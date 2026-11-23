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Happy Monday! In classic Mets fashion, the team from Queens just handed Tarik Skubal the richest contract ever given to a pitcher — 9 years and $450 million — at almost the exact moment MLB is barreling toward a labor showdown over whether a salary cap should keep teams like the Mets from doing, well, exactly this. We’ll look at why the deal is both Exhibit A for the owners’ argument and a pretty good counter-argument to it, plus what prediction markets say about how much of the 2027 season could be lost to a lockout. And in our Chart of the Day, we remember the late Tom Jackson and his legendary three-decade run alongside Chris Berman on NFL Primetime. Here’s what we’re watching today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Football:

🏈 Monday Night Football: Bengals (73%) at Commanders (27%) - 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

🏈🏆 Super Bowl check-in: 49ers 22% to win the NFL title

🏈🏆 College Football Playoff check-in: Georgia 38% to win the national title

NBA:

🏀 Trail Blazers (40%) at 76ers (60%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 Nets (17%) at Timberwolves (83%) - 7:30 p.m. (NBC Sports)

🏀 Jazz (13%) at Lakers (87%) - 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

🏀🏆 NBA title check-in: Spurs 23% to win

NHL:

🏒 Blue Jackets (34%) at Devils (66%) - 7 p.m. (NHL Network)

🏒 Wild (65%) at Sharks (35%) - 10 p.m.

🏒🏆 Stanley Cup check-in: Hurricanes 17% to win

Soccer:

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1): St. Louis City SC (39%) at LAFC (35%) - 8 p.m. (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass)

⚽🏆 MLS title check-in: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 31% to win MLS Cup

⚽ Premier League: Brentford (43%) at Everton (31%) - 3 p.m. (USA Network)

⚽🏆 Premier League title check-in: Arsenal FC 77% to win

⚽🏆 Champions League check-in: FC Barcelona 23% to win

⚽🏆 Europa League check-in: Bournemouth 17% to win

College Basketball:

🏀 MBB: Washington (13%) at No. 21 BYU (87%) - 5 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Winthrop (1%) at No. 10 Illinois (99%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 MBB: Colorado State (6%) at No. 12 Arizona (94%) - 11:30 p.m.

🏀🏆 March Madness check-in: Illinois 14% to win (men’s) | South Carolina 31% to win (women’s)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Baseball’s newest Rorschach test

Even on an NFL Sunday, baseball’s hot-stove season knows how to grab headlines — especially when it involves billionaires throwing around crazy amounts of money. And so it was when news broke yesterday evening that the New York Mets were signing prized free-agent ace Tarik Skubal to a 9-year, $450 million contract with mere days to go before MLB’s collective bargaining agreement is set to expire.

Skubal is a genuinely great pitcher: since 2023, only Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler (21.2) has posted more pitching Wins Above Replacement (WAR) than the Mets’ new lefty at 20.69, edging out Cristopher Sánchez (20.66) and Chris Sale (18.2). But the deal also represents a massive increase in the value of an ace: Excluding Shohei Ohtani — who also pitches but mainly plays designated hitter — Skubal’s reported deal is by far the largest ever given to a pitcher by a factor of nearly 40% over the previous record-holder, Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Dodgers at $325 million:

And with that deal in place, the Mets will have 3 of the 10 most expensive active contracts in baseball being paid out all at once, between Juan Soto ($765 million), Skubal ($450 million) and Francisco Lindor ($341 million). New York owner Steve Cohen, a hedge fund billionaire whose net worth of around $27 billion makes him the 43rd-richest person in the US, sure knows how to open up the wallet for his team.

Again, the timing around this megadeal is fascinating, coming against the backdrop of the ticking CBA clock for baseball. Kalshi traders think there is almost no chance of a new deal being reached between the players’ union and owners before the Dec. 2 deadline, which would trigger a lockout — and what could be a prolonged labor fight, primarily over whether MLB should institute a salary cap. The Mets are sure to be at the center of that debate — and they could be used as evidence for both sides of it.

