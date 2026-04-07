Elliot Cadeau #3 of the Michigan Wolverines shoots the ball against Tarris Reed Jr. #5 of the UConn Huskies during the second half of the National Championship of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on April 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

It sounds trite, but the true mark of a great team often is how many different ways it can beat you — and whether it can win even when forced outside of its normal comfort zone.

That was the story for Michigan in Monday night’s NCAA men’s national title game against Connecticut. The Wolverines didn’t play their best game; far from it, in fact. Yet, it didn’t matter. In the end, coach Dusty May and the nation’s best team still cut down the nets in Indianapolis — a testament to their ability to play the game that was necessary to beat whomever they had to.

Michigan had been torching every opponent in sight during the tournament — becoming the first team to ever score 90+ points in five tourney games — so one of the main areas of focus for Dan Hurley and UConn was going to be slowing down the Wolverines offense. And in that regard, mission accomplished: Michigan scored just 69 points, their fourth-lowest output of the season.

With Yaxel Lendeborg hobbled (he played 36 minutes but scored just 13 points) and the Wolverine offense mostly unable to buy a 3, Michigan shot under 40 percent from the floor for the first time all year. The only saving grace for Michigan was the free-throw line, where U-M got 28 times and made almost all of them. Overall, though, if you’d told Hurley all of those defensive numbers for the Huskies before the game, he’d have probably felt pretty good about becoming the third coach to win three national titles in the span of four years.

But that just meant Michigan had to rely on what was its true strength anyway throughout this dominating season: its defense. (According to the KenPom ratings, Michigan ranked fourth on offense but first on defense.) In shades of the ugly UConn-Butler final from 2011 — OK, maybe that’s a bit unfair (but only a bit) — the Huskies shot just 31 percent from the floor, one of the 10 worst FG percentages in NCAA men’s title game history. While four of UConn’s five starters scored in double figures, four of five also shot below 40 percent. It was a defensive masterclass by May’s team, the likes of which we haven’t seen often in an NCAA title game:

Like any proud former champion, the Huskies still tried to mount a miracle comeback like they did against Duke, but Michigan proved too difficult an opponent to overcome.

And that was the point of the night, as well as the season overall. Although they fell just short of the needed victory margin to be the most dominant (opponent-adjusted) champ of the 64-team bracket era — that’s still Villanova in 2016 — the Wolverines proved to be a team that absolutely deserves to stand among the best in college hoops history. Not only were they built for the modern game (famously with a starting lineup of all transfers), but they proved capable of winning every way they needed to: Pretty, ugly, big, fast, dominant and, on Monday, tough.

Those qualities are all what define a championship team, and Michigan exemplified all of them as they vanquished any challenger to this season’s college basketball throne.

Filed under: College Basketball