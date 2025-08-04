Slugging 3B Eugenio Suarez is back with the Seattle Mariners. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Among all the themes of last week’s MLB trade deadline, one that stood out was just who made the biggest statements in going for it this season.

Yes, the 27-time world champion New York Yankees were No. 2 in net Wins Above Replacement talent added — but surrounding them at the top of the list were the San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners, a couple of franchises that have never won a World Series before. (Infamously, Seattle has never even appeared in a Fall Classic over its entire 49-season history.) And just a bit below them on the list of deadline buyers were the Milwaukee Brewers, who’ve also never won a championship in 56 seasons.

It makes sense, though: In a year where it’s potentially anybody’s World Series to win, why shouldn’t someone new finally break through?

We’ve already seen a number of first-time champs cross themselves off the list in recent years, including the 2023 Texas Rangers, 2019 Washington Nationals and 2017 Houston Astros. Before then, MLB hadn’t seen a new champion in 14 years, though there was another burst of three new champs in six seasons from 1997-2002. (Hello, Rally Monkey!)

Between a lack of expansion in recent decades — the last time MLB added new clubs came in 1998, which is somehow nearly 30 years ago — and a flurry of teams crossing their names off the list, we’re now down to just five ringless teams: the Mariners, Brewers and Padres, plus the Tampa Bay Rays and Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies are obviously not ending their drought anytime soon — and may never end it without some kind of special intervention. And while the Rays added talent at the deadline (Adrian Houser, Griffin Jax), they also lost it overall on net, and their playoff odds are slipping away. Yet this may still be a banner year for first-time winners nonetheless.