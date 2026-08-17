Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays at bat during the first inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies on August 9, 2026 at Citizens Bank Park. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baseball’s trade deadline was supposed to give us clarity.

Yes, the 2026 season has been deeply weird in a lot of ways, with many twists and turns already — and teams entered August in a historic logjam around the playoff cutline. But the annual Day of Reckoning for teams to decide whether they are buyers or sellers was going to change that. The teams who ceded talent would fall back, and the teams who added it would assert themselves, finally helping us separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Except, that hasn’t really happened: Some buyers and sellers have behaved predictably in their results this month, but just as many have refused to follow the script and either pull away or go away. As a result, we may have even more of a historic logjam than before, with just six weeks left in the regular season.

To illustrate this, we can plot out each team’s amount of net Wins Above Replacement (WAR) talent added at the deadline against their winning percentages since August 1:

In the top-righthand quadrant, we see teams who added net talent and have won more than half their games since, like we’d expect: Tampa Bay, Chicago and San Diego, and to a lesser degree Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Boston and Arizona. (Milwaukee and the N.Y. Yankees were exactly .500 for the month on Saturday.) The bottom-left also contains predictable teams who sold off talent and are underwater ever since.

But the top-left and bottom-right are the aberrations. The Dodgers, Guardians, White Sox, Mariners, Pirates and Twins were net talent-buyers at the deadline, but they’d lost more than they’ve won in August as of Saturday. And maybe the ultimate what-if belongs to deadline sellers like the Tigers, Blue Jays, Cardinals, Reds and Marlins. These teams are at the edge of the playoff picture, but may end up asking themselves if selling was the right call — if they keep winning just enough to stay in the mix — as buying (or simply holding) could have made the difference for a postseason berth.

The Tigers are a particularly fascinating case in that regard — and probably deserve their own separate post later this week, tbh — because they were 10 games below .500 a week into July and sold the best player on offer at the deadline (Tarik Skubal), despite underlying numbers suggesting they were secretly one of MLB’s best teams, with a number of star performances extending beyond Skubal:

Now they’re winning without him, too, though they’re no sure thing to make the playoffs. It’s an obvious case in hindsight that Detroit would be in a far better place — both to get to October, and beyond — had they simply bought at the deadline instead of selling. Instead, they both bolstered the Dodgers as World Series favorites and made the American League playoff more complicated.

The Tigers are basically just screwing up the 2026 season for everyone!

And so, we now have as much of an ongoing traffic-jam in the playoff standings as ever. As of Saturday, 17 teams were either in playoff position or within a game of it — the most ever on August 15 of a season — while 18 were within two games and 19 were within three games. Twenty-one teams remain within four games of the playoffs, a list that includes eight teams currently sitting outside the cutline and three more on the line itself:

To avoid overstating the case too much, it’s true that comparatively few out of that extended group of teams will end up making the playoffs in the end. The Phillies, D-Backs and Tigers — each of whom were on the cutline itself on Saturday — were around 50-50 to get in, and everyone else was around or below 25 percent. I can’t criticize a general manager for prioritizing future potential over propping up a 1-in-4 playoff probability (at best).

And perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised when the sellers win and the buyers lose in certain cases. I found last summer that deadline moves are generally overrated in terms of their eventual effect on stretch-run success. Historically speaking, each net WAR acquired at the deadline only modestly boosts a team’s Elo rating down the stretch, and eventual champions actually add less net WAR at the deadline on average than playoff teams who failed to win it all.

But because this year’s standings were already so tight, and the buyer/seller dynamic has mapped far from perfectly onto actual post-deadline results, the deadline seems to have further confused what’s already been a confusing season. Instead of sorting the league into contenders and also-rans, it has only left us with fewer answers than ever, as we hurtle toward the regular season’s finish line — and only a handful more weeks to figure things out.

Filed under: Baseball