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Happy Monday! And welcome to a week where the almighty Dodgers are losing enough to look human — ye gods! — while traders stubbornly refuse to read anything into it. We’ll dig into why LA’s World Series odds have barely budged despite their recent skid, plus MLB’s sudden left-handed takeover at the plate. Elsewhere, Boston tries to re-ignite its hot streak after a couple of its own losses over the weekend; Milwaukee takes baseball’s best record to San Diego; the Lynx keep tightening their grip on the WNBA; and Aaron Donald could decide this week whether one of football’s greatest defenders is really coming back. With all that in mind, here’s what we’re watching today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

MLB:

⚾ Red Sox (62%) at Blue Jays (38%)* - 7:07 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Phillies (49%) at Cardinals (51%) - 7:45 p.m. (FS1)

⚾ Brewers (52%) at Padres (48%) - 9:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Championship check-in: Dodgers 38% to win World Series

WNBA:

🏀 Tempo (13%) at Dream (87%) - 8 p.m. (Peacock)

🏀 Sky (49%) at Storm (51%) - 10 p.m. (USA Network)

🏀 Championship check-in: Lynx 46% to win WNBA title

Soccer:

⚽ Carabao Cup: Exeter City (23%) at Plymouth Argyle (77%) - 3 p.m. (Paramount+) - First Round Devon Derby! 🚨

⚽ EPL Championship check-in: Arsenal 37% to win Premier League (New season starts 8/21)

⚽ MLS Championship check-in: Inter Miami 28% to win MLS Cup

⚽ NWSL Championship check-in: Gotham FC 30% to win

Football:

🏈 Training Camps & Joint Practices (Preseason resumes Thursday)

🏈 Super Bowl check-in: Rams 17% to win NFL championship

🏈 College Football Playoff check-in: Notre Dame and Ohio State 14% to win national title

Tennis:

🎾 National Bank Open (Canadian Open) - Main Draw Round 1 - 11 a.m. (Tennis Channel / TC Plus) - Ben Shelton 23% to win (men’s) / Iga Swiatek 30% to win (women’s)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Dodger blues?

Remember when the Dodgers were ruining baseball? When the ruthless trade-deadline acquisition of Tarik Skubal — helping LA form one of the most overpowered rotations in MLB history — meant they would never lose again en route to a third straight World Series crown? Well, about that…

Ever since trading for Skubal, the Dodgers have only won once — itself in extra innings Saturday night after blowing a late lead — and the team recently lost seven straight as part of a stretch with 10 losses in 13 games since losing to the Mets (ugh!) on July 26. If this is our unbeatable juggernaut, I’d hate to see how bad the actual worst teams are.

But of course, the Dodgers do have these types of streaks from time to time, even in their championship-machine era. They had other stretches of 10 losses in 13 games in July 2025 and April/May 2021, and lost a stunning 16 of 17 (!) in August/September 2017. Naturally, they went to the World Series that season and came within a game of winning the title.

And perhaps that’s why the market doesn’t seem to care at all that LA has been doing all this losing recently, taking a “set-it-and-forget-it” approach to the Dodgers’ odds — installing them at around 40% when Skubal arrived, and basically leaving them there (with some fluctuations) since, despite the losses:

Some of that owes to the meaninglessness of any isolated stretch of the marathon-long baseball season, especially during the dog days of summer. And it also owes to the fact that the market views the Dodgers as akin to an NBA Superteam: at a certain level of talent, the regular season is simply an extended warm-up for the games that really matter in the playoffs.

Seldom have we seen an MLB team be good enough to treat things that way; usually, October variations above/below a team’s regular-season potential are due to short-series randomness. But the Dodgers basically practiced NBA-style load management along the way to the title last year, and the market seems to think they’ll do more of the same this postseason. It’s not that their championship is inevitable — even around 40% title odds, that means they’re 1.5x as likely to fall short than to win again — but that traders aren’t changing their priors around LA’s talent level on the basis of in-season results anymore.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Left side, best side



What’s gotten into left-handed batters in MLB recently? That’s a question a lot of folks are asking, as lefties are dominating this season like they haven’t in a long time. According to FanGraphs, 19 of the Top 30 offensive performers in 2026 are either left-handers or switch-hitters, including each of the Top 5 — Yordan Alvarez, Pete Crow-Armstrong, James Wood, Shohei Ohtani and CJ Abrams — hitting specifically from the left side, as well as 10 of the Top 12. And leaguewide, between their increased effectiveness on a per-at-bat basis and the fact that pure lefties are making up a larger share of all plate appearances (41.5%) than at any point this century, port-siders are now creating more than half of all runs in MLB, the first time that’s happened in at least 25 years.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



⚾ “Cam Schlitter’s Insane Curveball. Examining Two Weird Lefties” by Lance Brozdowski

🏈 “CFBDepth 2.0 Launched; Now What?” by CFB Depth

⚾ “What Are We to Make of Jefry Yan’s Strikeout Celebration?” by Paul Lukas

🏁 “A Chase Shakeup in Corn Country” by Aaron Bearden

🏀 “Investigating the Drunk Lou Williams game” by Kofie Yeboah

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Tuesday (8/11)

⚾ MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres

🏀 WNBA: New York Liberty at Indiana Fever

⚽ Leagues Cup: Columbus Crew vs. Pumas UNAM

⚽ Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Wednesday (8/12)

⚾ MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres

🏀 WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Portland Fire

⚽ Leagues Cup: Toluca vs. FC Dallas

⚽ Leagues Cup: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Chivas Guadalajara

⚽ Leagues Cup: Inter Miami CF vs. Club León

Thursday (8/13)

⚾🌽 MLB: Phillies vs. Twins (Field of Dreams Game)

🏀 WNBA: Sparks at Liberty

⚽ Leagues Cup: Club América vs. Austin FC

⛳ Golf: FedEx Cup Playoffs: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round 1

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.