s 20-day Olympic pause — the longest planned midseason break in league history — is finally over, as teams finally hit the ice again stateside starting tonight. The question now is whether the league picks up exactly where it left off, or if there are big changes yet in store before the playoffs.

And what will those playoffs have to offer, anyway?

With the stretch run officially underway, now is a great time to take stock of the NHL landscape, and ask my usual 🔥Burning Questions🔥 around seven important topics that stand out to me as we look ahead to the 2026 postseason.

🏒🔥 Is it a two-horse race between the Lightning and Avalanche?

Back in the summer of 2022, the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning were riding high on top of the hockey world. The Bolts were two-time defending Stanley Cup champs, while the Avs were at the peak of their return to glory — and their collision in the Final was the best Cup matchup on paper in 33 years.

The Avs prevailed in the big showdown, but then both teams appeared to suffer the familiar attrition that most champions face in the modern NHL as age, injuries, salary-cap casualties and playoff mileage mounted. Return runs for both squads seemed unlikely this many years removed from each franchise’s peak.