Antwone Woolfolk #13 and Peter Suder #5 of the Miami (OH) RedHawks celebrate in the second half against the UMass Minutemen at Millett Hall on January 27, 2026 in Oxford, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Visiting Kalamazoo to take on Western Michigan this evening, the Miami of Ohio RedHawks are closer than ever to one of the coolest accomplishments in college hoops: Becoming just the fifth team since UNLV in 1990-91 to go an entire regular season without a loss.

Indeed, by as soon as Sunday, the last time an opponent beat Miami during the regular season may officially have been a full calendar year ago. (They fell to the Ohio Bobcats on March 1, 2025.) All that stands between them and that is just the WMU game, which Ken Pomeroy gives the RedHawks an 84 percent chance of winning. That would get Miami to 29-0 on the year, with two more opponents to beat — Toledo at home (80 percent win probability) and Ohio again on the road (74 percent) before it’s off to the MAC tournament.

At the moment, KenPom lists Miami’s chance of making it through all three contests with their unbeaten record unscathed as 50.1 percent.

Flip a coin, and Miami just might go undefeated.

If so, more than just history would be at stake. The RedHawks are truly a strange, brain-breaking case, a bomb waiting to go off in the middle of the 2026 NCAA tournament bubble.

If they end up winning the MAC tournament without a loss, then no harm, no foul. But to look at their odds for that in a few popular forecast models, it’s clear that’s no sure thing: