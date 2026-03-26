Live MLB Opening Day Neil-Cast!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript92Live MLB Opening Day Neil-Cast!A recording from Neil Paine's live videoNeil Paine and Neil GreenbergMar 26, 202692ShareTranscriptGet more from Neil Paine in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appNeil’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsNeil PaineNeil GreenbergWrites Fancy Stats SubscribeRecent Posts🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Super Bowl Prop-Fest '26Feb 6 • Neil Paine and Tyler🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: The Emergency Backup QB Has Entered the ChatJan 22 • Neil Paine and Tyler🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Who's the Chaos Quarterback Now?Jan 15 • Neil Paine and Tyler🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: We're Talking About PlayoffsJan 8 • Neil Paine and Tyler🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Worst. Week. Ever.Jan 1 • Neil Paine and Tyler🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Merry Christmas SickosDec 24, 2025 • Neil Paine and Tyler🏈🎙️ Football Bytes: Who Wants It Less?Dec 18, 2025 • Neil Paine and Tyler