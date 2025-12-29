Happy Monday! And welcome back to the newsletter after our extended Christmas weekend. We hope you all had a wonderful holiday filled with spirit, joy, and all of that other good stuff — but mainly one filled with watching sports, because there certainly were a lot of them to consume. After the NFL and NBA split custody of Christmas Day again (much to Charles Barkley’s chagrin), the main focus of the weekend itself was on football, and specifically the NFL. Below, we’ll dive into what the Super Bowl picture looks like now, with only one week (plus one Monday Night Football game) to go in the regular season. First, though, here’s a snapshot of what’s happening in the sports world overall today:

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

It’s still a very wide-open NFL

While the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts’ long-shot postseason bids officially ended this week, the NFL playoff picture didn’t exactly come into full focus in Week 17. If anything, we now have even more up in the air than expected: not only will the winner of next week’s NFC clash between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers most likely get in, as was probably that mediocre division’s destiny, but we’ll also get a true winner-take-all final-week battle in the AFC North between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. Think of these games as play-ins, much like the NBA has for its final few postseason seeds.

(We say “most likely” for the Bucs-Panthers winner because there is a scenario whereby Carolina can still make the playoffs on tiebreakers even with a loss, if the Falcons win tonight and next week. But if the Rams beat Atlanta on Monday night, Bucs-Panthers will be a win-and-in just like Steelers-Ravens.)

And where does all of that leave us in the big picture? It’s still an extremely wide-open race for the Super Bowl, as evidenced by the current prediction market odds to win the 2025-26 NFL title, which feature no team with a greater than 16% chance, seven teams bunched between 9% and 16%, and 13 teams with at least a 3% chance:

Some tiers certainly appear to exist in the odds. The Rams remain first among equals atop the list of favorites, though their odds have slipped more than any other team’s over the past month. They can’t win their division — that will come down to next week’s Seattle-San Francisco winner — and thus can’t even host a playoff game at home, but the market clearly has faith in their coaching and talent. But it’s likely that the NFC West winner between the Seahawks and 49ers will join this tier next week, as that division champ will secure the No. 1 seed in the conference and a first-round bye.

Below them, the Eagles, Broncos, Patriots, and Bills all sit at odds between 9% and 10%, a mix of established contenders and newer challengers who’ll get the advantages of home games and seeding. The AFC South tandem of the Jaguars and Texans are near this tier as well — and they may be underrated at that, as they rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the AFC in Pro-Football-Reference’s SRS ratings.

The Bears slotting in at just 5% is interesting, as Chicago will host a playoff game no matter whether they or Philly earn the NFC’s No. 2 or 3 seeds, but the market seems skittish over their penchant for winning through less than fully sustainable factors. You can probably toss the Ravens, Packers, and Chargers into this category as well; fittingly, Baltimore and Green Bay even played each other last week, and both are more dangerous than these odds give them credit for… if healthy. (Big “if”.)

Finally, the Panthers, Steelers, and Bucs are in the clear basement tier of the odds for good reason. Two of the three may actually miss the playoffs entirely — remember those win-and-in Week 18 contests — and all are probably fatally flawed teams compared with the rest of the field. But some chance to win it all is better than no chance.

And in a year like this, that may end up being the rallying cry for every would-be contender. Going back to the NFL’s first postseason with a dozen or more teams in 1990-91, I calculated the standard deviation of Elo ratings for teams ranked in the top half of the league going into the regular season’s final week — essentially asking, “How bunched-together are the best teams on the eve of the playoffs?” This year’s standard deviation of 47.9 is the second-lowest in the entire sample, ahead of only 2000 (at 46.6):

In other words, this year features an exceptionally wide-open field of Super Bowl hopefuls as we steam toward the playoffs. We might find slight shades of distinction between our tiers of contenders, but don’t be surprised if those get upended when teams start meeting on the field in the postseason.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

So much for that wins record



Remember when all the NBA world could buzz about was the Oklahoma City Thunder’s dominance? That was less than a month ago — but it feels like longer, because OKC promptly followed its 24-1 start with losses in four of six games, including three to their newfound kryptonite, the San Antonio Spurs (two of which were by 15 or more points). As a result, the Thunder’s Polymarket odds to break the NBA’s all-time single-season record of 73 wins (set by the 2015-16 Warriors) have fallen from a peak of 59% on December 11 — right before their first loss to San Antonio — to just 5% now, proving how hard it is to maintain the pace needed to break that kind of record:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

— by Neil Paine

