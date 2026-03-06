Neil’s Substack

Nikki Nightshade
1h

I didn't start watching college football until casually in the late 90s; then became a hooked, serious fan after that Vince Young Rose Bowl, and I always thought Holtz was one of those decades long guys at Notre Dame. Like a Paterno, Ferentz, or the aforementioned Bobby Bowden.

Who will be the quick turnaround wiz this year? I'm eyeing Eric Morris and the Oklahoma State Mean Green in an always wide open Big XII. All while cheering for Pat Fitzgerald in East Lansing, with admittedly not high expectations.

