Folarin Balogun of the United States reacts after conceding a first goal to Charles De Ketelaere #17 of Belgium during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between USA and Belgium at Seattle Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

A month ago, I wrote about whether the U.S. men were ready to achieve their long-awaited breakthrough as co-hosts at the 2026 World Cup:

In it, I noted that, after decades of building, the U.S. had seemed to hit a wall of sorts — consistently stalling out at the Round of 16 — but that underlying indicators showed they were starting to close the gap. And at different times in this tournament, it certainly seemed like this was indeed a different Team USA from the past.

But despite that energy, plus President Trump’s efforts to bend the World Cup in an American direction (a classic case of the right thing happening for the wrong reason), it was not enough to get the U.S. past the Round of 16 for their fourth straight World Cup trip, as the Americans fell to Belgium 4-1 on Monday night.

At a top-line level, 2026 will be considered a disappointment for the Americans’ lack of knockout progress. Symbolically, Belgium knocked the U.S. out in 2014’s Round of 16, and here they are again, doing the same in 2026.

And in some ways, maybe this shouldn’t have been too shocking. Even as they were building their case for something more than the same old good-not-great squad, one of the concerns was that Team USA really had not faced one of the true best teams in the world before Monday night. According to the Elo ratings, Belgium was rated 63 points and nine ranking slots better than any of the teams the U.S. had faced previously in the tournament:

These were the types of teams — better teams than this, to be honest — that Team USA would need to beat if they had real designs on making a deep World Cup run. But playing at home, in arguably the biggest game in USMNT history, despite benefiting from an easy path to get there and then FIFA doing FIFA things, they lost the battle of chances and quality possession — and ultimately lost their spot in the tournament, too.

The U.S. is genuinely more talented now than in years past. Before the past two World Cup cycles, the Americans’ total transfer-market value relative to the average of the World Cup finalists was around 12-13 percent. In 2022 and now 2026, that figure has been around 32 percent, a huge upgrade in a short time.

Now, the Americans need to actually play up to the standards of their talent — especially against the best squads. The U.S.’s global Elo rating still ranked just 25th going into Monday night, despite ranking 17th in overall market values and 10th among teams that were still active in the tournament. They’d dominated the majority of the group stage, which historically indicated more potential than pre-tournament ratings (where the U.S. was nothing too special) would suggest. The gap between promise and performance became apparent again, though, when the level of competition rose.

The one area where this tournament wasn’t the same old story for U.S. men’s soccer, though, might have been in the energy around the games, a product of the growth in fandom for the sport in the host nations. (Not just in the U.S., either — Mexico and Canada saw gains as well.) There is the appetite for a major soccer culture here, and for a national team capable of matching it.

Now the USMNT just has to become that team. More than maybe any in recent memory, this World Cup showed the Americans how tantalizingly close they are to breaking through — but in the end, it also reminded us how far they still have to go.

Filed under: Soccer