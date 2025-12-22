Greetings this Monday, and warm wishes for the holiday week to come. Hopefully you were able to partake of the many (many!) sports on offer this weekend, which included a bunch of key NFL games — we’ll get more into the playoff picture below — College Football Playoff wins for Alabama, Miami, Ole Miss and Oregon… and Jake Paul getting knocked out by Anthony Joshua in the sixth round on Friday night. (OK, that last one might qualify more as a clown show than a real sport.) Anyway, we’re back for more this week, with Monday Night Football wrapping NFL Week 16 tonight and plenty of Christmas-week action to follow. Here’s what’s happening on today’s slate:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

NFL:

🏈 49ers (65%) at Colts (35%)* (Monday Night Football)

College Football:

🏈 Washington State (45%) vs. Utah State (55%) (Famous Idaho Potato Bowl)

NBA:

🏀 Magic (35%) at Warriors (65%)

🏀 Grizzlies (9%) at Thunder (91%)

🏀 Pistons (69%) at Blazers (31%)

NHL:

🏒 Blues (31%) at Lightning (69%)

🏒 Blue Jackets (39%) at Kings (61%)

College Hoops:

🏀 Missouri (19%) vs. Illinois (81%)

Soccer:

⚽ Fulham (38%) vs. Nottingham Forest (34%) (Premier League)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Super Bowl collision courses

Week 16 of the NFL season proved to be a consequential one, with the Patriots, Bears and 49ers clinching playoff spots — meaning we officially know exactly half of the league’s 14 playoff teams now — and the Cowboys officially being eliminated from contention. In practical terms, the playoff picture is closer to certain than that indicates, with six additional teams (the Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, Texans, Packers and Steelers) having 90% or better odds to make the playoffs in the prediction markets, while the only other teams in double-digits (the Bucs and Panthers) are currently battling it out for the NFC South division crown.

However, the question of which of those definitely or very likely playoff-bound teams will ultimately meet in Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX is still as unanswered as ever. Using Polymarket’s odds to win each conference — converting them to probabilities that add up to 100% across all teams, then turning them into odds for each pair of possible winners — here’s a matrix of matchups that we might see face off in February:

The most likely matchup at the moment is Patriots vs. Rams at a shade under 6%. It would be a rematch of multiple previous Super Bowls (XXXVI, LIII), joining the Cowboys and Steelers as the only 3-time showdown in the game’s history. It would also be a starry QB matchup of Matthew Stafford vs. Drake Maye, the two leading MVP candidates this year according to the prediction markets.

But before we get too ahead of ourselves, there’s a greater than 94% chance that Pats-Rams Part III won’t happen, which speaks a lot to the crowded field of contenders atop the NFL this season.

Four other matchups have at least a 5% chance to happen (with rounding) — Bills-Rams, Pats-Seahawks (another rematch), Broncos-Rams and Bills-Seahawks. Eight others have at least a 3% chance — Broncos-Seahawks (rematch alert), Jaguars-Rams, Jaguars-Seahawks, Patriots-Eagles (which would be a 3-timer as well), Texans-Rams, Bills-Eagles, Broncos-Eagles and Texans-Seahawks — and 12 more have at least a 2% chance. And if we look at all of the edge-case possibilities outside of that core group of the most likely matchups, there’s another 23% chance that none of the pairings in the 2% or greater club ends up happening!

The odds are shifting around a lot in recent weeks, too. Over the past week, the likelihood of a Seahawks-Patriots rematch gained 2.8 percentage points, while Seahawks-Jaguars went up 2.3 points. Rams-Bills and Rams-Broncos, meanwhile, went down by 2 percentage points apiece. And over the past 2 weeks, no matchup has gained more steam than Seahawks-Jags, while none have lost more than Packers-Broncos and Packers-Bills.

Just like our general sense of uncertainty around who the biggest favorites should be this NFL season, there’s a lot of ambiguity around who we’ll see in the biggest game of the season seven weeks from now. That should set up a fun and interesting postseason — but whatever happens, we won’t really be able to say we clearly saw it coming.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Finally rising again in the East



By beating the Washington Commanders on Saturday, the Philadelphia Eagles did something that doesn’t sound too impressive, but simultaneously didn’t seem like it would ever actually happen again: Winning the NFC East in two straight years. Going back to 2004-05, no team had won that division back-to-back in more than two decades, the longest such streak in NFL history. During that span, every other division had at least six instances of consecutive champs, and the AFC East and AFC West saw 17 and 15 cases of back-to-back winners, respectively:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏈 “How The NFC Was Won. And Lost. And Won.” by Mike Tanier

🏀 “A New High for International Women’s Players” by Derek Willis

🏀 “The Lakers should trade Austin Reaves” by Tom Haberstroh

🏒 “3 NHL Teams That Must Consider Selling Right Now” by Mark Scheig

🏀 “Should we care about the NBA Cup?” by Molly Morrison

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Tuesday (12/23)

🏈 Toledo vs. Louisville (Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl)

🏈 Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss (New Orleans Bowl)

🏈 UNLV vs. Ohio (Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl)

🏀 Thunder at Spurs

🏀 Knicks at T-Wolves

🏒 Panthers at Hurricanes

🏒 Mammoth at Avalanche

⚽ Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace (Carabao Cup)

🏀 Harvard at St. John’s

Wednesday (12/24)

🏈 California vs. Hawai’i (Sheraton Hawaiʻi Bowl)

Thursday (12/25) - Merry Christmas! 🎄

🏈 Cowboys at Commanders

🏈 Lions at Vikings

🏈 Broncos at Chiefs

🏀 T-Wolves at Nuggets

🏀 Mavs at Warriors

🏀 Rockets at Lakers

🏀 Cavs at Knicks

🏀 Spurs at Thunder

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know!



All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.