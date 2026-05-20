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Happy Wednesday, everyone. And just when it felt like the Spurs’ double-overtime win at Oklahoma City set the bar for chaotic hoops excitement this week, the Knicks one-upped it with a 22-point fourth-quarter comeback and an overtime win at Madison Square Garden. We’ll have more on that wild turnaround later — with a chart to match. Elsewhere, Arsenal finally ended its 22-year Premier League title drought, Nashville landed the 2030 Super Bowl, and the NHL’s conference finals begin tonight. In addition to those, here’s what we’re watching on the sports schedule today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 Spurs (32%) at Thunder (68%),* Game 2 (SA leads 1-0) - 8:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock) - OKC 51% to win series

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 Golden Knights (36%) at Avalanche (64%), Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 8 p.m. (ESPN) - COL 72% to win series

MLB:

⚾ Blue Jays (38%) at Yankees (62%) - 7:05 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Brewers (48%) at Cubs (52%) - 7:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Dodgers (61%) at Padres (39%) - 8:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

WNBA:

🏀 Fire (13%) at Fever (87%) - 7 p.m. (USA Network)

🏀 Sky (42%) at Wings (58%) - 9 p.m. (USA Network)

🏀 Storm (53%) at Sun (47%) - 10 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

Soccer:

⚽ Europa League Final: Freiburg (17%) vs. Aston Villa (59%) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+) 🚨

Tennis:

🎾 French Open, men’s and women’s qualifiers (main bracket begins May 24)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

A tale of two mismatches

In the NHL playoffs, we’ve often seen final fours that felt like four-way coin flips on paper. This year’s, though, isn’t one of them.

The Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes are clear favorites: prediction markets give both teams at least a 72% chance to reach the Stanley Cup Final, with a 56% chance they face each other and an implied 92% chance at least one makes it. They’re also hoarding nearly 80% of the available Cup probability all by themselves.

So is an Avalanche-Hurricanes final basically a cakewalk from here?

Well, not necessarily. As is always the case in hockey, there are still reasons to think the underdogs have some surprises in store for us — even if they’re not immediately obvious.

Given Carolina’s shot-dominant style and Montreal’s habit of being outshot, this East final matchup looks particularly rough on paper for the Canadiens. But despite generating only 46% of the shot attempts in their games at 5-on-5, the Habs have kept winning anyway with the goaltending of Jakub Dobeš and timely offense from Lane Hutson, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and (surprisingly) Alex Newhook. Meanwhile, Carolina’s own checkered playoff history shows that outshooting opponents, even heavily so, doesn’t guarantee a series win. If Montreal sticks to their script, they’ll almost certainly cede the lion’s share of possession again, but there’s a blueprint for how they can still make it a battle.

Meanwhile, out West, Vegas is the classic “throw out the regular season” team. They changed coaches unusually late — later than any playoff team since at least 2014, in fact — and the move to feisty John Tortorella included a different goalie choice, with Carter Hart supplanting Adin Hill as the starter. Between that and an improved offense led by former Maple Leafs scapegoat Mitch Marner, the Knights’ argument is that this is a meaningfully different team from the mediocre version we saw for most of the year, so we should stop pricing them off of their regular-season resume.

Will any of that matter? Well, last spring’s conference finals looked a lot tighter on paper than they ended up being, with both series ending 4-1. Hockey can mess up our expectations in either direction, which is exactly why these underdogs have real paths to make this more interesting than it seems.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

What just happened??



The Knicks’ Game 4 win over Cleveland flipped from bleak to delirious in a New York minute. Despite trailing big with less than eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, Jalen Brunson and company surged back to force overtime and then finished the job from there. Turning a 22-point deficit into an 11-point win, the Knicks swung this game by 33 net points in roughly 13 minutes of game time. The stunned silence started with Knicks fans at the Garden, but it ended with the Cavaliers’ players and coaches, still processing how the game slipped away.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



⚾ “The Resurrection of Jacob deGrom” by Mark Kolier

🏀 WNBA “Rookie Roundup” by Rebecca Prenevost

🏈 “The Tale of Two Fourth Place Finishes” by Ray Carpenter

⚾ “Nolan Ryan and the Last True Fastball” by Michael Weinreb

🏒 “NHL 2026 Offseason: Rising Cap & Thin Free Agency Set Stage For Trade Surge” by Mark Scheig

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Thursday (5/21)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Cavaliers at Knicks, East final Game 2 (NYK leads 1-0)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Canadiens at Hurricanes, East final Game 1 (Series tied 0-0)

⚾ MLB: Blue Jays at Yankees

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries at Liberty

⚽ Liga BBVA MX: Cruz Azul vs. Pumas UNAM

⛳ Golf: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (TPC Craig Ranch - McKinney, TX)

🎾 Tennis: French Open, men’s and women’s qualifiers

Friday (5/22)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Thunder at Spurs, West final Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights at Avalanche, West final Game 2

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Brewers

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries at Fever

⚽ NWSL: Boston Legacy FC vs. Seattle Reign FC

⛳ Golf: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

🎾 Tennis: French Open, men’s and women’s qualifiers

Saturday (5/23)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks at Cavaliers, East final Game 3

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Canadiens at Hurricanes, East final Game 2

⚾ MLB: Rays at Yankees

🏀 WNBA: Sparks at Aces

⚽ Women’s Champions League Final: Barcelona vs. Lyon

⛳ Golf: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

🎾 Tennis: French Open, men’s and women’s qualifiers

🥊 Boxing: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven (WBC heavyweight title)

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.