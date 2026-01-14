Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a play in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Consistency and professionalism can sometimes be tough things to appreciate until they’re gone. That might be the case with the Pittsburgh Steelers as they seek to replace Mike Tomlin, their head coach of the past 19 years who stepped down from his post Tuesday after the team’s wild-card loss to the Houston Texans on Monday night.

Tomlin was not fired by Pittsburgh — the Steelers don’t really do that kind of thing — but he’ll walk away from the team at a moment of increased scrutiny over its lack of postseason success. Including Monday’s defeat, Tomlin had lost each of his past seven playoff games at Pittsburgh’s helm, with the last victory dating back to Jan. 15, 2017 against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional round. For a team that quickly won its sixth Super Bowl in Tomlin’s second season as coach but has been stuck there ever since — watching as the rival Patriots zoomed up to join them in the six-ring club — the frustration over Tomlin’s seeming inability to lift this team to a championship was understandable.

At the same time, though, it’s important not to discount the value of steady, dependable success. Tomlin’s teams made the playoffs 13 times in 19 years — a 68.4 percent rate that ranks behind only Tony Dungy, John Madden, Andy Reid, Mike Holmgren and Bill Walsh among coaches with double-digit seasons — and he famously finished .500 or better in all of his seasons. Here’s a plot of every coach in NFL history that coached at least 10 total seasons, with their share of years at/above .500 and their share making the playoffs: