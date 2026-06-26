Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

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Mark Kolier's avatar
Mark Kolier
3h

So right Neil. Owners of small market teams try to minimize operating losses while the value of their investment continues to increase. Baseball is secondary to them and that's not ok.

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