Next to maybe the Dodgers’ superteam-building ways, Cohen’s profligate spending is perhaps Exhibit A for why baseball needs a salary cap, since the optics of a billionaire dropping $50 million a year on the best available pitcher on the market doesn’t exactly scream a “level playing field” between rich and poor teams. Just to give a sense for how much of this behavior might get reined in under a cap, consider that between 2 players alone — Soto and Skubal — the Mets would be spending nearly 40% of the $258.2 million cap figure MLB has proposed for the 2028 season:

Obviously, that leaves only around 60% for literally the entire rest of the roster, math that would make free-spending owners think twice before shelling out so much in annual salary.

But a major counter-argument is, well, the Mets themselves. Despite Cohen’s spending, New York is barely better than .500 (499-473) in 6 seasons under his ownership, missing the playoffs more times (4 years) than they made it, and never making a World Series. Looking ahead to the 2027 prediction market odds, the Mets sit at just 4% to win the World Series — tied with a number of different teams — and while those odds rose briefly during the Skubal news frenzy, traders seemed to remember that these are the Mets, and began to fade them, new ace or not.

Maybe the more significant odds-movements to track amidst all of this involve the markets around how much of the 2027 MLB season might be lost due to labor strife. According to Kalshi, there’s just a 20% chance things open on schedule, and more than a 50% chance we miss all of April — with the mean start-time sitting somewhere in April, with teams playing around 125-130 games apiece.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

A Primetime salute

Some very sad news came out of the football world over the weekend, for those of us who grew up watching ESPN’s NFL coverage: Tom Jackson has died at the age of 75. Jackson was a highly accomplished NFL player, making 3 Pro Bowls, earning first-team All-Pro honors at linebacker in 1977, and helping to lead the Broncos to Super Bowls in 1977 and 1986. But even greater was Jackson’s presence as a broadcaster with ESPN’s flagship NFL programming upon his retirement as a player in 1986 — on NFL Countdown before the games on Sunday, and NFL Primetime afterward. In the latter capacity, he and partner Chris Berman became the most iconic duo in the history of football highlights for 29 straight years, plus a 30th in a reunion on streaming in 2019. Fittingly, it was Berman who broke the news Sunday that his “best friend” had passed away, bringing a heartbreaking end to one of TV sports’ most beloved partnerships.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “The NFL Has Never Been Good at Developing Quarterbacks” by Robbie Marriage

🌍 “The Week in International Sport” by Ben Wylie

⚽ “When did Man United’s misery become so normalised?” by The Athletic FC

🏀 “The Spurs’ Secret Weapon: Opponents in Street Clothes” by Tom Haberstroh

⛳ “Horschel’s frustrating season reaches bitter end” by Bob Harig

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Tuesday (11/24)

🏈 CFB: Miami (OH) at Western Michigan

🏀 NBA: Mavericks at Nuggets

🏒 NHL: Golden Knights at Oilers

⚽ MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1): San Jose Earthquakes at Houston Dynamo FC

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund

🏀 CBB: Baylor vs. No. 16 Alabama

Wednesday (11/25)

🏈 NFL: Packers at Rams

🏀 NBA: Timberwolves at Thunder

🏒 NHL: Hurricanes at Lightning

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. AS Roma

🏀 CBB: No. 5 Duke vs. No. 3 UConn

Thursday (11/26)

🦃 Happy Thanksgiving!

🏈 NFL: Bears at Lions

🏈 NFL: Eagles at Cowboys

🏈 NFL: Chiefs at Bills

🏀 NBA: No games.

🏒 NHL: No games.

⚽ UEFA Europa League: Crystal Palace vs. Real Sociedad

🏀 MBB: No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Michigan State

⛳ DP World Tour: BMW Australian PGA Championship (Round 1)

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.