Patrick Roy’s New York Islanders went into Wednesday with exactly 50-50 playoff odds. (Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images)

For some teams, the closing few weeks of the NHL regular season are for getting healthy and locked in for the long playoff journey ahead. But because of the way the standings work, with the loser point artificially clogging up the records of teams on and around the playoff cutline, the final phase of the season is going to be a real dogfight for a significant portion of the league.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the 2025-26 NHL playoff odds looked like this in my Elo forecast model: