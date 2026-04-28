Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (R) and Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (L) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL game between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild on December 11th, 2025. (Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If sports teams are like exes, then Minnesota fans have had to watch their former love, the Stars, go on to live its best life since the breakup in 1993.

Dallas won a Cup. Dallas made the playoffs 21 total times — tied for the seventh-most of any franchise during that span. Minnesota didn’t have a team for seven years. And when it finally got one back, it had to start from scratch. Aside from an incredible 2003 run featuring two Game 7 road upset wins, the replacement Wild have never returned to the conference finals, and have only reached Round 2 twice more. Meanwhile, Dallas has made the conference finals in each of the past three seasons alone, and played for the Stanley Cup as recently as 2020.

Minnesota and Dallas share a history — one they’re still arguing over. And ahead of Tuesday’s critical Game 5, with their first-round series tied 2-2, both teams feel the weight of that history as much as ever. The Stars need this era of not-quite-good-enough to finally break through. The Wild need to finally give their fans something that feels like closure. Something has to give.

It was always going to be this way. Back in March 1993, shopping-mall magnate Norm Green packed up the (North) Stars and moved them south — way south — to Texas. Fans in the State of Hockey didn’t forgive him then, and they haven’t since. But aided by holdover talents like Mike Modano, Dallas almost immediately became a beacon of success for the Sun Belt hockey explosion that followed. Whenever a team from Florida hoists the Stanley Cup (as has happened four times in the past six seasons, with the two exceptions coming in the Colorado mountains and the Vegas desert), they owe a debt of gratitude to the Stars.

And in turn, Dallas owes a debt to Minnesota. If we plot out the Elo ratings over time for Minnesota’s old and new franchises, we see the fruits of the North Stars’ 25-year building process pay off with Dallas consistently carrying a strong rating over the years since the mid-to-late 1990s. Only seven times in the 29 seasons since 1996-97 have the Stars finished with an Elo below league average, and five of those cases were isolated to a rebuilding stretch from 2009-2013. Outside of that, Dallas has consistently been at least pretty good, if not much better.

The Wild, on the other hand, raised themselves to a competitive level quite quickly, highlighted by that 2003 playoff run for the ages. Under seasoned initial coach Jacques Lemaire, Minnesota was one of the pre-Vegas standard-bearers for early expansion success. But even as they’ve stayed fairly close in performance to Dallas in the past decade or so, they’ve never quite been able to meaningfully surpass their inherited rival.

That’s especially true when we consider those playoff results. Because of their seven-year head start and established pedigree, Minnesota’s old team has absolutely wiped the floor with its new team in terms of postseason success since the move, with the Stars clocking in at 101 more playoff wins (or nearly four times as many) than the Wild. Dallas ranks fourth-best in playoff victories since ‘93-94; Minnesota ranks fifth-worst.

But that’s what makes tonight’s game — and beyond — such a rare opportunity for Minnesota and its fans.

The teams have faced in the playoffs before. Their first-ever postseason meeting came in 2016, when Dallas had the best record in the West and Minnesota was a plucky wild card. The Wild went down 3-1, fought to win Game 5 in overtime, but were ousted when their Game 6 comeback bid fell short.

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Seven years later, they met on what seemed like much more equal footing — and the Wild even took an early 2-1 series lead. But Dallas won each of the final three games of the series to advance yet again, including victories in Games 5-6 by a combined 8-1 goal margin.

Now, Dallas and Minnesota are locked up 2-2 in this year’s matchup, which feels as close as it’s ever been between the two teams. (Games 3 and 4 both went to overtime, with the former taking more than 92 minutes to be settled and the latter going 79 minutes and 31 seconds.)

The Stars rightly went into the playoffs as one of the West’s top Finals options — aside from mighty Colorado — and their depth of talent is impressive. But the Wild have acted with the urgency of a true contender all season, from when they signed “Kirill the Thrill” Kaprizov to a record-setting extension in October to a mid-December trade for Quinn Hughes. They didn’t make all those moves just to lose in Round 1 again, and certainly not to the same old built-in rival in the process.

And so, here is Minnesota’s chance to make their statement on multiple levels. First, a win would end an 11-year drought without a second-round appearance — an accomplishment in its own right, even with Colorado looming next. More importantly, it would prove they can finally step out of Dallas’s shadow. Ever since being left behind in 1993, Minnesota hockey fans have been waiting for a symbolic victory like this over their former team. The moment for it has arrived — if these Wild are finally ready to take it.

Filed under: NHL, Hockey