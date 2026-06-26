The 2026 MLB season has been a wild ride so far, with the top of the standings featuring a mix of the usual suspects from last year, gap-year teams acting like 2025 never happened, and breakouts like the Marlins, White Sox and Nationals that nobody saw coming.

But we can’t really discuss the ‘26 season for very long before it sinks in that this might be the last baseball we get for a while before a protracted labor stand-off. In a recent poll by The Athletic, 80 percent of MLB players said they thought there would be a lockout at the end of this season, as did 78 percent of fans in a separate survey. And, as of this week, Polymarket traders were giving less than a 40 percent chance that baseball’s owners and players would come to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement by Dec. 1, the day the current CBA expires:

At its core, one of the main battlegrounds for this fight involves a salary cap — something MLB owners have sought for decades, and a red-line for the players that they’ve resisted just as long. It’s no coincidence that the odds above are down nearly 10 points from their equilibrium in the mid-40s at the start of June, as that’s when MLB made its first proposal to the players’ association — one with a salary cap set at $245.3 million for the 2027 season.

The proposal also included a salary floor, which I’ve written before is a necessary component for any cap-based system, effectively tying players’ collective salaries to leaguewide revenue in a manner similar to the NBA, NFL or NHL. Interestingly, that initial CBA proposal set a $171.2 million floor for 2027, which would require 12 teams — from the Cincinnati Reds ($150.3M) to the Marlins ($82.0M) — to increase their spending versus this year’s tax-payroll figures by a grand total of $609.1 million to reach the threshold.

Compare that with the nine teams (Dodgers, Mets, Yankees, Phillies, Blue Jays, Red Sox, Padres, Braves, Cubs) who would need to collectively shed $585.5 million in payroll to be compliant, and one of the league’s talking points will be (and already is) that the players are coming out ahead in the deal: More teams must spend more total money than those who must spend less to fit within the proposed range of salaries, a far more tightly constrained window of per-team spending than we see right now at both the high and low ends of the financial spectrum.

And in the short run, that may be true. The idea of the Marlins and Guardians needing to more than double their spending to comply with the new rules, with others needing to spend tens of millions more, would please the fans — who blame stingy owners for the current disparities in spending between teams — while opening up more “middle-class” work for union members, even if it put a lid on those record-breaking contracts to top stars (who make up a comparatively small share of the MLBPA’s membership anyway).

And the players’ share of the spoils would now automatically grow as the game becomes more popular. Putting aside what counts as “revenue” for the owners — surely a contentious aspect of these negotiations if the players were to entertain a cap-and-floor, escrow-style system like in the NHL — a proposed 50-50 split between players and owners would be in line with what other leagues have in their deals. (NFL players actually receive only 48 percent in their CBA.)

By contrast, research by Ben Lindbergh and others in the 2010s found that MLB players were not always consistently hitting that 50 percent mark under the existing market-based system, even before Covid-19 and the demise of regional cable networks significantly shook up baseball’s economics.

If the players get a guaranteed slice of the revenue pie (rather than having to hope it falls out of the market thanks to Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto clearing $700 million deals), and the owners get their precious “cost certainty”, it might be difficult to understand why moving to a cap-and-floor system isn’t a win all around. But in addition to suppressing the top-end of the market, there’s a reason why owners might be eager to formally tie player compensation to revenue growth and not some other measure.

In a post-Regional Sports Network (RSN) world, MLB revenues aren’t what they used to be, and they might not be for a long time:

As I’ve written before, it might be no coincidence, then, that the owners want to make the players partners in “grow[ing] the game together” at the moment when what they’re sharing a slice of isn’t the same money-printing machine as before.

And while reported revenues — via sources like CNBC or Forbes — are still seeing growth (up 116 percent overall since 2011), perhaps somewhat more so than payrolls (75 percent) under the current system if we compare with Spotrac data, the real skyrocketing value in baseball is in franchise valuations — which are up 464 percent since 2011, per Forbes, and are coming off one of their best year-over-year gains in that span:

As Evan Drellich writes, MLB owners want a lot more of this trend — and they see the stability offered by a salary-cap/floor system as the ultimate catalyst to make it happen, closing the valuation gaps against their peer leagues.

According to Drellich’s reporting for The Athletic, sports-business experts point directly to a lack of payroll certainty as the primary reason why baseball franchises trail behind basketball and football in franchise valuations. According to this thinking, NFL and NBA teams benefit from strict, cost-controlled setups that allow them to sell at massive revenue multiples (around 12), while MLB franchises typically sell at much lower multiples (in the 6-to-7 range).

With private equity firms pouring significant capital into MLB ownership groups over the past decade, the pressure to deliver more returns on those investments has intensified. A salary cap, then, is not only a way to control day-to-day spending; it’s also a calculated, long-term play to lock in costs, boost revenue-multiples and guarantee that baseball franchises appreciate at the same rates as their counterparts in other major leagues — even if achieving that structural shift means risking a labor stoppage in 2027.

Like most laborers in the face of a broader economy based more on speculation than production, the players are wary of giving up what leverage they have to become a pawn in the grander ambitions of capital owners. In a very narrow sense, they may gain from, say, the Marlins actually being forced to employ higher-paid talent through a salary-floor mechanism. But that gain would come inside a new economic structure designed specifically to make the owners’ assets more valuable.

That’s the shell game to keep in mind as all of this CBA talk plays out. The owners would prefer the players focus on their share of total revenues, and fans focus on leaguewide payroll disparities. Meanwhile, ownership keeps the upside from the number rising fastest by far: Franchise values. By tying player pay to baseball revenue — and nothing else — at the very moment when revenue is becoming less certain, the players would be buying into a denominator at risk of stagnating, not one that is compounding.

In other words, the real money is being made by owning baseball’s future. In their CBA proposals, though, the owners are asking the players to concede a salary cap and settle for a carefully-defined share of the sport’s present — all while calling it a partnership.

Filed under: Baseball