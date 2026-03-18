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Hello! And a warm Wednesday welcome to you all, as we’re still processing a wild 24 hours in sports. Yesterday, we broke down the World Baseball Classic final between Venezuela and the United States, played against a backdrop of international political weirdness — and despite Bryce Harper’s game-tying heroics in the eighth inning, Team Venezuela scored the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth on a Eugenio Suárez double, eventually sealing a 3-2 victory and the first championship in program history for a team that hadn’t finished better than fifth in their previous three WBC appearances.

As that underdog story was playing out, we also saw Texas defeat NC State on a near-buzzer-beating shot by Tramon Mark to send the Longhorns to the round of 64 as a No. 11 seed. And then, it was reported this morning that the WNBA and its players reached a verbal agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, enabling the 2026 season to proceed in spite of labor stoppage fears. What else can happen from here? Here’s what we’re watching on the schedule today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

NBA:

🏀 Warriors (15%) at Celtics (85%)* - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 Lakers (45%) at Rockets (55%) - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

NHL:

🏒 Devils (52%) at Rangers (48%) - 7 p.m. (TNT)

🏒 Penguins (42%) at Hurricanes (58%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 Senators (54%) at Capitals (46%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏒 Stars (43%) at Avalanche (57%) - 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

🏒 Flyers (41%) at Ducks (59%) - 10 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball:

🏀 First Four: 16 Lehigh (61%) vs. 16 Prairie View A&M (39%) - 6:40 p.m. (truTV)

🏀 First Four: 11 SMU (72%) vs. 11 Miami (OH) (28%) - 9:15 p.m. (truTV)

NCAA Women’s Basketball:

🏀 First Four: 11 Nebraska (64%) vs. 11 Richmond (36%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

🏀 First Four: 16 Missouri St. (57%) vs. 16 Stephen F. Austin (43%) - 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Soccer:

⚽ Champions League: Barcelona (64%) vs. Newcastle (19%) - 1:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

⚽ Champions League: Tottenham (40%) vs. Atlético Madrid (36%) - 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

⚽ Champions League: Bayern Munich (70%) vs. Atalanta (13%) - 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

⚽ Champions League: Liverpool (77%) vs. Galatasaray (10%) - 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Tennis:

🎾 Miami Open, Women’s First Round (Aryna Sabalenka 30% to win)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Mad props

Around the Super Bowl, we talked about some of the weirder and more fun “prop” markets, which let you trade around special predictions focused on events outside of the final score — TV ads, halftime show setlists, or even the exact color of the winning Gatorade shower. (It was yellow.) Well, you’d best believe that there are props for the March Madness bracket as well, so let’s break down some of the most interesting of those as we look ahead to the tournament. (On the men’s side, that is — there aren’t really any yet for the women.)

Keep in mind that while last year featured just three seed-line upsets in the round of 64 — one of the lowest totals ever — there were nine in 2024 and 10 in both 2022 and 2021. The average number of upsets in the round of 64 is around eight per year, though this year has just a 33% chance of matching that figure.

Seed Cinderellas: For the math-brained among us, perhaps the most interesting of these bracket props involves the odds around different seeds making it through different stages of the tournament. For instance, there are around 50-50 odds that the highest (i.e., worst) seed to make the round of 32 will be either a 12 or 13, while there’s a 25% to 30% chance that a No. 11 seed will be the highest remaining in the Sweet 16, and a 34% chance that either a 6 or 7 will be the highest to make the Elite Eight. Once we get down to the Final Four, the odds favor a No. 2, 3, or 4 seed being the highest to escape their region — though, this year, there’s an interesting discontinuity whereby traders give an 18% chance (one of the best for any seed) that a No. 5 seed will be the highest in the Final Four. (This year’s No. 5 seeds are especially dangerous by historical standards.)



And finally, if you really want to wonk out, there are also markets on the combined seed numbers of the teams that make the Final Four and/or championship game. (A sum of 2 — i.e., two No. 1 seeds — leads the latter at 33%, followed by a sum of 3 at 22% and a sum of either 5 or 6 at 19%.)

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Expanding horizons



Earlier this week, reports emerged that the NBA would hold a vote at the upcoming Board of Governors meetings to potentially add expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle, to begin playing in the 2028-29 season. While nothing is official yet, Kalshi’s “Will the NBA add a new team before 2030?” market spiked to 96% off of Monday’s news — it currently sits at 92% — and Las Vegas and Seattle both sit at 89% odds in the “Which cities will receive Pro Basketball expansion teams before 2028?” market:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “2.6 Billion to One: 2026 bracket thoughts” by Chris Gallo

🏀 “Three Cinderellas who could bust NCAA women’s tournament brackets” by Neil Greenberg

🏀 “March Madness’ NIL era” by Dan Shanoff

🏀 “College Basketball’s Golden Age: March Madness has Never Been Better; It’s Up to You to Realize It” by JDB College Hoops

🏀 “If NBA Games were on Letterboxd” by Garrison Giddens

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Thursday (3/19)

🏀 NBA: Magic at Hornets

🏒 NHL: Blackhawks at Wild

🏒 NHL: Mammoth at Golden Knights

🏀 Men’s NCAA Tournament Round of 64:

🏀 11 VCU vs. 6 North Carolina

🏀 10 Texas A&M vs. 7 Saint Mary’s

🏀 9 TCU vs. 8 Ohio State

🏀 9 Saint Louis vs. 8 Georgia

🏀 11 South Florida vs. 6 Louisville

🏀 Women’s NCAA Tournament First Four:

🏀 16 Southern vs. 16 Samford

🏀 10 Virginia vs. 10 Arizona St.

⛳ Golf: Valspar Championship

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open

Friday (3/20)

🏀 NBA: Warriors at Pistons

🏀 NBA: Raptors at Nuggets

🏒 NHL: Hurricanes at Maple Leafs

🏒 NHL: Avalanche at Blackhawks

🏀 Men’s NCAA Tournament Round of 64:

🏀 10 Santa Clara vs. 7 Kentucky

🏀 9 Utah State vs. 8 Villanova

🏀 Women’s NCAA Tournament Round of 64:

🏀 10 Tennessee vs. 7 NC State

🏀 9 Virginia Tech vs. 8 Oregon

⚽ EPL: Bournemouth vs. Manchester United

⚽ NWSL: Portland Thorns FC vs. Seattle Reign FC

⚽ NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. Denver Summit FC

⛳ Golf: Valspar Championship

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open

Saturday (3/21)

🏀 NBA: Lakers at Magic

🏀 NBA: Bucks at Suns

🏒 NHL: Jets at Penguins

🏒 NHL: Bruins at Red Wings

🏀 Men’s NCAA Tournament Round of 32 (Games TBD)

🏀 Women’s NCAA Tournament Round of 64:

🏀 10 Colorado vs. 7 Illinois

🏀 9 USC vs. 8 Clemson

⚽ EPL: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool

⚽ EPL: Everton vs. Chelsea

⚽ EPL: Leeds United vs. Brentford

⚽ NWSL: Gotham FC vs. North Carolina Courage

⚽ MLS: Austin FC vs. LAFC

⛳ Golf: Valspar Championship

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs. Murphy

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.