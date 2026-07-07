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RonGB
6h

I love your comment about the right thing happening for the wrong reason. On the one hand, it’s a moot point because the US team is still not a serious contender and they were eliminated in any event, but on the other hand, the controversy illustrates the need for a a non-political body to hear appeals from blatantly unfair suspensions and other penalties (such as the absurd yellow card against France).

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