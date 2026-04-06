Dan Hurley and Dusty May.

Three years ago, Dan Hurley led UConn from a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament all the way to the national championship, powered by what was arguably the most dominant tourney run in modern history. After beating San Diego State by 17 for the title, they ended up with the fourth-best PPG margin (+20.0) of any champ since the 64-team bracket era began in 1985.

A year later, UConn lost both of its Top 2 scorers — and 63.4 percent of its scoring overall — from the previous title team. And yet, not only did the Huskies make another championship run, but they ran up an even higher average margin (+23.3) than the 2023 squad — by far the highest of the modern era — while also winning all of their games by 14 or more points, another modern record.

It was a bar set so high that it felt unreachable. But as we head into tonight’s NCAA men’s title game between Michigan and Connecticut, the Huskies’ mark is yet again in the crosshairs — and in a weird twist of fate, UConn is on the other side of history this time, trying to stop another team from threatening the standard it set for itself.