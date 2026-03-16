Subscribe to Scoreboard by clicking here! Read the archive here.

❓ Our anonymous three-minute audience survey lets us understand what topics matter most to you, so we can cover what you care about.

Complete the survey here.

Welcome to a new week in sports — and with apologies to all of those other weeks out there on the calendar, this one might be the very best of the year. That’s because we get the tip-off of the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments this week, after the brackets came out yesterday (aka Selection Sunday). In honor of those dropping, we’ll be devoting the entire newsletter today to bracket picks and odds to help prepare you for the tournaments, and maybe even pick up some interesting nuggets to help you win your office pool. While we wait for the tournaments to begin, though, here’s what else is happening in the sports world today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

Baseball:

⚾ WBC Semifinals: Venezuela (64%) vs. Italy (36%)* - 8 p.m. (FS1)

NBA:

🏀 Magic (41%) at Hawks (59%) - 7 p.m. (Peacock)

🏀 Suns (22%) at Celtics (78%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 Lakers (44%) at Rockets (56%) - 9 p.m. (Peacock)

🏀 Spurs (77%) at Clippers (23%) - 10 p.m. (Peacock)

NHL:

🏒 Bruins (47%) at Devils (53%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

🏒 Penguins (33%) at Avalanche (67%) - 9 p.m. (Prime Video)

Soccer:

⚽ EPL: Brentford (63%) vs. Wolverhampton (17%) - 4 p.m. (USA Network/Peacock)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Fill out those brackets!

As mentioned above, the 2026 NCAA men’s and women’s tournament fields are set and the brackets have been released. For us hoops junkies, it’s like Christmas morning — we’ve furiously unwrapped our basketball gifts, and now it’s time to assess what we actually got.

Based on the prediction market odds as of Monday morning, here are the favorites to win on the men’s side:

Unsurprisingly, this is looking like a top-heavy year by the standards of the men’s tourney, with the top 3 favorites (Duke, Michigan, and Arizona) consuming 57% of the title odds by themselves, while defending champion Florida tacks on another 11%. Not only are the leading favorites generally rated higher than the rest of the field, but they also benefit from more favorable paths — as the next-best seeds in their regions are not as strong as they could be. (The East and Midwest in particular have weaker-than-average seed Nos. 2-4, which opens things up significantly for the respective No. 1 Blue Devils and Wolverines.)

So it wouldn’t be shocking to see a chalk-laden Final Four this year. What passes for a Cinderella this year might come from the stronger-than-usual class of Nos. 5-7 seeds, which does genuinely have a number of good teams — keep an eye on dangerous squads like Tennessee, Louisville, and St. John’s (the Big East champs, somehow seeded fifth) — rather than true underdogs deeper in the seeding. Here are the markets’ most likely teams to make the Elite Eight, both among teams seeded fifth or higher and among double-digit seeds:

Everything is relative, of course. As top-heavy as the men’s side may seem this year, with Duke especially looking like a historic powerhouse, that’s nothing compared with the concentration of odds at the top of the women’s bracket:

Undefeated defending champion Connecticut alone claims nearly 70% of the odds — and if they somehow don’t win, the odds are extremely strong that the champ will be one of the other No. 1 seeds (UCLA, Texas, or South Carolina). Even in a year where the rest of the nation showed it was getting better and deeper in women’s hoops, UConn also showed it was not done being historically dominant yet.

Perhaps the overriding theme across both brackets is this: if you’re looking to win your pool this year, the optimal strategy might be resisting the urge to get too cute. We all love Cinderella runs through the bracket, but they might be harder to come by than we think — and if they do happen, especially on the men’s side, they seem like they’ll come from the mid-tier teams (like a No. 5 or 6 seed) at best.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Upset watch



Of course, having just implied that upsets might be fewer and further between than usual, let’s look into where we might find those true sources of March Madness — the first-round underdog knocking off the heavy favorite. Here are the games from Round 1 (or the First Four play-ins) featuring the highest odds for the lower-seeded team to win the game, according to the prediction markets:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “10 steps to winning your March Madness pool” by Neil Greenberg

🏀 “The 2026 NCAA tournament odds — And why you should ignore them and pick Purdue to win it all” by Ken Pomeroy

🏈 “NFL Salary Cap For Dummies” by Robbie Marriage

🏀 “The Ultimate 2026 NCAA Tournament NBA Draft Prospect Guide” by Maxwell Baumbach

🏀 “Adrian Autry Failed in Succeeding a Legend at Syracuse — He’s Not Alone” by Sean Beney

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Tuesday (3/17)

⚾ WBC Championship: United States vs. TBD

🏀 NBA: Cavs at Bucks

🏀 NBA: 76ers at Nuggets

🏒 NHL: Wild at Blackhawks

🏒 NHL: Lightning at Kraken

🏀 Men’s NCAA Tournament First Four:

🏀 16 Howard vs. 16 UMBC

🏀 11 NC State vs. 11 Texas

⚽ Champions League: Sporting CP vs. Bodø/Glimt

⚽ Champions League: Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen

⚽ Champions League: Chelsea vs. PSG

⚽ Champions League: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Wednesday (3/18)

🏀 NBA: Warriors at Celtics

🏀 NBA: Lakers at Rockets

🏒 NHL: Devils at Rangers

🏒 NHL: Stars at Avalanche

🏀 Men’s NCAA Tournament First Four:

🏀 16 Lehigh vs. 16 Prairie View A&M

🏀 11 SMU vs. 11 Miami (OH)

🏀 Women’s NCAA Tournament First Four:

🏀 11 Nebraska vs. 11 Richmond

🏀 16 Missouri St. vs. 16 Stephen F. Austin

⚽ Champions League: Barcelona vs. Newcastle

⚽ Champions League: Tottenham vs. Atlético Madrid

⚽ Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Atalanta

⚽ Champions League: Liverpool vs. Galatasaray

Thursday (3/19)

🏀 NBA: Magic at Hornets

🏒 NHL: Blackhawks at Wild

🏒 NHL: Mammoth at Golden Knights

🏀 Men’s NCAA Tournament Round of 64:

🏀 11 VCU vs. 6 North Carolina

🏀 10 Texas A&M vs. 7 Saint Mary’s

🏀 9 TCU vs. 8 Ohio State

🏀 9 Saint Louis vs. 8 Georgia

🏀 11 South Florida vs. 6 Louisville

🏀 Women’s NCAA Tournament First Four:

🏀 16 Southern vs. 16 Samford

🏀 10 Virginia vs. 10 Arizona St.

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.