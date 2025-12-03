Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 28, 2025. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

For those football-watchers who (like me!) considered the Chicago Bears to be more on the fraudulent side than not, last Friday’s game against the embattled Philadelphia Eagles was a bit of a wake-up call. Chicago spent most of the contest looking like the better team — jumping out to an early lead on the road, and instead of folding when Philly made its push in the third quarter, scoring 14 unanswered points in the fourth and holding off the Eagles’ comeback bid to close out a holiday statement win.

It was Chicago’s fifth consecutive victory — their ninth in 10 games — and it brought their record on the season to an NFC co-best 9-3, tied with the L.A. Rams and Seattle Seahawks. No longer are the Bears a midseason curiosity; their playoff odds sit somewhere in the 70-80 percent range, depending on which model you consult, so we’re probably going to see more of Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams and company next month — whether you believe in them or not.